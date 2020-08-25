THE ISSUE

Thousands of Lancaster County students will return to their schools today to find that a great deal has changed since they left them earlier this year. A new academic year will bring not just a new grade but accommodations to a pandemic that continues to shape American lives. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported last week, some county school districts have delayed the start of the school year, some starting as late as Sept. 8. “As it stands,” he wrote, “the only Lancaster County school districts planning to start fully remote are School District of Lancaster and Octorara Area. The latter serves students from Chester and Lancaster counties.”

We’ve considered the policies and challenges of educating students in the age of COVID-19 and the debates over in-person instruction vs. online education vs. a blend of the two.

Today, however, our message is simple: Good luck, everyone. Whether your school year begins this week or later, we are rooting for you.

We are rooting for school administrators, school boards, nurses, teachers, custodians, counselors, social workers, cafeteria staff, bus drivers — everyone who will be working hard over the next nine months to ensure Lancaster County’s children are safe and well-educated. (Thank you, especially, to the school staff members who will be charged with cleaning classrooms after each use, and to the bus drivers who will be disinfecting their vehicles after each run.)

We are rooting for parents who no doubt will worry as they watch their kids walk out the door or board a school bus or — let’s face it, this is the most worrying of all — drive themselves to school.

This year, parents won’t need to just fill out reams of back-to-school paperwork. They need to have plans in place should COVID-19 close the school doors again.

And maybe they’ve already had to alter work and child care plans because their kids are at home, learning online.

None of this is easy.

We’re rooting most of all for students, from kindergarten and beyond.

It will be strange, we’re sure, to be a kindergartner or first-grader in a classroom in which the teacher needs to stay at a safe distance, his or her face covered by a shield or mask, and all the usual soft furnishings — bean-bag chairs, pillows in the reading corner — have been removed for sanitary reasons.

And it will be strange and sad for high school seniors to go without homecoming dances and pep rallies and any other tradition that will be prohibited because of the necessary state restrictions limiting indoor crowds to no more than 25 people and outdoor crowds to no more than 250.

Depending on the school’s plans, students may be eating lunch at their desks or in sparse cafeterias, or seeing classmates only a few days out of five, or seeing them only on the screens of their electronic devices.

Students will need to get accustomed to staggered arrival and dismissal times. And to wearing face masks in the classroom and on their school buses.

There is so much that needs to go right in these next months if schools are going to be able to keep their doors open.

In Solanco School District, for instance, parents are being encouraged to drive their children to school because, as the reopening guidebook for parents explains, “Since Solanco is such a large, rural area, we are unable to provide more buses that would allow us to maintain 6 feet of social distance on buses.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

And if one student passenger tests positive for COVID-19, the students who sat on the same bus for more than 10 minutes will be required to quarantine for 14 days, the handbook points out.

As is often observed on social media, we’re living in a weird time. But we’re living in it together and so we hope that somehow, out of the turmoil and uncertainty of this period, comes an academic year in which students don’t merely get by, but thrive.

Keeping kids healthy

To that end, students will need to stay healthy.

So parents, if your schools ask you to screen your kids daily for COVID-19 symptoms, please do. We know your to-do list is already long, but this is essential.

And do not send a child to school even if he or she just seems a bit under the weather — that can result in a storm of consequences for the school.

In our Aug. 11 editorial, we also urged parents to ensure that their children are fully immunized against vaccine-preventable childhood diseases.

As we wrote at the time, “Now is not the time to risk having your kids contract measles or chickenpox or whooping cough or meningitis. They need to be as healthy as possible as summer turns to fall and flu season arrives, when health care providers are going to be handling both COVID-19 patients and people sick with influenza.”

The expected confluence of those two highly infectious diseases has been dubbed the “twindemic,” and health care providers and epidemiologists fear it may prove to be a nightmare, as hospitals care for both flu patients and COVID-19 patients at the same time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is possible to contract both COVID-19 and influenza. Please don’t take that chance.

So put flu shots on the calendar for October for both you and your children.

And remind students that masks are required at school and on school buses.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Junior Gonzalez reported last week, some districts are asking school bus drivers to enforce mask-wearing. Dan Fiorilli, area general manager for Student Transportation of America, described the process as requested by the Hempfield School District.

A bus will come to a stop if a student refuses to wear a mask. “The bus driver will then contact the bus dispatcher, who will coordinate with the school district to obtain contact information for the student’s parents,” Gonzalez wrote. “If parents cannot be reached, the bus will remain idle until a district official reaches the bus and handles further disciplinary action.”

We can’t imagine any child wanting to be at the center of such a scenario (especially a teen with a low embarrassment threshold). So emphasize to your kids the importance of covering their noses and mouths with masks.

And as we said at the start, we’ll be rooting for you all.