THE ISSUE

“A Lancaster County elected official says she is the latest victim in a pattern of political retribution by two Republican commissioners, after she said she mistakenly damaged a newly paved courthouse garage ramp last month,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi and Carter Walker reported last Sunday. “Clerk of Courts Mary Anater, also a Republican, told LNP | LancasterOnline that she damaged a freshly repaved exit ramp off East Orange Street after leaving work late on Aug. 30. The ramp was blocked off, Anater said, but she thought there was no other way to leave and tried to maneuver around barricades with the help of a facilities employee. ... Anater said she thought nothing of the incident until much later, when she learned county officials had contacted the Lancaster city police over the matter. Police told Anater that the county was trying to file criminal mischief charges against her, she said.”

Mary Anater should have found a better way out of the courthouse garage last month.

Driving down a newly paved exit ramp was not a smart move.

And it shouldn’t have surprised her that county officials would follow up on an incident that could cost more than $16,000 to remedy.

Anater claimed she wasn’t aware of any notices of the ramp closing, but LNP | LancasterOnline obtained three emails sent to county employees warning of the work, Lisi and Walker reported.

Not only that, but according to a statement from Republican county Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, “brightly colored cones and barricades” were put in place to alert drivers that the ramp was out of commission.

Because of all this, it seems reasonable that Anater, or at least her vehicle insurance company, should have to pay for the repair — she clearly wasn’t paying attention to the ramp work notices or the brightly colored cones and barricades.

But criminal mischief charges? If it’s true that, as Anater said police told her, county officials are pursuing those charges, that is bizarre.

In a statement, Anater said she believes “the citizens of Lancaster County will see this for exactly what it is — petty political nonsense.”

She noted that commissioners Josh Parsons and D’Agostino “made it clear” they did not favor her selection by the Republican Committee of Lancaster County as its nominee in an election last year to replace Jackie Pfursich as clerk of courts, after the GOP commissioners voted to appoint Pfursich as county solicitor.

Earlier this year, Anater determined that Pfursich had improperly stored political and personal files on the county government computer network.

Anater then correctly reported the Pfursich files to her office’s point of contact on the commissioners’ board, Democrat John Trescot. She referred to that matter in her statement on the ramp incident.

“I stood up for my staff, and I told the truth,” she wrote. “I realize I am a newcomer to politics, and some do not appreciate that I choose to do my job over catering to those few within our party who routinely threaten and harass individuals who do not bow down to them. ... I am just the latest target of their wrath.”

And on this at least, Anater may have a point.

She clearly made several terrible errors in judgment when she drove down that exit ramp in the courthouse garage. Anater should take responsibility for those errors.

At the same time, it’s sadly not out of the question that D’Agostino and Parsons are using the ramp incident as a political cudgel.

Both things can be true at the same time. And it fits with the GOP commissioners’ pattern of conduct.

Picking fights

Here’s just a partial list of the organizations and individuals with whom Parsons and/or D’Agostino have picked fights:

— YWCA Lancaster.

— Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

— Former county district attorney, now county judge, Craig Stedman.

— Franklin & Marshall College.

— The Wolf administration and President Joe Biden in particular, and Democrats in general.

— Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth.

— United Way of Lancaster County.

— The progressive political group Lancaster Stands Up.

— The Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association.

— The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

— The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, which we understand because this board is not shy about holding government officials to high standards.

— And LNP | LancasterOnline news reporters, which we don’t understand because they have nothing to do with this editorial board and they work diligently to keep county residents informed about how government officials are spending taxpayer money.

This is National Newspaper Week. We are proud to be part of a community newspaper that has been rooted in this county for 228 years.

As we’ve noted before, communities suffer in tangible ways when they no longer have a newspaper.

Coverage “of routine local government meetings almost always declines,” according to a 2020 report from the University of North Carolina Hussman School of Journalism and Media. “Without a professional journalist covering those meetings, transparency and government efficiency also decline. Residents in those communities frequently end up paying higher taxes as the cost of government borrowing rises.”

And residents are less likely to vote — which means there is a tangible harm to democracy, too.

D'Agostino's response

In his statement, D’Agostino maintained that county government handles matters like Anater’s ramp mishap “the same whether they involve an employee, elected official, or anyone else, in order to protect the taxpayers.”

In this case, D’Agostino noted, “significant damage” was done to county property and Anater did not make an “immediate report ... taking responsibility for that damage.”

“Any employee or elected official involved in a work-related accident must immediately report that accident and take a drug test per County policy,” D’Agostino wrote. “In this case, that did not happen, and the elected official seems to believe she is entitled to special treatment and that this matter should have been covered up or that County Government should not follow its normal procedure. That would be improper.”

Parsons and D’Agostino seem to be selective sticklers for following normal procedure.

No external investigation was conducted, for instance, into the Pfursich files left on the county computer network. Parsons and D’Agostino use their official commissioners’ social media accounts for partisan purposes. And Parsons uses official county meetings as vehicles for waging vendettas.

In his statement, D’Agostino wrote — without apparent irony — that “a public official trying to obfuscate the matter with completely unfounded political attacks is inappropriate.”

As West Lampeter Township resident Bob Bodnar writes in a letter to the editor published today, county government officials need to stop “throwing political rocks at each other. Look in a mirror and see the reflection that the general public has of many of you in government. ... Perhaps this negative view is why county government is having a problem in attracting applicants and retaining employees.”

We find the unstinting drama at the Lancaster County Government Center to be exhausting. We are tired of writing about the Republican county commissioners. They’re supposed to be hardworking, temperate and, well, boring.

County government officials are supposed to be like the characters on the sitcom “Parks and Recreation” — earnest, ethical, down-to-earth, heart-of-gold types. Not political soap opera types.