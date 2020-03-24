THE ISSUE

The U.S. Senate debate over a nearly $2 trillion stimulus bill to sustain the economy and the American people during the COVID-19 crisis has devolved in the past few days into partisan bickering. According to media reports, both the Democrats and Republicans reportedly fought to advance their special interests — the unions for the Democrats, corporations for the Republicans — via the stimulus bill.

Now is not the time for petty partisan arguments, points-scoring or grandstanding.

As Congress debated the stimulus bill, Republican senators accused their Democratic counterparts of delaying the bill for unnecessary political reasons. The Democrats lambasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for proposing a bill that they said favored corporations over American workers.

Enough already.

We are in an unprecedented time.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania State Police and other agencies began enforcing Gov. Tom Wolf’s order that any business not considered “life-sustaining” close its doors temporarily.

The financial toll of being ordered to stay home from work, of being ordered to close businesses temporarily, is being exacted on small business owners and their employees. It’s also being exacted on independent contractors and employees in all industries not deemed essential. (Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation claims last week set a state record, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.)

We want to see a stimulus bill that delivers for those folks, the working- and middle-class individuals and families staying home to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infection. They’re doing the right thing — the patriotic and ethical thing — but it’s also painful.

As this page went to press Monday, the timeline for the stimulus bill’s passage in the Senate remained up in the air. We’re hoping that by the time you read this, lawmakers have agreed — in principle at least — on a stimulus package that serves the interests of ordinary Americans and the health care providers working to save their lives.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

We hope it contains aid for nonprofits working to keep communities intact, for organizations caring for people with disabilities, for entrepreneurs who help their hometowns thrive.

People with healthy savings accounts may be able to ride out the crisis. But many Americans — many Lancaster County residents — now are worrying about how to pay their bills. Their plight is what lawmakers in Washington, D.C., ought to focus on, instead of taking to social media to tout their own virtue and blast their political opponents.

Politico reported that one of the major points of contention was a “GOP proposal for a $500 billion fund for corporate and municipal loans that would come under Mnuchin’s control. ... Under the GOP plan, Mnuchin could withhold the names of entities receiving the loans for up to six months.”

A New York Times economy reporter clarified that only a portion of that fund — $75 billion — would be left to Mnuchin’s discretion. But that’s still a lot of money.

Dispensing money without public disclosure is always a terrible idea, no matter who is doing the dispensing. Federal money is taxpayer money. Taxpayers have the right to know how their tax dollars are being spent.

We’re hoping that proposal is left on the cutting-room floor.

The partisan fights of the past few days might have been avoided had the stimulus bill been a joint exercise — from beginning to end — of both parties. We understand that in the way of Washington, legislation is written by one side and then negotiated with the other.

But we’re facing an extraordinary challenge. More than 100 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the U.S. on Monday alone — a terrible milestone that raised the American death toll past the threshold of 500.

We wish this moment had been met with extraordinary unity.