THE ISSUE

“Lancaster County school districts are expected to receive a total of $211.56 million in federal pandemic relief funds. At least $19 million has been spent as of Dec. 1, according to reports by 14 districts,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported in Sunday’s “Lancaster Watchdog” column. “The money has an expiration date. Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds allocated in three waves — May 2020, January 2021 and March 2021 — must be spent before Sept. 30, 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively. That leaves school districts busy deciding the best use for a large sum of funds.”

This pandemic has highlighted problems that have been papered over for years: aging ventilation systems in schools, inadequate mental health counseling for students, patchy internet access in rural areas and low-income households.

So we’re heartened that school districts are using federal relief funds to address some of these deficiencies, seeking the input of stakeholders, as federally mandated, to decide how best to spend the money. As all government entities receiving federal relief money should do.

Some school districts, such as Solanco, are spending relief funds in ways that won’t involve “recurrent costs once those funds go away,” Solanco Superintendent Brian Bliss told Stalnecker.

Some districts are adding staff members, but only on a temporary basis. Cocalico School District, however, is using its federal relief funds to pay for the salaries of nine mental health professionals, including counselors and psychologists, according to the district’s assistant to the superintendent, Beth Haldeman.

“Contrary to some other districts, those people will continue to remain our people,” Haldeman said. “We’ve been very careful about how we allocate those funds because we want to ensure that there’s sustainability.”

This is both sensible and smart. In December, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory about the urgent need to address the nation’s youth mental health crisis, which he noted had been exacerbated by the pandemic. “Even before the pandemic, an alarming number of young people struggled with feelings of helplessness, depression, and thoughts of suicide — and rates have increased over the past decade,” Murthy said. “The future well-being of our country depends on how we support and invest in the next generation.”

Murthy urged the recognition of mental well-being as “an essential part of overall health,” and advocated for mental health support for children and young people in educational, community and child care settings.

So kudos to Cocalico officials for using federal relief money to pay the salaries of professionals who will help students not only to prepare for post-graduation life, but will help to keep them mentally healthy as they learn.

Cocalico also, wisely, is hiring new teachers to reduce class sizes, and “paying for supplies to tutor children and other learning loss programming,” Stalnecker reported.

Conestoga Valley School District officials said that after conducting a community survey, they will spend two-thirds of the district’s federal relief funds on facilities improvements, including water bottle filter stations and heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades — upgrades that are key to keeping students safely in the classroom when respiratory infections such as COVID-19 are spreading — and renovations to Huesken Middle School.

Solanco Superintendent Bliss told Stalnecker that his district created funding committees to enable community engagement and to determine the best uses of its federal funds.

“It was harmonious; it was collaborative,” Bliss said. “There wasn’t really disagreement about it. It was just discussing and trying to brainstorm ways to do this effectively and responsibly.”

Imagine that.

Note to state legislative leaders and Gov. Tom Wolf in Harrisburg: Apparently it’s possible to allocate significant sums of money without rancor.

We were struck by something else Bliss said. His sprawling district covers 19% of Lancaster County land, Stalnecker noted, but is home to only 6% of the county's population.

“Remote instruction was a unique challenge in rural areas just because of the lack of internet access,” Bliss noted.

While relief funds could be spent on setting up hot spots — wireless internet connections — those hot spots would not remedy the issues in Solanco’s most rural areas, which have no broadband access.

“Instead,” Stalnecker noted, “Solanco focused on establishing one-to-one technology (a laptop or technological device for each student) and expanding its Wi-Fi reach so students could do work from school parking lots.”

Students should not have to sit in school parking lots to connect to the internet. As we wrote in Sunday’s editorial, there is a pressing need to expand broadband access in unconnected parts of Lancaster County.

There’s another challenge facing county school districts: They need more time to spend the relief money.

As Bliss pointed out, Solanco is just one of the multiple school districts planning to use federal relief funds to upgrade some of its HVAC systems, and so contractors are deluged with requests. Supply chain issues pose another hurdle.

“The timeline of getting these grants completed before the grant expiration will represent a challenge,” Bliss said.

Because of this, Stalnecker reported, the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials wants to see the deadline to spend the final portions of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding extended beyond 2024.

Originally, the proposed deadline was 2028, Andrew L. Armagost, director of advocacy and analytics for the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials, told Stalnecker.

“That would have enabled us as schools to essentially have longer planning periods,” Armagost said. “Construction takes a while, and we’re in a labor market and ... in an economic and demographic situation where prices are going up.”

This makes a lot of sense.

As 2024 approaches, we hope U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker takes this concern to Washington, D.C.

In the meantime, Armagost said by email Tuesday, “we are encouraging state lawmakers, education policymakers, school leaders and the like to understand the importance of these funds and the potential need to advocate with federal lawmakers/policymakers for an extension.”

As he told Stalnecker, “These are the type of funds that you just don’t want to spend because you have to spend that by 2024.”

We agree.

Any high school financial literacy class would teach students to plan major investments carefully. Likewise, school improvements shouldn’t be made in an unnecessarily hurried and slapdash way because of arbitrary deadlines.

Of course, school districts — or any other government entities — should not be permitted to hoard relief funds for vague, future rainy day needs. Relief money is supposed to provide just that — relief — in the face of pressing needs.

There’s a way to differentiate between prudent planning and stashing away money, and the federal government should do it.

GET HELP

This editorial mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org,

800-273-8255.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.