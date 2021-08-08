THE ISSUE

As Carter Walker reported in last week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, “Lancaster County government is still without a road map on how to spend over $100 million in pandemic relief funds as other communities move forward with plans of their own. Commissioner Craig Lehman, the three-member board’s lone Democrat, has outlined a proposal and timeline for deciding how to use the funds. But the majority Republican commissioners have said there are still too many unknowns and have suggested Congress should redirect the money toward infrastructure. ... Lancaster County has received roughly $106 million in relief funds as a result of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed in early March.”

We are trying to get this straight: Two Lancaster County commissioners aren’t convinced that this county should spend $106 million in American Rescue Plan relief funds on pandemic-related needs.

Apparently, everything is hunky-dory in Lancaster County. There are no more needs to be met. This is one part of America that needs no rescuing, thank you very much.

As Walker reported, Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons testified before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee in May, asserting that the American Rescue Plan funds were unnecessary.

Parsons suggested that instead of issuing new money for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package, Congress should provide communities with more flexibility on spending the American Rescue Plan funds on infrastructure.

Asked if the county was holding back on spending its funds while Congress debates how to pay for the infrastructure plan, Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino echoed Parsons’ testimony.

“We don’t know what’s happening with infrastructure,” D’Agostino said. “I mean, quite frankly, I think it’s better off if Congress would just say ‘Use the (American Rescue Plan) money for infrastructure beyond sewer, water and broadband.’ Use it for roads and bridges and give the flexibility to the communities to use it how they best can rather than print more money.”

We’re guessing he means the commissioners, not the actual communities in Lancaster County, ought to be given the flexibility on how to spend the money.

“We are looking at how we could use that money internally, and Pat Mulligan is looking at that from a budget standpoint,” D’Agostino said, referring to the county’s director of budget management.

Community engagement

Contrast that approach with that of Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace. She said the city is drafting a strategic plan that officials hope to present in the next month and then will gather community feedback. Broadly, she said, the city hopes to use the money to stabilize its finances, invest in infrastructure and broadband, and support “a sustainable and equitable” COVID-19 recovery “with an emphasis on affordable housing.”

Said the mayor: “This once-in-a-generation investment must be made with great care and thought about what is most needed in this specific community with transparency and true engagement with our community in how to invest these public dollars.”

We appreciate her mentioning affordable housing. However one views the legality of the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium, it’s indisputable that people need safe, affordable housing all the time, but especially during a health crisis.

We also appreciate the mayor’s mention of transparency and community engagement. It stands in stark contrast to D’Agostino’s statement that the commissioners are “looking at how we could use the money internally.”

County Commissioner Lehman, at least, has a better idea: He has proposed nominating a 15-member citizens’ committee by Aug. 31. The committee would meet monthly to receive public input and make recommendations to the commissioners on how to use the funds.

We hope the commissioners give Lehman’s proposal serious consideration.

Solving problems

We agree with Lancaster Chamber President Tom Baldrige, who told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker that the federal money should be spent “in the most strategic and impactful way possible that actually solves issues, not just funds issues.”

We also agree with Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster County, who told Walker that he’d like to see the county make a “serious effort” to get feedback from residents on how to spend the money.

We’d like to see that, too. Indeed, we think that’s imperative.

In the meantime, we’re interested in hearing from LNP | LancasterOnline readers about how you think the money should be spent.

We have our own ideas, starting with the creation of a county public health department.

As of Friday morning, 1,057 Lancaster County residents had died of COVID-19 since March 2020. Picture an empty high school auditorium and that will give you some idea of the scale of the loss this county has suffered. And now, with the highly transmissible delta variant of the novel coronavirus present here, hospitalizations and infections are rising again — and just roughly 54% of the county’s 12-and-over population is fully vaccinated.

A county public health department could have waged an effective, coordinated vaccination campaign, which would have benefited not only county residents but county employers and businesses. Such an agency also could be advising county schools on infection prevention measures. And it could address the toll that the pandemic has taken on the mental health of children, whose education and social lives were disrupted by school closures, and on adults, who have been battered by the ravages of COVID-19.

We need a more robust public health infrastructure in this county to not only plan for future deadly pandemics, but to address issues such as health care disparities, lead exposure in children, understaffing at local nursing homes, addiction, disease prevention and the health needs of people with disabilities.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, American Rescue Plan funds may be used to enhance and support a community’s public health response. We think seed money for a county public health department falls into that category.

Seeking your input

The federal relief money may be used to meet a broad range of community needs, including:

— Investing in housing and building stronger neighborhoods.

— Addressing the negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries and the public sector.

— Replacing lost public-sector revenue.

— Providing premium pay for essential workers.

— And investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. So Lancaster County could use the federal money to update its water and sewer infrastructure.

Because the pandemic disproportionately affected low-income families and communities of color, the federal relief money may be used to address educational disparities; and to expand and enhance high-quality child care and after-school programs, home-visiting programs for families with young children, and services for children in foster care.

The funds also may be used for lead remediation — roughly half of Lancaster County homes were built before 1978, when lead-based paint was banned in residential use. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported in late June, physicians at Lancaster County’s only pediatric unit had treated two children under age 3 in Lancaster County in recent weeks for severe lead poisoning.

The funds must be allocated by 2024.

Please tell us in letters to the editor how you think the county ought to spend the $106 million it received through the American Rescue Plan. See the U.S. Treasury Department FAQ for the guidelines about how the money may be spent.

We are mystified that Parsons and D’Agostino seem to believe that the view out their windows is so sunny. They must walk by the homeless people in Binns Park as they enter the Lancaster County Government Center. They must know that homelessness isn’t just an issue in the city but throughout the county. They must know — D’Agostino, especially, as he served for 10 years as CEO of the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership, which is focused on housing affordability — that this county’s dearth of affordable housing stock must be addressed.

We certainly know that some county residents continue to struggle through this pandemic. We hope this chance to make their lives — and this county — better isn’t squandered.

