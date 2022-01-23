THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported earlier this month, there are renewed efforts in our region and across the United States to ban books in schools. As Geli reported, Central York School District “banned educators from teaching a set of books and other materials focused on racial justice, concerned that white students may be made to feel guilty about their race — until students protested and got the ban overturned.” According to the American Library Association’s Office of Intellectual Freedom, it saw 60% more book challenges in September 2021 compared with September 2020.

In November, a man believed to be falsely posing as a district parent complained to the Elizabethtown Area school board about an “absolutely disgusting” young adult novel that he claimed his daughter had withdrawn from the middle school library.

School officials later learned that the novel, “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” by Jesse Andrews, hadn’t been checked out from the middle school library in the past year.

Other parts of the man’s story — the name and address he gave — didn’t check out, either.

And while, as Geli reported, the man had been seen mingling with current Elizabethtown Area school board members Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth, neither of the Lindemuths would discuss the episode with a reporter.

Elizabethtown school officials temporarily pulled the 2012 novel from school library shelves for review (it since has been restored).

They aren’t the only school administrators in Lancaster County who have been directed by school board members to purge their library shelves of materials to which a small number of parents objected.

Race, as well as gender identity and sexual orientation, are the subjects that seem to trigger most book-banning efforts.

More than a year after the national soul-searching that followed the murder of George Floyd, we’re witnessing a backlash to discussions of race in schools and other public spaces.

Books exploring slavery, racism and even the civil rights movement are seen by some as promulgating critical race theory. That decades-old legal theory — which holds, as Education Week explained, that racism “is embedded in legal systems and policies” — is being used to engender fear about how students are being taught American history.

In Florida, a Republican bill that would prohibit public schools from teaching anything that might make students feel “discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress” was approved by that state’s Senate Education Committee last week.

In a school library censorship case in 1972, U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas wrote this: “Are we sending children to school to be educated by the norms of the school board, or are we educating our youth to shed the prejudices of the past, to explore all forms of thought, and to find solutions to our world’s problems?”

Fifty years later, that’s an apt question.

We’d like to think that we send kids to school so they become open-minded critical thinkers, prepared to take on the world’s problems.

Unfortunately, that prospect seems to frighten some people.

As we’ve written before, we firmly believe that parents should have input into the education of their children. But we also believe strongly that school libraries — assembled carefully by skilled librarians and other educators — ought to contain books and other materials that will speak not just to our own children, but to other parents’ children.

And we don’t think we should be permitted to choose for other parents what is appropriate for their kids.

In 1993, an editorial in the Lancaster Sunday News — a predecessor of LNP | LancasterOnline — made the same point. It also stated this: “If every educational tool that’s remotely controversial is threatened, we won’t have schools — we’ll have expensive day care centers. We won’t be educating children — we’ll be babysitting them.”

That was true then. And it’s true now.

‘Divided communities’

“For whatever reason, the pandemic has really pushed people to one camp or another, and we are divided communities at present,” said Eastern Lancaster County Superintendent Bob Hollister, who will retire this week (he’s considering running as a Democrat against Republican incumbent Congressman Lloyd Smucker). “That’s showing itself at school board meetings, as well.”

As Geli reported, Elanco school board member Brian Conroy yelled at Hollister at a meeting in October. The source of Conroy’s anger?

A graphic novel titled “Lighter than My Shadow” by Katie Green.

Conroy demanded that it be removed from the district’s schools — even “burned” and “ripped apart.”

“I'm appalled that this is in our schools,” Conroy said. “This is sickening, and makes me question the 321 other books that are on the (school district’s) mature (book) list.”

We’re appalled that the book since has been banned in the district. And sickened that a Lancaster County school board member would suggest burning it.

While its themes — sexual abuse, eating disorders and mental illness — are painful, the National Eating Disorders Association’s website describes the graphic novel as “an honest portrayal of the darkness we battle in recovery,” with “a balanced sense of hope.”

The author told the association that she hoped the book “reaches people who feel like they’re going through it on their own.” Green said she particularly appreciated hearing from parents who told her that the book “helped them understand what their son or daughter was going through.”

This is what challenging books can do: They can illuminate subjects that we struggle to comprehend.

As Geli reported, while “there hasn’t been any other literature banned in Elanco, the district has suspended BrainPOP, a teacher resource that features animated educational videos for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. Parents had complained about transgender rights and Black Lives Matter being mentioned on the website.”

Hollister said he hoped BrainPOP would be returned to teachers this month. He expressed frustration that a few critical residents at board meetings forced the district to shut down the program, calling it “overkill.”

Politics, Hollister told Geli, has gotten in the way of productivity in schools.

It’s gotten in the way of learning.

Silencing marginalized voices

Lois Kaneshiki of Enola, a regional representative of the group No Left Turn in Education, equated teaching equity and social justice to teaching Marxism and communism in an interview with Geli. And she asserted that even high school students are not ready to discuss topics like homosexuality or police brutality.

She is free to believe that. And she’s free to keep her own kids from discussing police brutality, for instance.

But there are Black students for whom that subject isn’t merely academic. And they should have access to school library books exploring it — books such as Angie Thomas’ award-winning novel, “The Hate U Give,” which is on the American Library Association’s list of most-challenged books.

Also on that list: Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

As Matthew Good, a school librarian and the librarian for the Educators’ Institute for Human Rights, wrote in an LNP | LancasterOnline column in October, “Of the top 10 books challenged in 2020, half were written by authors of color. ... In 2019, the majority of titles challenged were due to LGBTQ content. The danger here is that the voices being challenged are the voices that are already marginalized in our communities.”

Wrote Good: “When a community challenges a book, it seeks to censor that perspective and silence that voice. ... When we challenge the freedom to read in schools, we subvert the very first of our constitutional freedoms, endanger free thought and jeopardize new ideas.”

Unfortunately, that seems to be the aim.

We’d urge Lancaster County school officials to heed the crystal-clear direction of U.S. Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan Jr., who wrote in 1982 that “local school boards may not remove books from school library shelves simply because they dislike the ideas contained in those books.”

Book-banning is antidemocratic. And an obstacle to an excellent education.

Readers: Please let us know, in a letter to the editor, what difficult books you read as a student that helped you to better understand the world. Email: LancasterLetters@lnpnews.com.