THE ISSUE

As the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll on the United States, food insecurity has become an issue for millions more families and individuals. But efforts to help are increasing, too. Last week, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said that more than $9 million in statewide Food Recovery Infrastructure funds would be given to nonprofit organizations, including food banks, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro reported Monday. And Lancaster County-based Blessings of Hope is involved with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $1.2 billion Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

Two types of images have stuck in our minds during this spring like no other.

First, the impossibly long lines at food banks around the nation. Americans sitting in their vehicles, bumper to bumper, for hours on end, hoping there will still be groceries left when they finally reach the food pantry.

Second, the incredibly frustrating scenes of milk being dumped by dairy farmers because there was no market for it amid a pandemic that has jolted traditional buyers and supply chains.

These two images are interwoven. We all ask, “How can we be throwing away perfectly good food when so many Americans are in need?”

This is the issue: There was no appreciable infrastructure to distribute surplus food from farms to food banks before COVID-19. This aspect of the crisis reached its low point in April, as the local and national scenes of waste encompassed not just milk, but eggs and vegetables. In some cases, livestock was destroyed.

But now, as we prepare to head into June, there are promising signs for farmers, for food banks and their growing list of recipients, and for those who make it their life’s work to reduce food waste. (Before the pandemic, the United States lamentably led the world in food waste, throwing out 30% to 40% of its supply each year, according to the USDA.)

We’re figuring out better ways to work together on the front lines of food production and emergency distribution. And not a moment too soon.

David Lapp, the CEO of Blessings of Hope, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sauro that, from his view, the local population in need of food has nearly tripled since March and could double again by midsummer.

It’s heartening to see his organization taking part in the USDA’s Farmers to Families program. It works like this: The USDA buys the surplus food that farmers had previously been sending to restaurants and other food service businesses that are closed or scaled back. The food is distributed and packed into family-sized boxes that will be delivered to food banks, nonprofits and faith-based organizations through at least June 30. The federal program is expandable from $1.2 billion up to $3 billion, based on need.

And this isn’t the only promising development.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Pennsylvania Food Recovery Infrastructure funds announced last week will benefit seven Lancaster County organizations: REAL Life Community Services, Lancaster County Food Hub, Meals On Wheels of Lancaster, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, Blessings of Hope, The Factory Ministries and Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services.

These funds will help organizations “cover the costs of equipment purchases, when they are related to the preparation, transportation or storage of food from retailers, wholesalers, farms, processors or cooperatives,” Sauro reported.

That’s necessary financial support these organizations require in their efforts to ramp up and serve increased needs that are unlikely to abate anytime soon. Nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment compensation since mid-March, and it will take considerable time before all of them can find their footing back in the workforce. In the meantime, many will face food insecurity.

Our farmers are making a difference, too. It is something they have been anxious to do since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

In a May 20 article, Sauro noted that local farmers have gone to great lengths to reduce food waste, dumping products and euthanizing animals only as an absolute last resort.

“It’s horrible,” Pennsylvania Farm Bureau spokesman Liam Migdail said of the last option. “No farmer wants to do that.”

So they find ways not to. Sauro wrote of Jim Stauffer, owner of Country Barn Farm in Manor Township, driving his pickup truck to Lancaster city and selling sacks of potatoes to passersby. Curbside sales, of course, aren’t Stauffer's usual method of reaching the market. But these aren’t usual times.

There is also Gordonville farmer Steve Zook who, upon learning of a fellow farmer’s plight, “got in touch with a regional processor and arranged to purchase 40,000-pound truckloads of packaged whole chickens and breasts, selling them by the boxload directly to customers,” Sauro reported.

Zook’s actions got food that might have been lost to children and families.

There’s no blueprint for any of this. We applaud state and federal government action to undergird the infrastructure keeping farmers and food banks operating. It is likely that our elected officials will have to work toward even more solutions as needs are clarified throughout the summer.

It will take creativity and outside-the-box thinking, too — and a desire to work for the common good. Stauffer and Zook clearly understand that. As do all those who work tirelessly to keep food banks operating while the lines outside the door grow.

“It’s all about adapting to very sudden and drastic change,” Migdail told Sauro. “I think it’s going to get better. I think it’s getting easier.”

We thank all those who are making it easier, one box of food at a time.