THE ISSUE

Lancaster County farmers, like so many others, were hit hard during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania. But many showed great resiliency as the weeks passed. “That type of adaptability was at the center of an online discussion hosted (Oct. 7) by officials at the Lancaster County Agriculture Council, who drew attention to struggles farmers have faced during the pandemic, as well as lessons learned,” Sean Sauro reported in the Oct. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline.

When it was announced in August that the Pennsylvania Farm Show will be “celebrated virtually” in January — instead of with the normal food, fun and festivities in Harrisburg — there was understandable disappointment.

But state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding stressed in his statement that farmers are “resilient and innovative.”

And Sharon Myers, executive director of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex added this: “We have not lost sight of what this industry means to Pennsylvania, in fact, this pandemic has highlighted our reliance on it. The show will go on, just as agriculture has persevered.”

Perseverance is the perfect word.

Farmers’ lives are built around never giving up and never getting complacent.

Not that there’s much chance to be complacent. In running a farm, there’s the unpredictability of weather, the constant monitoring for disease among crops and livestock, and ever-changing market conditions. So many reasons to always be up before sunrise.

So, in an odd way, COVID-19 was simply the same kind of curveball farmers have been facing forever. And if it took them an extra split-second to recognize the pitch, many knew what to do once they did.

The Lancaster Country Agriculture Council, made up of farmers, farm-oriented business people and members of the public, detailed some of the new strategies farmers relied on in this strangest of years. They discussed the findings in a recent 11-page report and an online discussion.

Three main strategies helped to save the day, Sauro explained in his reporting: “pivoting to direct-to-consumer sales; diversifying both products and distribution; and adopting new strategies, including work with charitable food organizations.”

There was, for example, this anecdote shared by Lonnie Kauffman of Kauffman’s Fruit Farm & Market in Leacock Township.

“E-commerce absolutely exploded,” Kauffman said, according to Sauro’s article. “Our previous records were smashed.”

Kauffman estimated that his online sales were six to eight times higher than normal with all of the consumers shopping from home. It was just a matter of reaching them in a new way.

Meanwhile, Hess’s Barbecue in Willow Street saw its catering orders take a nosedive in March. But owner Lloyd Hess “said he took on a government contract, and his employees began filling large boxed meal orders — meals that would later be distributed at food banks,” Sauro wrote.

And George Hurst of Oregon Dairy in Manheim Township, dealing with the fraught issue of milk and its limited shelf life, was able to downsize to producing only the amount of product needed for his direct-to-consumer market at Oregon Dairy.

There were rocky times, to be sure, as farmers worked through the adjustments. COVID-19 closures and restrictions created a “ripple effect” on supply and production chains, as Lancaster County Agriculture Council Executive Director Scott Sheely described it.

Lessons — hard ones — were learned from that, too, after some products spoiled or simply had to be dumped early in the pandemic.

These were some of the other notable observations, straight from the Lancaster County Agriculture Council report:

— “With schools closed, we needed fewer small milk cartons but, in the early days, we also needed a way to distribute more gallons to people who found themselves suddenly unemployed and in need of protein-rich foods ... but food banks lacked refrigeration capacity.”

— “Farm markets and produce auctions flourished. Internet sales increased as these producers and processors pivoted to a more diversified sales strategy. People also increased their product line while, at the same time, expanding their market channels.”

— “It appears that the cash, loan and (personal protective equipment) relief that came from federal, state and local governments to the industry was timely, effective, and put to good use.”

The report also includes some good, probing questions that will be important for Lancaster County’s agriculture industry to answer for the long run. Among them:

— “Is there a need for some type of rapid response team in an emergency that would be able to assess local needs and coordinate with programs coming into the County from outside organizations as well as with policymakers about emergent needs?”

— “Could there be more consistent attempts to match producers for direct sales to local companies?”

— “How can the agriculture and food industry get to the front of the line when the government is naming essential workers?”

The report also makes several references to workforce concerns here. The Trump administration’s immigration policies have created a problem for the industry, and COVID-19 only served to exacerbate those concerns.

“With a very short workforce pipeline, the industry has been concerned with finding an appropriately skilled and plentiful workforce,” the report stated. “Immigration constraints forced by the federal government further tightened an already tight network of guest workers from abroad.”

It would be to Lancaster’s great benefit to see those federal immigration constraints eased in 2021 and beyond. Farmers have enough concerns without constantly scrambling to address worker shortages. We’d ask Congressman Lloyd Smucker to make the case for Lancaster county farmers in Washington, D.C. — and Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey, too.

The industry’s ability to honestly assess its failures and successes thus far in this terrible year bodes well for it moving forward.

We hope it will come out of the pandemic stronger and more versatile as it continues to do the hard work of getting food onto our plates — however it arrives there in this new normal.