THE ISSUE

Leon “Buddy” Glover, School District of Lancaster’s first Black principal, died Feb. 11, two days after having a massive stroke, at age 71. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported, “Glover, whose career at SDL spanned three decades, from 1971 to 2004, was a tutor, principal, assistant superintendent and interim superintendent. He was one vote shy of becoming superintendent in 2008, when the job went to former Pennsylvania Secretary of Education and current Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology President Pedro Rivera.” A public viewing will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday in the Heritage Ballroom at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square; those who attend will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. A livestream of Glover’s homegoing service can be viewed at 11 a.m. Saturday at yourjourneychurch.com.

There are so few truly easy decisions in life.

But the School District of Lancaster is facing one in renaming the former Edward Hand Middle School.

“Edward Hand Middle School needs to be named after him” — meaning Glover — former Lancaster teacher Denise Gobrecht told Geli last week.

We agree. It couldn’t be clearer.

Glover was a student at Hand Middle School and later its principal. More fundamentally, he was an exemplary educator and an exemplary person. To meet him was to know that instantly. What better role model for the future students of what has been temporarily named Southeast Middle School? We can think of only one other contender: Hazel I. Jackson, the first female African-American teacher in the School District of Lancaster, and the first female Black professor at Millersville University, who died in 2014.

As Geli reported last year, the Lancaster school board voted unanimously to strip from that school the name of Edward Hand, a Revolutionary War general who owned enslaved people at his Lancaster County home, Rock Ford. Some LNP | LancasterOnline letter writers disagree, but we understand why school officials were uneasy about children of color learning in buildings named for slave owners.

As we wrote in an editorial last year, “Names have power. Building names convey messages about an institution’s priorities and values.”

Learning in a building named for Buddy Glover? It would convey the importance of education, as exemplified by Glover.

As Geli reported, Glover graduated from McCaskey High School in 1967, then went on to play football and study history at Gettysburg College, where he was the only Black student to graduate in his class four years later. He earned a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Millersville University and a principal certificate and superintendent letter of eligibility from the University of Pennsylvania. He became the School District of Lancaster’s first Black principal when he was hired to helm the former Hand Middle School in 1987.

“When he was a principal at McCaskey, when the high school served grades 10 through 12, Leon Glover ... walked or bused to every incoming 10th grader’s house, met their families and discussed what the transition to high school would be like,” Geli reported.

As his obituary noted, “He believed that engagement, encouragement, and preparedness would lead to improved academic performance and increased graduation rates.”

What a gift it must have been for those students (and their parents) to see Glover at their door wearing his signature Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said that those “who served with Mr. Glover recall his large grin that rarely left his face and the many miles he traveled on foot to visit students in their homes. He no doubt influenced countless students and staff in positive ways.”

His obituary noted that Glover “was a proud resident of Green Street, located in Lancaster City’s Seventh Ward. Although he often referenced his mother as his ‘strongest supporter and motivator,’ he referred to the ‘Green Streeters’ as his ‘neighborhood family.’ ”

He so loved his city neighborhood that, as his obituary mentioned, he was working on the 7th Ward Oral History Project, “up until the time of his passing.”

Glover, the obituary noted, was a “firm believer” in the impact of communities and credited “the support, discipline, respect, and pride, instilled in him on Green Street as part of his success.”

Lillie Farmer, a member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, was a neighbor of Glover’s when she was a child living on Green Street.

Farmer remembers him as her “silent encourager,” “the voice who told me I was doing well in my elementary years — even when I loved school, but was intimidated by the older kids.” Who found her an opportunity to work for the Historic Preservation Trust when her high school classes weren’t challenging enough for her. Who slipped her notes reading “I’m real proud of you” as she completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and after she preached her first sermon as a new minister at Bright Side Baptist Church.

By so many accounts, he was that same encouraging person for not just his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but for countless neighborhood kids and students over his 33 years as an educator in the School District of Lancaster.

His obituary noted that Glover believed “knowledge was power, that could and should be focused on the uplifting of people to create a just community.” And his core values were family, community, education, tradition and faith.

His obituary paints a picture of a rich life, lived with generosity, energy and compassion, and should be read in full. But we were struck in particular by its description of Glover’s 1974-78 stint as head teacher and building administrator at the Adolescent Learning Center, a program for students labeled “disruptive”: “The passionate way that Buddy embraced this placement truly illustrates how he lived his life. He never gave up on anyone, even if they seemed to have given up on themselves.

“He was a motivator, an encourager, and a champion. He believed that if students were exposed to possibilities, pathways, and mentors, that all could be successful.”

When Glover retired from the school district in 2004, one of his former students, Marcei Woods, an administrator at Bloomsburg University, said: “No matter how bad you (were) he could always bring the good out.”

Woods was the president of the Class of 1981. She said Glover’s support didn’t end when she graduated — he bought her books and an iron for college.

When Glover came out of retirement to vie for the job of superintendent in 2008, his supporters wrote impassioned letters to the editor on his behalf. And about 100 people stood outside McCaskey chanting, “We want Buddy.”

Every child should be so lucky to have an educator in his or her life like Glover. At the very least, we hope generations of children will be able to learn in a building named for him.