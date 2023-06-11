THE ISSUE

Wildfires in the Quebec region in Canada sent plumes of smoke down into the U.S. Northeast last week, leading the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to issue a “code red” air quality alert in the commonwealth on Wednesday. Code red means air pollution in the area is unhealthy for the general population, and residents should refrain from going outdoors.

A county public health department would have been useful last week, as our usually poor air quality took an even worse turn.

It would have been nice to have been able to consult with such a department about how to assess the risks of a local high school lacrosse game, for instance, played Wednesday even as the skies above the county were obscured by the smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Or about the hazards of lingering outside amid the gray haze and surreal orange glow.

Our hearts go out to our Canadian neighbors who have been displaced by the dangerous and out-of-control wildfires.

Sadly, this is the future we’re facing as our planet continues to warm and we continue to downplay the consequences of that warming.

Higher temperatures mean extended droughts and more extreme wildfires. Which mean worsened health conditions even in regions that are distant from those wildfires because borders are useless against smoke.

Francesca Dominici, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told The Washington Post that smoke particles from wildfires are particularly harmful, because they burn materials such as plastics that release toxins.

As WITF’s Ben Wasserstein reported Thursday, the smoke from Canada contained “several dangerous chemical compounds including formaldehyde, benzene and toluene, a chemical typically found in paint thinners.”

The small particles can be breathed into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, leading to coughing, difficulty breathing and worsened asthma, Dominici told the Post.

She co-authored a 2016 study that found that under future climate change, more than 82 million Americans will experience a 57% increase in the frequency and intensity of wildfire smoke waves.

She told the Boston Globe Media health news website Stat that we are “now starting to see” those predictions come to fruition. “I mean, it was very unusual to have this level of wildfire smoke in the eastern parts of the United States,” she noted.

The warming of our climate can seem to be so massive a problem that it’s hopeless to tackle it. But it’s not hopeless. We still have a chance to embrace solutions that will make a difference.

We’d like to see the Pennsylvania Legislature take the issue more seriously. Alas, last week, even as Lancaster County grappled with the effects of the wildfire-generated smoke, the state Senate was wasting time passing a bill along party lines that would rechristen the state Department of Environmental Protection as the “Department of Environmental Services.”

That bill’s prime sponsor, state Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming County, asserted that rather than “being a partner and an environmental steward, DEP has become known as an enforcer and an intimidator.”

Lancaster County state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin both voted in favor of the nonsensical bill.

It should be noted that the Pennsylvania constitution guarantees the right to clean air, pure water and the preservation of the environment — and sometimes enforcement is needed to ensure that right.

Fortunately, the Lancaster County commissioners were acting more prudently by passing a much-needed 30-day burn ban that went into effect Friday (similar bans are in effect in York and Lebanon counties). We strongly urge county residents to heed it.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported Thursday, the ban applies to any outdoor fire, including screened or unscreened burn barrels, fire rings and pits and ground fires. “There are two notable exceptions: The ban has a carve-out for outdoor cooking and grilling, and fireworks.”

Fireworks fall under the purview of state law, so the commissioners couldn’t include them in the burn ban. But one walk across the nearest stretch of crispy grass should tell you why you should avoid lighting fireworks. An errant spark might set that dry grass ablaze.

As Lisi reported, Lancaster County was assessed last week by the U.S. Drought Monitor to be experiencing “moderate drought” conditions. That assessment isn’t as benign as it seems.

Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, explained that even in moderate drought conditions, “one careless error could turn a forest into a tinderbox.”

Violations of the county’s fire ban could lead to a summary offense and $100 fine. Repeat offenders would be fined an additional $100.

But it shouldn’t take the threat of fines to adhere to the fire ban. Last Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of eastern Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, “which denotes a high risk of wildfire,” Lisi reported.

Wildfires can endanger lives, livelihoods, health and property. Please let’s all do our part to prevent them.