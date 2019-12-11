THE ISSUE
Justin Perry, 33, of Leola, is a self-styled vigilante who operates under the social media handle of “Mr. 17540,” a moniker inspired by his hometown’s ZIP code. As staff writer Dan Nephin detailed in this week’s Sunday LNP, Perry pretends to be a 15-year-old girl on social media and then “confronts could-be child predators in his spare time and shames them before his massive social-media audience.” He’s conducted nearly three dozen “busts” since 2018, Nephin reported, noting that Perry’s efforts “have been shared on Facebook, the social media platform he uses to livestream his confrontations. It’s also made him somewhat of a local celebrity. ... The text and video evidence he’s assembled over the past two years has prompted criminal charges and, in at least one case, a conviction.”
We believe in the rule of law. We think everyone is subject to it, no matter how popular the person, no matter how powerful.
Law enforcement can be imperfect, but at its best, it remains the answer to keeping peace in our society.
Ensuring that the law is followed by everyone enables us to live together in a civilized way.
And enforcing the law properly requires dedication — and education.
A law enforcement officer doesn’t learn the profession by watching TV. Being part of law enforcement requires rigorous training, strict discipline and skills honed by practice.
This is why law enforcement doesn’t endorse Perry’s tactics. This is why we can’t either.
Perry is a single father putting himself in harm’s way — and other people, too.
Law enforcement is dangerous work, even for professionals. Consider Tuesday’s shooting in Jersey City, New Jersey: Among the six people killed was Detective Joseph Seals, a veteran police officer and father of five. We pray for the families of the slain.
An untrained person feeding on the approval of a crowd — in Perry’s case, a social media audience — can unwittingly cause a great deal of harm.
It’s true, as Nephin reported, that the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office used one of Perry’s videos to help convict Thomas Wise, 37, of Columbia, of solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and related crimes in September (Wise was sentenced to parole for about nine months, probation for five years and must register under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life).
But this, offered by Brett Hambright, spokesman for the district attorney’s office, is also true: Confronting a possible sex offender the way Perry does “carries risk because there is no telling what the other person will do.”
Also true is this, from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which runs a child predator unit: “Doing undercover work to identify child predators and hold them accountable is best left in the hands of professionally trained law enforcement. This type of civilian investigative work can be extremely dangerous.
“Anyone who has information about child predators is encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section at 1-800-385-1044 rather than take matters into their own hands.”
Child sexual assault is horrific, and we want to see law enforcement putting more of its resources into combating it. The powerlessness people feel in the face of such a terrible crime may explain why Perry is lauded as a hero by his many Facebook followers.
But we need to turn to those in the actual business of helping abuse victims.
We understand the impulse to want to name and shame perpetrators of child sexual assault. But what offenders deserve — what their victims deserve, which is most important — is justice, meted out legally. Not social media condemnation, which merely can cause offenders to more effectively conceal their criminal behavior.
Perry told Nephin he was scrolling through Facebook a few years ago and came across a post about a man who posed online as a girl to catch sex offenders. “I could do that,” he thought.
So he did.
Of his first confrontation, he said, “I was really just flying by the seat of my pants. I had no idea what to expect. So I just went with it.”
He should not have.
“Flying by the seat” of one’s pants is not how such serious business should be conducted.
As Nephin reported, “Perry’s method follows a format: He or his adult nephew drive to a meeting spot while Perry tells viewers about the target. Once he confirms his target, he approaches and says he’s the 15-year-old girl.
“Perry launches into the men, often in profanity-laden, accusatory rants.”
His catchphrase: “Remember my face, because everybody’s gonna remember yours.” A variation of it now is emblazoned on T-shirts that he sells.
A snappy catchphrase does not a professional make.
Experience and training do. And thorough vetting.
As Nephin reported, Perry has had convictions for theft, forgery, DUI and marijuana possession. He also faced a child pornography charge that was filed in August 2018, but dropped a week later.
“Perry said he didn’t have child pornography and that he cooperated with investigators,” Nephin noted. “Perry said he thinks the charge was brought about by someone upset at his vigilante activities.”
Perry told Nephin he’s not interested in pursuing a job in law enforcement. Perry said the police are “the ones that got to sit there and do all the paperwork.”
But here’s the thing: Paperwork is important. So is proper procedure. And due process.
Some things are just too important to be left to amateurs — however well-intended — who are making it up as they go along, and being egged on by social media fans.
Holding perpetrators of child sexual assault accountable for their crimes is one of those things.
24-hour sexual assault hotline: 717-392-7273
Report suspected child abuse to ChildLine: 1-800-932-0313