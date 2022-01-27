THE ISSUE

“A representative from each of the county’s four major health systems will sit on Lancaster County’s newly created Health Advisory Council, along with a school superintendent, two municipal officials, a hospice physician and a counselor for people without health insurance,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week. County Commissioner Josh Parsons said the board is intended to formalize the consultations between county officials, medical professionals and other stakeholders that began early in the COVID-19 pandemic. “But it is a rebuke to calls by some elected officials and health professionals who want to see the county create an independent public health department like the ones that operate in six counties, such as in Philadelphia and Chester,” LNP | LancasterOnline noted. Nine members of the Health Advisory Council have been named; four spots remain open.

Only about 28% of Lancaster County children and teens ages 5 to 19 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline cross-analysis of state and U.S. census data.

“Despite the November approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, children in that group living in the county are being vaccinated at a far lower rate than adults,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported Monday.

The percentage of all fully vaccinated Lancaster County residents is 58.7% — still inadequate, but significantly better than the low vaccination rates among county children.

Dr. Pia Fenimore, chief of the general pediatrics division at Lancaster General Hospital, said misconceptions are driving vaccine hesitancy in Lancaster County.

Do you want to know what might help to counter the misinformation and disinformation that is discouraging parents from getting their kids protected against COVID-19? An information campaign launched by a county public health department.

Unfortunately, such a department is not in the cards for Lancaster County. Which is a shame, because such an agency could disseminate factual information showing that while children’s risk of serious illness from COVID-19 is far lower than that of adults, kids can be — and are being — hospitalized with the virus.

Moreover, as Dr. Eugene Curley, an infectious disease specialist at WellSpan York, told LNP | LancasterOnline, children “are silent spreaders” of the virus, potentially infecting parents, grandparents, teachers, school administrators, caregivers and coaches, who are at higher risk of facing “severe disease and death.” A county public health department could be conveying that message.

And via a multilingual campaign, to effectively reach Lancaster County’s increasingly diverse population.

Instead, what we have, courtesy of Republican county Commissioners Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, is an advisory council that appears to include no people of color.

We have broader concerns about the usefulness of the council. But if this is all the county is getting, it ought at least to reflect this county’s makeup, because the issue of race in health care is a major one.

Health care expertise is absolutely essential on an entity like this. But it’s possible, in a place such as Lancaster County, to find people who bring both expertise and unique perspectives to the table. It’s not just a matter of checking boxes; there’s a point to seeking diversity. Which is why organizations such as Patients R Waiting work to increase it in health care.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation report published Wednesday, people of color — particularly Black, Hispanic and American Indian and Alaska Native people — fared worse than white people “across a broad range of measures related to health and health care” prior to the pandemic. “Many of these underlying disparities placed people of color at increased risk for negative health and economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In a county where 11.1% of the total population is made up of people of Hispanic or Latino origin — and where the numbers of Black, Asian and multiracial residents have grown — this lack of racial diversity sends a terrible message. Particularly as people of color have been given reasons to distrust the medical establishment in the past.

We are heartened to see that medical professionals — including Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health — have been selected to serve on the council.

But we share the concern of Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County, who pointed to the glaring absence of Alisa Maria Jones.

Jones applied to be on the council. She has a master’s degree in public health and held leadership positions in the Delaware Division of Public Health. Black and Latina, she is bilingual in Spanish and English. And, crucially, she is the president and CEO of Union Community Care, a federally qualified health organization that provides equitable and affordable health care to those who need it.

Jones would bring to the advisory council not just her extensive public health expertise but the perspective of a provider caring for this county’s lower-income residents, refugees, immigrants and elderly poor. Union Community Care has been a leader in providing COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and vaccination throughout this pandemic.

Parsons and D’Agostino likely were displeased when Jones told LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion in October that while an advisory council is “a step in the direction of more coordinated planning,” it is “not the most critical step, which is the establishment of a health department with experts in epidemiology and public health.”

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week, the new council “will have no power to take action in the face of a public health emergency. Instead, its members primarily will advise the county commissioners and help the county’s health and medical preparedness coordinator prepare for future emergencies, according to Violet De Stefano, who currently holds the coordinator position.”

“This was not created to serve as a public health department,” De Stefano said last week.

So it won’t have the capacity to collect health data or to receive data collected by the state.

And if its advice is out of line with what Parsons and D’Agostino are seeking, that advice likely will not be heard by county residents.

Let’s return to our starting point: Lancaster County’s low COVID-19 vaccination rates among children.

Everyone wants the COVID-19 pandemic to end. Getting more county residents to avail themselves of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines — including the approved pediatric vaccine — would move us closer to that aim, in part by reducing the virus’s chances of mutating and producing yet another variant.

Will Parsons and D’Agostino ask the Health Advisory Council for its help on this matter? We’re guessing not, because some anti-vaccination forces within the GOP might howl.

Politics shouldn’t play a part in public health.

And an advisory council that looks like the politicians who created it isn’t progress.