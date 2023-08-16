THE ISSUE

Lancaster Township supervisors voted Monday night to ban the use of single-use plastic bags in that municipality, with some exceptions. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Elizabeth DeOrnellas reported last week, “The momentum behind single-use plastic bag bans has been slow to spread in Pennsylvania, but the trend is accelerating after a moratorium imposed by the state Legislature on such bans expired in 2021.” There are now 22 single-use plastic ordinances across the state, according to statewide environmental watchdog and advocacy nonprofit PennEnvironment. Lancaster Township’s ordinance, which takes effect Jan. 1, will be the first plastics ordinance outside Pittsburgh and the Philadelphia areas.

It’s about time.

It is, in fact, past time for Lancaster County municipalities to address the detrimental impact of single-use plastic bags.

You may have read this before, but it bears repeating: Each year, Americans use 100 billion plastic bags, which require 12 million barrels of oil to manufacture. Pennsylvanians alone use an estimated 4.75 billion single-use plastic bags each year, according to PennEnvironment.

As that organization’s website notes, these bags are used for just a few minutes and then thrown away, but there is no real “away.” “Plastic bags and other single-use plastics end up in landfills, incinerators, or our environment, where they can last for hundreds of years, if not longer, harming wildlife, waterways, and our health.”

We’ve read all the counterarguments about plastic bag bans — including the one that asserts that single-use plastic bags are not so bad for the environment and reusable bags might even be worse. These arguments are generally brought to you by organizations such as the American Recyclable Plastic Bag Alliance, which represents the U.S. plastic bag manufacturing industry. These organizations have a vested interest, obviously, in ensuring that we keep using plastic bags.

Lancaster Township Manager Bill Laudien said the township spent a year studying the implementation and effect of single-use plastic bag bans in other Pennsylvania communities. The conclusion? Such bans had a positive environmental impact and a limited effect on businesses.

The new township ordinance includes exemptions for thin produce and meat bags in grocery stores; bags used to contain live animals (such as fish and insects) in pet stores; laundry or dry cleaner bags; and newspaper delivery bags.

“To minimize our consumption of plastic, over time we have reduced the thickness of the bags we use to the minimum thickness possible while still maximizing protection of the newspapers from the elements,” explained Justin Bucks, president of Susquehanna Printing, which prints this daily newspaper.

While they’re thin, the newspaper bags can be reused to cover shoes in suitcases and wet umbrellas, and for dog cleanup.

Starting Jan. 1 in Lancaster Township, retailers can charge for paper bags or provide them for free. They also can sell reusable bags. Customers who bring their own bags obviously cannot be charged.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s DeOrnellas reported, Lancaster Township is the home of Stone Mill Plaza, which is anchored by a Giant grocery store, and Manor Shopping Center, which includes a Weis Market.

“I’m sure Weis and Giant are prepared,” Laudien said.

We’re guessing he’s right. There are Giant stores in Philadelphia, where single-use plastic bags have been banned since 2021. (Wegmans stores, including the one in Manheim Township, stopped offering single-use plastic bags at checkout last year.)

As Philadelphia public media station WHYY reported in April, a study estimated that Philadelphia’s plastic bag ban “eliminated over 200 million plastic bags in the city — enough to fill City Hall every eight months.”

The ban went into effect in October 2021, but that city didn’t fully enforce it until April 2022.

The study, which was commissioned by the city, found that the portion of customers using plastic bags at the Philly stores in the study had dropped by 94% by August 2022. “Reusable bag usage nearly doubled, and paper bag usage increased even more. But because of the decline in single-use plastic bags, bag usage overall decreased,” WHYY reported.

This is promising, for sure.

We know change is difficult. People objected when smoking was banned from restaurants and bars, but that once-seismic prohibition is now just a fact of life. We’ll cope without single-use plastic grocery bags, and our roads, rivers, municipal drainage systems, wildlife and environment will be better for it.

We’d like to see other Lancaster County municipalities follow Lancaster Township’s lead. In the meantime, we all can try to reduce our reliance on single-use plastics such as straws, bottled water, disposable cutlery and grocery store bags. If your kitchen is already brimming with those bags, your grocery store may have a receptacle that collects them for recycling. (You can’t put them in your curbside recycling bin because they jam most sorting machines.)

Paper bags are biodegradable and easier to recycle than plastic ones, but actually take more energy to manufacture. So they’re an imperfect solution. (One reuse for a paper bag we’d like to see make a comeback: Using paper bags as sturdy school textbook covers. Kids: Ask your parents and grandparents how!)

The best substitute for a single-use plastic bag is a bag you already own, whether it’s a tote bag designed for grocery shopping or any other bag you find in your closet. (Large IKEA bags are perfect for major grocery-shopping trips.)

But as Manheim Township resident Polly Ann Brown wrote in a letter to the editor published Tuesday, our personal actions — while important — should not replace systemic solutions, such as clean energy legislation and municipal bans on single-use plastic bags.

Kudos to Lancaster Township for passing its ban. Lancaster County’s 59 other municipalities: You’re up.