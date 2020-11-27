THE ISSUE

Small Business Saturday, the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, was launched in 2010 by American Express when many of the country’s small businesses were struggling to bounce back from the Great Recession. It became a nationwide event as retailers realized they can draw more buyers by organizing as a group than they can by offering discounts and deals on their own. Situated between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is now an established part of the start of the holiday shopping season.

We are enthusiastic proponents of Small Business Saturday, and we hope you take a few minutes today to think about the wide range of Lancaster County merchants you will have a chance to support this year.

As we wrote in 2018, “when it comes to small businesses ... Lancaster County is arguably second to none. The plentiful options here for local shopping include small and independent retailers in downtown Lancaster, Lititz, Mount Joy, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Strasburg, Columbia, New Holland and more.”

There are arts and crafts, jewelry, books, candies, clothing, shoes, baked goods, one-of-a-kind gifts and so much more available at shops across Lancaster County.

Of course, Small Business Saturday will look a little different this year because of the pandemic and the need for “safety first” — masks and social distancing — as the mantra while doing in-person shopping.

But this is different, too: It might be the most urgent year we’ll ever see for supporting local merchants on Small Business Saturday.

They are our neighbors and fellow county residents, and they need us. These businesses have suffered —some greatly — this year. They need this holiday season to be a success to brighten their hopes for 2021 and the world to which we’ll return after the pandemic finally ends.

“Roughly three in four (75%) small business owners have said that they need holiday spending to return to normal in order to stay in business in 2021, and almost half (46%) expressed the need for above average spending,” CNBC reported last week, citing an American Express Shop Small Impact study.

With that urgency in mind, local retailers are going all-in for the launch of this year’s holiday shopping season.

“Many are boosting their online presence and decorating their stores in an effort to ensure sales are strong,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Will Derry reported.

Diversifying seems especially wise. While local shopping can be done safely when health guidelines are followed, a higher percentage of consumers may be looking to shop online because of COVID-19. We would urge county residents who opt for online shopping to prioritize local merchants as much as possible — whether by buying products or getting gift cards to distribute to loved ones.

Michael Ferrari, co-owner of the Prussian Street Arcade in Manheim, understands the mindset that has some customers veering online. His digital marketing strategy aims to net both online and foot traffic.

“People kind of live in the world of what they can find through their device,” Ferrari told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Derry. “Meaning that we want them to experience us virtually and then come and visit the store once they realize it’s a safe environment.”

Many small businesses are doing what they can to make things easier on wary consumers, CNBC noted. Examples include sales alerts through social media and offering curbside pickup and/or contactless delivery. Check with local businesses you’ve shopped at in the past to see what new options they offer.

Those venturing out Saturday will see that it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at county shops.

“I know that some have already decorated to help put a smile on people’s faces and get the holiday spirit started early,” Anne Williams, director of communications for the Lancaster City Alliance, told Derry.

That’s the kind of early cheer we can all use in this sorrowful year; the carols and sleigh bells can’t get here soon enough.

Whether you’re seeking practical gifts — which we understand in a year that’s been tough on many family budgets — or something more fun and whimsical, there are perfect gifts out there among the county’s small businesses.

And don’t forget about family-owned restaurants as options, too. Giving loved ones a gift card for takeout food can be a boost for beleaguered eateries that have faced so much uncertainty this year.

We know things may be tough for you, too. Local merchants will appreciate any amount you spend in their businesses.

Win-win is the way to think of all gift-giving this year. Buying gifts for family and friends brings needed cheer, and each purchase we make is a small step toward ensuring that the small businesses that make Lancaster County so wonderful can continue to thrive when we are past the worst of this health crisis.