THE ISSUE

There is now an increased police and security presence around 101 N. Queen St. and Ewell Plaza in downtown Lancaster. “Real estate investment and development company Zamagias, which owns the 101NQ building, has contracted with York-based Schaad Detective Agency to assign personnel to monitor the exterior of the building,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jade Campos reported in Wednesday’s edition. “The building is home to more than a half-dozen retailers and service providers on the ground level, including Blossom Med Spa & Wellness, Starbucks, a bank and a phone store. Cargas Systems and LNP Media Group are located on the building’s upper floors, and the property includes condominiums. On Tuesday, three Schaad security guards stood outside the building in Ewell Plaza. One Schaad employee said they are monitoring the area to prevent fights and public defecation and urination.”

In an April editorial, we criticized the heartless language used by a county official to describe the homeless people who were seemingly banished from Binns Park, which is across the street from Ewell Plaza.

We made a plea for housing the homeless, not banishing them. We also acknowledged the right of county employees and others who walk in and near Binns Park to feel safe, and advocated for a clean and pleasant Binns Park that would benefit the public and nearby businesses.

No excuses can be made for fighting, public defecation and urination.

And a drug overdose unfolding outside a city shop isn’t going to be good for business. It seems callous to state this, but it’s the reality.

Timbrel Chyatee, owner of a clothing boutique in the 100 block of North Queen Street, described that overdose incident.

Chyatee said she saw a man punching the air and kicking an ATM machine before he fell down the steps outside her shop. She called the police, who fortunately were able to revive the man with naloxone. A few hours later, the man was back in front of her store. Chyatee said she was relieved the man was OK, but the incident frightened her and her customers — and no wonder.

She’s worried that incidents like this one could keep customers away. Which is a legitimate concern.

Lancaster — like every city — is a magnet for people eager to enjoy its offerings, as well as for people struggling with personal troubles on the margins of society. The latter are drawn to the city, in part, because that’s where most social service organizations are located.

Problems such as addiction, poverty and homelessness exist but are less visible in suburban and rural areas. In the city, those troubles can more readily spill onto the sidewalks and streets.

Being homeless is not a crime, and homelessness cannot be eradicated by law enforcement. But being homeless does not excuse criminal conduct. And, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s reporting revealed, not everyone who congregates or engages in illegal drug activity near the 100 block of North Queen Street is homeless.

We continue to believe that the Lancaster County commissioners should be using more of the county’s stash of federal COVID-19 recovery funds to help people in need of housing and other services. (Mental health services are largely covered by state and federal grants; as LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week, Pennsylvania counties are seeking more mental health funding from the state.)

In February, the county commissioners placed $15.7 million in federal pandemic recovery funds in the county’s general fund — while Republican Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino seem happy to spend tens of millions of dollars on a new county prison, they’ve been less generous in funding affordable housing.

That is a long-term discussion, though. In the meantime, Lancaster city business owners, residents and visitors need to feel safe.

The magnificent new Lancaster Public Library in Ewell Plaza just opened Thursday, and we hope it will be a draw for families with young children. That’s only going to happen if people feel comfortable exploring the plaza.

Lancaster police Chief Richard Mendez said police have been called more than a dozen times to 101 N. Queen St. and Ewell Plaza for a variety of reasons over the past month, including an assault, trespass, an alarm, a domestic disturbance and the overdose witnessed by Chyatee.

Mendez said his department recently started assigning officers to the Downtown Investment District area, which includes Ewell Plaza. This is a hopeful development.

It’s unfortunate that Zamagias’ contract with Schaad Detective Agency was deemed to be necessary, but clearly more had to be done to improve public safety in and near Ewell Plaza.

For decades, the space that is now occupied by Ewell Plaza was a soulless concrete jungle, a vestige of harsh modernist 1970s architecture — an “eyesore,” as Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace described it. Even its name was a dull afterthought: Lancaster Square.

Rechristened in honor of Lancaster Olympic champion Barney Ewell, it now features red Adirondack chairs, lovely wooden swings, leafy trees and a manicured lawn. It’s a perfect spot in which to read a newly borrowed library book. It’s a sustainable, accessible place that belongs to everyone.

It’s a place where we can demonstrate both compassion and civic pride by ensuring that everyone feels welcome and safe there.