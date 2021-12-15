THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans and Gillian McGoldrick report, “Lancaster County reported 180 COVID-19 patients in its three hospitals Tuesday, breaking the previous pandemic high of 178 set in December 2020, according to data from the state Department of Health. The grim milestone is a testament to the growing hazard of the pandemic as it enters into its second winter season, especially for unvaccinated people, who are far more likely than those who are vaccinated to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19.” Tragically, the United States has passed the 800,000 threshold in COVID-19 deaths.

The front page of Saturday’s LNP was jarring: Alongside a news article headlined “ ‘ THERE ARE NO BEDS,’ ” about the shortage of beds at Lancaster County hospitals, was another news article headlined “School masks tossed,” about the decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to throw out the state’s school mask mandate.

Pointing to that front page, one reader notes in a letter to the editor today that he fears for our society. His letter is a lament about the “stupidity” of failing to take the necessary steps to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

We wouldn’t use that word. But we do find it deeply regrettable and disappointing that just over 56% of eligible Lancaster County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Dec. 10, according to state data.

The COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 486 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the United States. And the vaccines are free.

But many Republicans continue to resist vaccination because of politics or misinformation. It might help if Republican elected officials reached out to them.

Unfortunately, there’s been little evidence that state Republican leaders are willing to do the work of encouraging COVID-19 vaccination.

If only they’d follow the lead of a Republican state lawmaker in Wisconsin who, as part of a coalition of leaders called the Community Health Action Team, put his own face on a billboard to encourage COVID-19 vaccination.

“I’m a farm boy by trade,” state Assembly Rep. Gary Tauchen said, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. “We don’t vaccinate part of our herd, we vaccinate the whole herd.”

U.S. Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spent money from his own campaign committee to broadcast radio ads urging COVID-19 vaccination in Kentucky.

McConnell also filmed a public service announcement in which he said, “As a boy, I fought polio. Today, America’s been polio-free for 40 years — thanks to vaccinations. We’ll beat COVID-19 with vaccines, too. Protect yourself and your family. Get vaccinated.”

Few Pennsylvania elected officials have the financial resources that McConnell has. But it doesn’t cost anything to listen to what hospital officials are saying they really need.

What hospitals need

As LNP | LancasterOnline reports today, Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, conveyed the need for health care staffing help from the state or federal government to state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield Township, a member of Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force.

Aument said he planned to ask the task force to consider using the National Guard to deploy mobile units to provide monoclonal antibodies to communities with high rates of infection, in an effort to keep people out of the hospital.

Consider Ripchinski’s measured response. He explained that monoclonal antibodies — which mimic an immune system’s ability to fight off a virus — have been found to “modestly reduce” the risk of hospitalization or death in people who have contracted COVID-19.

The “ultimate solution is to get vaccinated,” Ripchinski said.

We’d urge Sen. Aument and his fellow state lawmakers to let the medical experts decide what is needed. Then the lawmakers should work to provide it.

Pandering in Harrisburg

Aument made it clear to LNP | LancasterOnline that he opposes vaccine mandates — even though many of those mandates have been imposed by employers, who generally draw the support of conservatives to run their businesses as they see fit.

The state senator told LNP | LancasterOnline that the “heavy hand of government ... with many of these folks has served to be counterproductive,” because these are “folks that don’t want government telling them what to do.”

Aument said he believes the state still could increase its vaccination rate if people are given “good and accurate information” from friends, family and medical providers.

Medical professionals have gone to exhaustive lengths to provide such information. And they’ve been doing so for more than a year.

What they’re up against, however, are conservative media that deride medical experts, undermine scientific research and disseminate falsehoods about COVID-19 treatments and vaccination.

Medical experts need some backup.

Instead of providing such backup, the state Senate voted Monday along party lines to prohibit a nonexistent COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Pennsylvania K-12 students. Aument and state Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township, were among the Republicans who voted in favor of this bill prohibiting a mandate that doesn’t exist.

Wolf spokesperson Elizabeth Rementer told the Pennsylvania Capital-Star that the Wolf administration has no plans to implement a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for K-12 students.

So why the legislation? It’s clearly intended to pander to anti-vaccine voters. As if there hasn’t been pandering enough to those who are prolonging this pandemic by refusing to get vaccinated and to wear masks.

Your tax dollars at work, ladies and gentlemen.

Where’s the urgency?

Josh Parsons, chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, tweeted the news Friday about the school mask mandate being thrown out by the state Supreme Court.

He hasn’t tweeted recently about the need to get vaccinated. And, oddly, he hasn’t tweeted about the surging COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County, even though he insisted earlier in the pandemic that hospitalizations were the most important metric in assessing the pandemic’s status.

In response to the record-high hospitalization number, Parsons said this to LNP | LancasterOnline on Tuesday: “We’re almost two years into COVID now. There continue to be ups and downs to deal with. We continue to stay in touch with hospitals and talk to them, and if there’s coordination we need to do, we’ll continue to do that as we have throughout the pandemic.”

Again, what hospitals desperately need is for Lancaster County residents to get vaccinated.

Unfortunately, we detect no sense of urgency regarding vaccination from Parsons. And no sense of responsibility to work to raise Lancaster County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Likewise, we have little hope that the health advisory council that Parsons and fellow GOP Commissioner Ray D’Agostino voted to create will perform effectively the critical functions that a county public health department would — such as promoting COVID-19 vaccination. We agree with Manheim Township Board of Commissioners President Thomas O’Brien, who called the advisory council a useless “political stunt.”

By contrast, in Montgomery County, where county and court employees are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the county’s salary board approved a one-time $150 financial incentive to encourage holdouts to get protected.

County and court employees in Bucks County are also required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “As we’ve seen around the country, vaccine mandates not only work, but set a good example,” said Bucks County commissioners Chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia. “For the commissioners and the county workforce, it is a privilege to serve our community, and it is our duty to keep our residents safe.”

Indeed.

As things stand

So where are we?

Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are occupying the hospital beds that patients with other critical health issues need.

Hospital employees are worn out by 21 months of providing COVID-19 care. Many are demoralized because so many of the deaths in the past year could have been avoided.

We fear that county school officials — aside from a smart and brave few — likely will drop mask requirements after the winter break, because anti-masking voices are louder and closer than the medical experts at the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health who have recommended indoor masking in schools.

And many of our elected officials are too cowardly to take on the basic, commonsense task of urging COVID-19 vaccination on every forum they have, at every opportunity they have.

As we continue to give the novel coronavirus more chances to spread and mutate by staying unprotected against it, we’ll be at the mercy of the delta variant and perhaps, soon, of the omicron variant, too, if it takes hold here.

The cavalry doesn’t appear to be coming from the Lancaster County Government Center or the state Capitol in Harrisburg. We have to save ourselves.

To that end, please heed the words of Dr. Ripchinski: “At this time, the most important thing for everyone to do in the community is to get vaccinated.”

And if you’re due for a COVID-19 booster, please get it as soon as possible.