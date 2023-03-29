THE ISSUE

“In a handful of municipalities and school boards across Lancaster County, no Democrats or Republicans have made a bid to fill open seats. ... Of the county’s 60 municipalities, eight still have open spots on the ballot. And in places like Terre Hill Borough, where three of seven council seats are open with no one yet stepping up to claim them, that could cause problems,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jade Campos reported last week. “Christa Miller, Lancaster County’s chief clerk of elections, said it’s not uncommon to have municipal elections with unfilled seats, and the Pennsylvania Municipal League, which advocates for effective local government, recognizes it as a statewide trend. John Brenner, the league’s executive director, said older boroughs like Terre Hill have dealt with unfilled seats for years.”

Look, we get it: Serving on a municipal or school board is not a walk in the park.

These positions are often thankless and daunting, involving long meetings and thorny issues.

But as Campos detailed, here is what happens when no one steps up to run for these positions: The open seats are filled by appointments made by the people already in power. So the circle of people in office grows ever-tighter and less diverse, and what was meant to be a democratic process becomes an antidemocratic one.

Amy Fasano, president of the League of Women Voters of Lancaster County, told Campos that appointments may result in political cronyism or uneven playing fields if elected officials only encourage their friends or fellow party members to consider the positions.

“We do feel that democracy loses with appointments versus elections,” Fasano said. “However, a good council or board will ensure that both or more parties are represented and that the person that’s appointed is qualified.”

Why leave it to chance?

Consider this a plea to consider running for local office. The requirements for service are minimal: be a registered voter and have lived in the municipality in which you’re running for at least a year. (And you can’t have a public embezzlement, bribery or perjury conviction on your record.)

As Campos explained, “people who missed getting their names on the primary ballot can still run for election. Independent and third-party candidates have until Aug. 2 to get signatures and file nomination papers with the county to run in the (Nov. 7) general election.” County chief elections official Miller said write-in candidates can begin campaigning any time, including for the May 16 municipal primary.

While we believe that Pennsylvania ought to seriously consider consolidating its ludicrously fragmented government to limit its sprawl, we have little hope that’s going happen. So we need to improve the system now in place. And that means ensuring that offices are filled by voters, not by elected officials.

We’ve been frustrated over the years by Republicans ceding Lancaster city to the Democratic Party and the Democratic Party ceding certain Lancaster County municipalities to the Republican Party. We know that parties have limited resources, but in the interests of an active and energetic democracy, they ought to be encouraging their members to contest every possible race.

We shouldn’t want the same people running things in the same old ways. Municipalities should want to make their boards — which tend to be mostly male, white and older — welcoming to newcomers who have fresh ideas and plenty of energy.

Some high school students must attend a municipal meeting or school board meeting to fulfill academic requirements. We believe all high school students should observe the goings-on at a local meeting.

Students: Those school boards help to determine library content and curriculum. Why not run for school board after graduation to ensure your district's board operates in the interests of students?

Jeff Greenburg, senior adviser on election administration for the Philadelphia-based good-government nonprofit Committee of Seventy, told Campos that a major obstacle to running for office is accessibility.

As Campos noted, the process of gathering signatures and filing nomination papers can be complex. And potential candidates not supported by political parties may struggle to find guidance.

Greenburg believes political newcomers would be helped if the process was simplified. Instead of filing multiple forms and obtaining signatures, why not just have people sign a declaration affirming their candidacy?

We think this is a good idea. After all, are the folks signing those candidate petitions really giving them any careful consideration?

We’re guessing that people are wary of running for office because the political climate is so polarized and elected officials sometimes find themselves facing intense criticism.

So let’s make the climate less terrible. Let’s try to turn down the heat at local municipal and school board meetings. Let’s aim for less shouting and more actual democracy in action.