THE ISSUE

Many of the 17 public school districts serving Lancaster County students, as well as the county’s two largest private schools and Lancaster County Academy, held graduation ceremonies celebrating the Class of 2022 during the last week of May and the first week of June. Ceremonies for Warwick, Garden Spot, Octorara, Ephrata and Solanco will be held this week.

Congratulations to all of Lancaster County’s graduates and to their proud families who watched them walk across the stage and grasp their diplomas — and their futures.

Whether it was a high school diploma or a college diploma, it was an occasion worth celebrating — particularly as the journey to the stage was a winding and difficult one.

The still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic threw into chaos the traditional high school and college experience. Many milestone events were held virtually or canceled altogether. No one starting high school or college in August or September 2018 had any idea what lay ahead, which perhaps was a good thing. Some things have to be experienced to be believed.

Because of those experiences, members of the Class of 2022 enter their next stage with hard-won grace and adaptability. As Penn Manor senior class president Riley Peart said in her commencement address Wednesday, “It takes a class filled with grit, resilience and, honestly, a good sense of humor to achieve this level of success in the face of so much adversity.”

We couldn’t agree more.

As Pequea Valley graduate Kylie McGowan noted Wednesday — and as the Class of 2022 learned in dramatic and challenging ways — plans often change. “That is one of the most profound things about life and its possibilities,” she said. “They are unpredictable.”

Indeed.

Donegal High School valedictorian Hunter Gehman encouraged his fellow graduates to work on themselves, hold themselves accountable and to be prepared for adversity.

“While we’ve all heard it a million times by now, the unexpected and disruptive COVID-19 pandemic completely upended our high school experience, and yet, everyone pushed onward to succeed,” Gehman said Thursday. “While it has obviously caused a terrible last couple of years, one positive resulting from the pandemic was our newfound ability to adapt to change.”

Penn Manor valedictorian Natalie Krahulik courageously and candidly addressed the issue of mental health.

“I no longer looked at my struggles as just something awful to survive, but as something that would get me closer to the person I wanted to become,” Krahulik said Wednesday. “It is easy to go through a bad experience and hate every moment of it. It is easy to reflect back on a season and resent it for all the pain it brought.”

But she said if you “separate out the pain,” “amazing lessons” may be learned.

If we had possessed this kind of wisdom and exhibited this kind of openness when we were on the cusp of adulthood, we would have helped a lot of our peers, and ourselves.

Mental health was a thread that ran through several local high school commencement ceremonies — perhaps not surprisingly, given what we now know of the depression and anxiety experienced by American students.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released earlier this spring, more than a third of high school students reported in 2021 that they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 44% reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year. “Before the pandemic, mental health was getting worse among high school students, according to prior CDC data,” a news release said. Lesbian, gay and bisexual students and female students “reported greater levels of poor mental health; emotional abuse by a parent or caregiver; and having attempted suicide than their counterparts.”

Valedictorian Sarah Hollerbush spoke at Columbia High School’s May 26 commencement ceremony about the abuse she faced for years, saying it resulted in her having post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety. She said her defining moment was when she allowed herself to seek help. “I am not a victim but a survivor,” she declared.

Addressing her fellow graduates, she said, “You can heal, and you are not what happened to you. ... You’ve overcome things in your life that only you know.”

At Hempfield’s graduation May 25, valedictorian Mackenzie Ridilla thanked her therapist — which we loved, because again, this kind of candor normalizes the once-stigmatized subject of mental health. Ridilla urged her fellow graduates: “Do hard things. Take that leap.”

These graduates know something about doing hard things. A moment of silence was held at Hempfield’s commencement ceremony for the 19 students and two teachers killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the day before.

Members of the Class of 2022 were accustomed to taking part in active-shooter drills, to sizing up their classrooms, cafeterias, libraries and gymnasiums for potential escape routes. They carried those burdens because of the failures of adults. Indeed, we’ve asked students to be braver than members of Congress; we fervently hope that changes in the days to come.

It will, if graduates such as McCaskey High School’s Essence Winters has anything to do with it.

“Let’s wave our ballots, and our diplomas, and continue to voice ourselves, for some will mistake our passion for anger,” Winters told her fellow graduates Thursday evening. “Let them, because we’re going to continue to beat the odds.”

We have no doubt.

Winters wrote a powerful May 22 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Generation Z(eal) column about the ongoing and tragically unaddressed trauma of Black Americans, particularly Black women, and how our mental health system has failed them. (Please read it; it's very worth your time.)

We launched the Generation Z(eal) page the year after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. As young people prepared to march — literally for their lives — in cities including Lancaster, we invited local students to offer their thoughts in letters to the editor, and we received a deluge. Since 2019, we’ve published hundreds of student-written opinion pieces on the Generation Z(eal) page about topics including the climate crisis, religious faith, racism and antisemitism, social media, school dress codes, the pandemic and, yes, gun violence. We look forward to publishing more such opinions in the fall; we believe it’s a privilege and we thank not just the students but the dedicated teachers who have shepherded those columns to us.

In the meantime, we look on in wonder as the bright, caring, generous, compassionate, resilient members of the Class of 2022 prepare to enter the world and make it better, kinder, more inclusive, smarter.

As retiring School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau told McCaskey graduates Thursday evening, “Be the voice for marginalized members of our community, including our Black, brown and LGBTQ neighbors and friends.”

She added: “Become leaders and CEOs and represent your community in all levels of the workforce. And don’t forget to be thankful.”

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help/