THE ISSUE

Recreational access to the Octoraro Reservoir in southeastern Lancaster County may be threatened if officials at a private water company, Aqua Pennsylvania, are allowed to purchase Chester Water Authority, a public utility that currently owns and manages the lake, LNP | LancasterOnline reported Sunday, Oct. 2. “Viability of the purchase likely will be decided by a lawsuit that’s wound its way to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.”

The front page of the Oct. 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline delivered some good news and some bad news about the future of recreational resources in this region.

The good news: As LNP Outdoors writer Ad Crable noted, Lancaster County residents have much to gain from Pennsylvania’s newest state park, the Susquehanna Riverlands State Park (its working name) in York County. The 1,044-acre park, located in the Hellam Hills along the Susquehanna, “protects what users of the popular Northwest Lancaster County River Trail will see for more than 1 mile while walking in East Donegal Township.”

A new state park that ensures stunning vistas? Count us in.

But then there’s the bad news: the possibility that Lancaster County anglers, boaters and nature lovers will lose access to the Octoraro Reservoir.

As Jim Neary, the owner of a bait and tackle shop located adjacent to the reservoir’s designated boat launch, said, “Once it’s gone, it’s never coming back.”

Noted Neary: “Don’t forget, if we lose this, we lose all of this recreation — the hunting, the fishing, the bird watching, the trail-blazing. We’ve had weddings down here; fire and rescue do their training down here sometimes. It’s for the community down here.”

Indeed. The human-made lake, which straddles the Lancaster-Chester county line, is a gorgeous natural resource.

It’s also a valuable water source, which is why Aqua Pennsylvania wants to buy Chester Water Authority.

Ownership question

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, the water authority “provides service to about 200,000 people living in 37 municipalities in Chester and Delaware counties, including Chester city.”

The water comes from the Octoraro Reservoir.

As this newspaper reported, officials at Chester Water Authority oppose the sale “for multiple reasons, including worries about whether a private, for-profit company will keep local customers in mind when setting rates and making other decisions.”

We know the answer to this. The company won’t. Aqua answers to its shareholders, not to customers.

Unfortunately, Chester Water Authority’s leaders may not be able to block the sale because the utility’s founding is tied to Chester city in Delaware County.

According to Catherine Miller, a water authority spokesperson who is leading a public campaign against the sale, Chester city’s leaders view Aqua’s multimillion-dollar offer as a possible escape from the city’s status as a financially distressed municipality, a designation it’s had since 1995.

Because officials in Chester city signed off on the authority’s incorporation, that city’s officials now claim they have the sole right to sell the public water system. The water authority disagrees and rejected a previous bid from Aqua to buy the system.

So Aqua tried to circumvent the water authority by making a separate purchase offer to Chester city.

The question of which entity — Chester city or the Chester Water Authority — has the decision-making power now is before the courts.

Again.

In spring 2020, a Delaware County Court of Common Pleas judge ordered that any sale be approved by government officials throughout the water authority’s service area — in Chester city, as well as Chester and Delaware counties, where the authority says the bulk of its customers reside.

Chester city appealed that decision to Commonwealth Court, which ruled 5-2 in September 2021 that the city alone owns the authority and its assets. “And soon after, Chester city officials moved to approve a $410 million sale to Aqua — a move that Chester Water Authority is looking to block with its own appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which has agreed to hear the case,” this newspaper reported. Oral arguments have been scheduled for Nov. 30.

State House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Drumore Township, and state Rep. John Lawrence, R-Christiana Borough, filed a legal brief urging the state high court to hear the case, citing Pennsylvania law that they say prohibits Chester city from seizing the authority and making the decision to sell.

We appreciate their intervention. We’d like to see state Sen. Scott Martin, whose district includes the Lancaster County portion of the Octoraro Reservoir, lend his support to the Chester Water Authority, too. It seems like an obvious win for state lawmakers to champion the continued access of constituents to a valued natural resource and to show concern for those who might pay higher water bills as a result of the water authority’s sale to a for-profit company.

At the very least, Martin could join the water authority in urging the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Environmental Justice Advisory Board to hold public hearings about water affordability.

Blame the Legislature

Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca admitted to LNP | LancasterOnline that Aqua’s water prices might be higher than Chester Water Authority’s. He maintained that the company’s planned investment in infrastructure upgrades and expert employees would result in a more reliable system. (This is the usual spiel that for-profit companies offer when attempting to buy public utilities.)

“You can’t have a strong, thriving community if you don’t have a healthy, robust water and wastewater system,” Lucca said.

This is true. But families cannot stay healthy and they cannot thrive if they cannot afford to pay their water bills.

Access to clean, affordable water is a fundamental tenet of environmental justice that is guaranteed by Pennsylvania’s constitution. And one of the Environmental Justice Advisory Board’s principle objectives is to eliminate environmental disparities in minority and low-income communities.

“We are not an affluent community here,” the water authority’s Miller said. A water rate hike “would be a significant amount of money that would be leaving your house every year.”

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, there have been several attempts to find a solution through state legislation, but Miller said such legislation appears to be “languishing in Harrisburg.”

This is a shame, because the state Legislature — not surprisingly — is in part to blame for this mess.

In 2016, it passed Act 12, allowing for-profit companies to buy public water and wastewater utilities and, as The Philadelphia Inquirer explained it, to “recover from ratepayers the higher ‘fair market’ value of a system, rather than the lower ‘book value.’ ” This has “led to escalating prices paid for municipal utilities, and an influx of cash for towns, but often at the expense of water and wastewater customers paying higher rates,” that newspaper noted.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 12 of 2016.

The Inquirer’s editorial board recently cited a study of the 500 largest water systems in the U.S. that found that for-profit water systems charge an average of 58% more than publicly owned ones — and 84% higher in Pennsylvania.

We understand the inclination of many in Harrisburg toward the free market. But employers in Lancaster County and nearby counties need to attract young people to this region, and those young people want access to recreational areas and reasonably priced utilities.

Promises, promises

Aqua Pennsylvania’s Lucca told LNP | LancasterOnline that the company has promised to maintain public access to the Octoraro and even is considering conservation easements for the surrounding natural space that would protect it against development.

Aqua also has promised to sign a binding agreement that it won’t raise water rates for existing customers for at least 10 years, but this would not extend to new customers, even people who buy an existing home in the service area.

Again, Aqua’s primary responsibility is to its shareholders, not to the residents of Lancaster, Delaware and Chester counties.

There’s a lot of money to be made in the sale of a public utility to a for-profit company, and that’s a lure that many local governments find hard to resist. But Bucks County recently rejected a $1.1 billion offer from Aqua to buy its sewer system because of an outcry from citizens and local municipalities.

We’re rooting for the citizens who stand to lose if Aqua prevails in its effort to buy the Chester Water Authority.