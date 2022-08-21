THE ISSUE

Lancaster County’s two Republican commissioners “caused a stir” earlier this month at an annual conference for Pennsylvania county leaders “when they unsuccessfully pushed a resolution calling for the repeal” of the 2019 Pennsylvania law that expanded voting by mail, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported last week. “Members of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania voted down the resolution from Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, 112-68, in a closed-door gathering Aug. 9 addressing the association’s business for the next year.” The professional association for county commissioners and other top county officials met at the Lancaster County Convention Center from Aug. 7-10. As Lisi explained, “The group lobbies Harrisburg for legislative changes on behalf of county leaders and provides educational resources to them.”

It’s embarrassing.

That’s the only way to describe the efforts of Commissioners Parsons and D’Agostino to inject politics in matters that should be nonpartisan.

They do this and then they accuse others of being politically motivated. We think that’s what psychologists call projection.

As Lisi reported, the resolution proposed by Parsons and D’Agostino mirrored “what many Republican state lawmakers have been calling for: a full repeal of the 2019 election law commonly known as Act 77.”

That’s the bipartisan law that gave Pennsylvanians no-excuse mail-in voting, which Republicans in the commonwealth were for, before some of them decided after Donald Trump’s 2020 loss that they were against it.

In an email to LNP | LancasterOnline, Parsons offered this explanation for the resolution’s resounding failure: Because “more Democrats participate in CCAP conferences than Republicans, the 13 counties that are majority-Democrat controlled have been able to set the policy agenda for the 54 counties that are majority Republican-controlled.”

But, as Lisi reported, “two longtime association members who were present at the vote” said “Republicans outnumbered Democrats and the 112 votes against the measure came from both parties.”

Among those who voted against the resolution: Republican Tioga County Commissioner Erick Coolidge, a past president of the association and its longest-tenured commissioner. He told Lisi that the resolution calling for the repeal of Act 77 threatened the organization’s bipartisan cooperation and ability to present a united front when lobbying state lawmakers.

Bipartisan cooperation may seem like a foreign concept to Parsons and D’Agostino, but its value is clearly appreciated by Coolidge and other members of the commissioners association.

As Coolidge suggested to his fellow commissioners at the conference, their goal on the “already-decided issue” of mail-in voting should be to “find the areas that are in need of modification.”

As Lisi reported, the association advocates changing state law to limit ballot requests to 15 days before Election Day, so counties have more time to process the voter rolls. It also seeks the introduction of a pre-canvassing period for mail-in ballots well before Election Day, so counties can verify mail-in ballots and prepare them for scanning to improve the pace and efficiency of processing ballots on Election Day.

It’s important to note that Coolidge is a commissioner in ruby-red Tioga County, where Trump won nearly 75% of the vote in November 2020. Nevertheless, as Coolidge told Lisi, mail-in voting is popular among voters in both parties in Tioga County.

If D’Agostino and Parsons had their way, no-excuse mail-in voting would no longer be an option for those Tioga County residents. Or for Lancaster County residents. Or for any Pennsylvania voters.

And that would be a travesty, because no-excuse mail-in voting is an essential means of making voting more accessible.

An end run

Fortunately, D’Agostino and Parsons did not get their way at the commissioners association. It seems their bull-in-a-china-shop approach doomed their resolution.

D’Agostino and Parsons bypassed getting approval for their proposal from the association’s elections reform committee, Jo Ellen Litz, a Democratic commissioner from Lebanon County, explained to Lisi.

This end run added to her perception that the resolution was a partisan measure, Litz told Lisi.

Strangely, D’Agostino is a member of that elections reform committee. In an email to LNP | LancasterOnline, he said — in “Alice in Wonderland,” up-is-down fashion — that election integrity should not be partisan.

What would he call a resolution that championed the aims of only Republican lawmakers?

Another embarrassment

D’Agostino lost a vote at the conference to keep his role as a regional representative for the commissioners association for Cumberland, Dauphin, York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Berks, Schuylkill, Lehigh and Northampton counties.

He claimed that the Democrat who defeated him by one vote worked to ensure she had plenty of other Democrats there to vote for her.

That Democrat, Lori Vargo Heffner, a member of Northampton County Council, responded: “I don’t know how else to say it nicely, it sounds like someone’s who’s unhappy they lost instead of being gracious.”

Indeed.

As for the failed resolution proposed by D’Agostino and Parsons, another Democratic commissioner — Sherene Hess, of Indiana County, who chairs the association’s election reforms committee — told Lisi that partisan proposals didn’t garner a lot of attention from members.

“We knew where the guardrails were in terms of keeping it bipartisan,” Hess said.

We wish Parsons and D’Agostino would adhere to some guardrails, in the cause of bipartisanship, in their efforts as Lancaster County commissioners. Instead, in addition to the debacle at the commissioners’ conference, we also were subjected to the spectacle of Parsons throwing a temper tantrum at a recent meeting over YWCA Lancaster’s support for voter access.

Advocacy questioned

Parsons actually voted against funding a YWCA Lancaster program designed to reduce child separations in some family court cases because he said the revered Lancaster nonprofit had “crossed over into political advocacy.” D’Agostino voted with Democratic county Commissioner John Trescot to approve that funding, but warned that he wouldn’t vote to fund organizations “going forward” that “get involved in politics.”

All of this was because a YWCA employee appeared at an April commissioners’ meeting to voice opposition to a decision to remove the county’s sole drop box for mail ballots.

In a sad example of projection, D’Agostino and Parsons were playing partisan politics by accusing YWCA Lancaster of being overly political by advocating for voter access — which shouldn’t be a partisan issue at all.

As YWCA Lancaster CEO Stacie Blake pointed out in a column published in last Sunday’s Perspective section, that organization’s mission is “apolitical, as well as universal,” and it’s to “strive to eliminate racism and empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.” She noted that it’s “a mission that has supporters on all sides of the political spectrum and champions in elected offices at all levels throughout Lancaster County.” And she pointed out that her nonprofit “was the first in Lancaster to offer voter registration and education” — in 1920.

Sam Bressi, president and CEO of the Lancaster County Community Foundation, pointed out in a separate column that nonpartisan advocacy is an essential tool of nonprofit organizations. Such advocacy “doesn’t seek to advance one political candidate over another; rather, it is a means by which organizations and individuals can express their policy opinions to elected officials, community leaders and the community at large,” Bressi wrote. “It is in no way an out-of-character or out-of-bounds activity for nonprofits.”

Unfortunately, D’Agostino and Parsons seem to think that any viewpoint or policy position that doesn’t align with theirs is out of bounds. They fail to recognize that their own hyperpartisanship derails compromise and bridge-building. And they deride as overly political anyone who objects to their conduct.

D’Agostino and Parsons repeatedly have held up Lancaster County as a place where things get done because of the collaborative nature of this community. But they are undermining the very virtue of collaboration that they have extolled.

Moreover, they are the public face of Lancaster County government at conferences like the one held by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. Consider what impression of this county they are conveying.

Consider, too, their efforts to restrict voter access by championing a repeal of no-excuse mail-in voting — and by threatening nonprofits that advocate for voter access. We’d describe those efforts as chilling.