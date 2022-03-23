THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid reported in “Lancaster Watchdog” on Sunday, “The Lancaster County Workforce Development Board is trying to return a $189,413 grant to buy a van that would provide mobile internet and computer access, allowing users to build an online resume and apply for job openings in the state’s database, as well as access other resources. ... State officials said returning a workforce grant is rare. At least one official expressed dismay at the prospect of canceling the project, according to documents obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline.”

Purchasing a van that could have taken resources to far-flung parts of Lancaster County to help people find jobs and help employers find employees would have been an excellent use of state grant money.

In response to the request to return the grant money, state fiscal specialist Debra Walkowiak called it “heartbreaking.”

“When you first told me about it,” Walkowiak wrote to Valerie Hatfield, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board’s director of compliance and business engagement, “I thought it was such a great idea. ... Hopefully later down the road, Lancaster will be able to go full force with this project again!”

That’s our hope, too.

Because Walkowiak was right to see its potential: It’s a promising idea. No matter whose it was.

Just consider how the workforce board made its pitch for the grant money, drawn from funds from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

As Scheid reported, the grant application explained that the mobile unit would provide internet access — which is essential, given how patchy broadband access is in parts of the county — as well as training, workshops and other resources to hard-to-reach Lancaster County residents.

“One of our primary strategies places an emphasis on ‘meeting individuals where they are,’ ” the application stated. “This mobile van will be one of the most significant tools we will have to deliver results on our commitment to this strategy.”

Meeting people “where they are” is not just grant application lingo. It’s a solid strategy in a county that, as the grant application noted, occupies 984 square miles.

As the application pointed out, transportation “both to access services and get to work” has been an issue Lancaster County leaders “have been trying to tackle for years, and the pandemic has only magnified how transportation is a barrier for the hardest to reach, most in-need residents.”

The grant application noted that the county’s “public transportation system leaves out access to the entire county border, and only provides central route changes in Lancaster City.”

The application also stated that the van would partner with local libraries, employers and community events to bring PA CareerLink directly to job-seekers, “with on-the spot career guidance, assistance with creating a PA CareerLink registration, applying for jobs, and more.” (CareerLink is a publicly funded service that connects job-seekers and employers.)

This would be a savvy plan. Librarians know how to bring people together, and libraries are often where unemployed people go to use computers in their job searches.

The van would be dubbed “Lancaster Link,” according to the board’s application, and it would be similar to one used by the Central Pennsylvania Workforce Board called The Link, “a 5-year-old mobile career center equipped with computers, internet and staffed to help businesses find workers and help job seekers find opportunities,” Scheid explained.

If the request to hand back the grant money is tied to the dismissal of the workforce board’s former executive director, Cathy Rychalsky, that seems short-sighted, to say the least.

As Scheid reported, Hatfield sought to return the grant in an email to the state Department of Labor & Industry on Jan. 25, hours after Rychalsky resigned in an email to several Lancaster County officials and LNP | LancasterOnline. “Rychalsky’s resignation was denied and the board fired her a week later,” Scheid noted. “The board’s executive committee did not give a reason for terminating Rychalsky.”

We’re not going to wade into that bizarre series of events.

Hatfield declined to discuss the grant or emails with LNP | LancasterOnline’s Scheid, and referred comment to interim Director John Moser, who referred comment to board Chairman G. David Sload.

As Scheid reported, Sload said the van project was Rychalsky’s idea and was tabled because staff did not know enough about it.

Sload’s explanation that it was not a good time for the project, given unresolved questions such as insurance and the turmoil in the wake of Rychalsky’s dismissal, struck us as a bit vague.

We’d be interested in a fuller explanation of the rationale for returning the grant — a significant amount of money — and scrapping the van project.

Sload told Scheid that the board’s staff members generally have authority to seek grants that fit into its strategic plan without prior approval. But he also said that staff typically would have presented information for a vote when it needed to approve the purchase of the van.

The grant was for the first phase of a two-part project: the purchase of the van and the approved wrap of the PA CareerLink logo, Scheid reported. The van would have taken 10 to 12 months to manufacture, which would have been plenty of time for the board to plan for the second phase.

The second phase would have included the “purchase of computer equipment, maintenance and inspection of the vehicle,” financed through “partner contributions, employer sponsorship, federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds, and private resources,” Scheid explained.

Sload said the van project could be reconsidered, perhaps as part of a new three-year strategic plan.

But Lancaster County employers need workers as soon as possible. Unemployed county residents need jobs as soon as possible. And the grant money is available now.

As Scheid reported Sunday, a form submitted by the board notifying the state that it was not accepting the grant included an unauthorized signature and so the board still had access to the money.

Sload said the board has resubmitted the request to cancel the project with the appropriate signatures.

We simply don’t understand this.

The Lancaster County Workforce Development Board consists of smart, experienced and very sensible people who represent sectors including adult education, economic development, labor and private business.

They know the challenges faced by people who lack access to job-hunting resources. A vague mention of possibly revisiting the van project down the road doesn’t help those folks, or the county employers hoping to fill job openings.