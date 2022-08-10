As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Amber Williams wrote in the Aug. 7 Sunday edition, the Lancaster Barnstormers’ Clipper Magazine Stadium recently was voted Ballpark Digest’s Best MLB Partner League Ballpark for the third consecutive year.

Clipper Magazine Stadium, Williams noted, has become “a haven, an amusement park and a perfect spot for date night or family time; it’s an escape from the stress of the world.”

There is nothing like a summer evening at the ballpark, where the local nine battle other Atlantic League teams in a part of Lancaster city that has benefited from the stadium’s presence. You can sip a Pennsylvania brew or enjoy an ice cream cone while watching excellent baseball on the diamond and mascot Cylo’s antics in the stands.

Lancaster County is so fortunate to have the Barnstormers and the team’s lovely, family-friendly home.

“Although the stadium is most associated with the Barnstormers,” Williams noted, “it is also a site for community events. In fact, the calendar has more outside special events than it does the 66 Barnstormers home games for this season. Graduations are hosted in the stadium, as well as Christmas light shows, Independence Day celebrations, blood drives and movie nights” and job fairs.

It’s also become a prime place where Lancaster County’s nonprofit organizations can highlight their causes.

The Barnstormers and Clipper Magazine Stadium have become part of this county’s philanthropic landscape.

Local folks can volunteer for three-hour shifts as stadium ushers; in return, the Barnstormers will donate $20 per shift to a United Way of Lancaster County program of the volunteer’s choice.

Last November, the equitable housing advocacy organization Tenfold held a campout in the stadium to raise awareness of homelessness in the county as part of the online giving event, the ExtraGive.

And Sunday, state Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster, held his 11th annual back-to-school event in which School District of Lancaster grade K-8 students were offered free haircuts, backpacks, uniforms, shoes and books, as well as a free meal and a Barnstormers game ticket.

We’re not surprised that “the Clip” has been honored three consecutive years for its excellence. It’s been a home run in our book since it opened in May 2005.