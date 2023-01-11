THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid reported last week, “Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health canceled its annual holiday employee gift (in December) in a cost-saving measure that has frustrated some employees. A spokesperson for the health system, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, declined to discuss the matter. LNP | LancasterOnline estimates that the savings would be about $230,000 if (the health system's) approximately 9,300 employees each received a $25 gift. That doesn’t include any related expenses. The estimate of employees comes from the system’s 2021 annual report, which said the system had $1.56 billion in operating revenue.” Employees initially had been told that instead of an annual gift card for a business such as Turkey Hill or Giant, they would be able to choose a $25 gift card from an online site.

In 2023 America, there are few things people agree on, but one of those things is this: The overworked health care employees who are getting us through the pandemic are heroes.

Even Lancaster General Health’s own signs have declared this to be true.

The health system’s employees have had to navigate through a hellish few years. Many of them literally put their lives on the line to save the lives of others. And they now may face another COVID-19 wave because of the most transmissible omicron subvariant to date, XBB.1.5.

Which brings us to the debacle that is Lancaster General Health’s Gift-gate.

A holiday gift is not generally a contractual obligation. But Lancaster General Health leadership made it an expectation by essentially promising each employee a $25 gift card. It wasn’t much, but it was at least a token of appreciation — a gesture — to essential employees working in a particularly challenging sector.

For Lancaster General Health CEO John J. Herman to then send a memo in mid-December canceling the gift is simply hard to comprehend, because it was such an unforced error.

We’re not sure how much Herman earns as the health system’s CEO. What we know is that his predecessor, Jan Bergen, was paid $1.9 million in the fiscal year that ended in June 2019.

In addition to hefty salaries, most CEOs get bonuses. If this is true of Herman, did he consider asking that his bonus be directed to the employee gift card program? Isn’t solving this kind of conundrum precisely why a CEO is paid a huge salary?

Herman wrote in his memo to employees that the “difficult decision” followed “considerable thought by our executive leadership team.” Did any member of that team insist on considering alternatives?

In that memo, Herman cited rising costs, “resulting in historic levels of inflation,” and “radical” changes in health care.

“In light of today’s challenging economic times, we must make choices that preserve our resources for things that strengthen the care we provide to our patients and our mission,” Herman wrote. “As a result, we have decided to forgo previously announced plans for this year’s employee holiday gift.”

Did Herman consider the potential costs of such a move to the health system’s reputation? Or its possible impact on employee retention and recruitment efforts?

Such a decision likely wouldn’t have drawn much attention if it occurred in another industry. But most people are aware of the toll exacted on health care workers in recent years. And many county residents have some kind of relationship or experience with Lancaster General Health — like the recent stroke survivor who described this decision as “callous” in an LNP | LancasterOnline letter to the editor.

Other letter writers asserted that Gift-gate was a “slap in the face” to employees, and “not only in poor taste” but also “a sign of mismanagement.”

Letter writer Dave Wise of Penn Township clearly found the situation so absurd that he invoked the plot of the 1989 movie, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” by writing: “To all of the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health employees complaining about not getting their measly $25 holiday gift: Boy, will they feel silly when their Jelly of the Month Club subscription starts rolling in.”

We urge Herman and his fellow health system executives to find a way to make this right. We also strongly urge them to ensure that employees do not face retaliation for complaining about this managerial mistake.

Herman and his fellow Lancaster General Health executives clearly didn’t anticipate this firestorm over a rescinded $25 holiday gift card. That may be part of the problem.