THE ISSUE

Pennsylvania leaders say a billion dollars in new federal funds should help expand high-speed internet access to areas currently lacking it. But the owner of a local internet provider said the effort could run into trouble when reaching rural areas of Lancaster County,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jaxon White reported in Sunday’s edition. “Tim Beiler, owner and CEO of the Paradise Township-based Upward Broadband, said his company plans to apply for a piece of the $1.16 billion the state received under the 2021 Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program. Still, he said he has concerns about whether the program can accomplish its goal of ensuring universal access to broadband because some larger providers in the county, such as Comcast’s Xfinity and Verizon Fios, may decline to invest in rural communities because the lower population density means fewer customers."

White’s reporting Sunday lays out the problem clearly: Lancaster ranks among the three worst counties in Pennsylvania for broadband access.

More from that article:

— Roughly 5,800 locations in the county are lacking broadband internet service, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development.

— A 2022 report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania stated that only 38% of Lancaster County residents had internet access that reached 100 megabits per second — the federal standard for connectivity speed. Every neighboring county had a higher percentage.

The italics are ours, because that needs to be emphasized. That fact should be a source of shame to the Lancaster County commissioners, who thus far have failed to adequately address the issue.

— “A map from the Federal Communications Commission shows that the southern portion of the county, including Quarryville Borough and Paradise and Drumore Townships, is most disproportionately affected by a lack of access to broadband internet.”

Broadband access isn’t a luxury in 2023. It’s a necessity — for businesses (including farms), for nonprofits, for schools, for students, for anyone who needs to participate fully in the modern world.

We’re glad that Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, whose district covers the majority of southern Lancaster County, has paid attention to the problem. As a resident of Drumore Township, he’s been affected by it.

Cutler said he appointed state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset County, to the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, which will distribute the federal broadband dollars, to represent the interests of rural communities.

As White noted, the authority in mid-August approved its five-year plan, which must be approved by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration before any applications can be accepted by the state. While expanding access in rural communities is a priority, the authority acknowledges that workforce shortages and supply chain problems are among the obstacles it faces.

We have been disappointed by the Lancaster County commissioners’ reluctance to spend federal COVID-19 relief money on improving broadband access.

Our county received $106 million in relief funds via the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. That federal money could be used “to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure,” according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The county commissioners have spent some of that money on sewer and water projects. But they also stashed $15.7 million in the county government’s general fund, thus gaining full discretion over its use.

Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons has asserted that responsibility for expanding broadband access should fall first on the private sector and local municipalities. But even Parsons had to acknowledge that the private sector might not have any incentive to do it.

For-profit businesses are just that: for profit. As White reported, large broadband providers don’t see sparsely populated rural communities as profitable.

Which is why the federal government has intervened to make funding available. Lancaster County government should do its part.