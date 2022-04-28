THE ISSUE

“Lancaster County has again landed in the top 10 of Pennsylvania counties with the best overall health outcomes, according to a report released (Wednesday) by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported. “Lancaster ranked ninth in the state — a position it also nabbed last year — for health outcomes, and 12th for health factors. Health factors are community conditions that, if changed, can improve health outcomes such as access to a quality education, living wage, clinical care, nutritious food, green spaces — or natural areas for recreation in urban areas — and affordable housing. The rankings measure a variety of aspects that contribute to the social determinants of health (where people live, learn, work and play).” Air quality in Lancaster County is another matter; we will discuss that in Friday’s editorial.

Before we pat ourselves on the back for faring so well in these health rankings, we should consider one reason why.

Our county is increasingly diverse. But as Brambila reported, “roughly 90% of Lancaster County is white — a population that historically has had better health outcomes than Blacks and Latinos.”

That is likely a major contributor to our high ranking, Brambila noted. (And that’s the reason for the asterisk in the headline.)

The questions we should be asking were raised by Kiersten Frobom, senior evidence analyst for County Health Rankings & Roadmaps at the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, which collaborated with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation on the new report.

“Is it true that the outcomes are happening for everyone?” Frobom asked. “Is every family in your community thriving? When we look deeper into the data, we see that they’re not.”

Frobom told Brambila that “Lancaster should be proud of its high ranking ... but should be thinking about how to ensure everyone can access” the programs it has to support health.

We continue to believe that Lancaster County needs a public health department — staffed by public health experts — that could monitor disparities in health care here. (The report indicates that 20% of the county’s adults smoke, and more than 30% are obese — also problems a health department could tackle.)

Such an agency is not the only answer, of course.

“Boosting wages to a living wage, enrolling more families in pre-K and Head Start, and expanding affordable broadband could close gaps for families of color and rural families,” Frobom said. (Broadband, we’d note, is essential to telemedicine.)

Those are issues we’ve discussed in this space. We’ve examined the wage gap for women and the even wider pay gaps for women of color. We’ve noted that too many income-eligible 3- and 4-year-old children in this county still lack access to high-quality early education programs. And we’ve cited research for the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County that indicated that approximately 11,000 to 17,700 addresses in this county are not served by broadband providers. (We believe the county commissioners should tap the county’s federal coronavirus relief funds to expand broadband access to those who need it.)

As Brambila noted, the county health rankings report highlighted data showing “a persistent pattern across the country in barriers to opportunity” for people with lower incomes and for Black and other nonwhite communities; these disparate opportunities stem from “unfair policies and practices.”

Other persistent patterns — in maternal health, for instance — should concern us, too. As Dr. Sharee Livingston, chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UPMC Lititz, wrote in March for LNP | LancasterOnline, “In the United States, 23.8 out of 100,000 women die annually during pregnancy and childbirth. That number is three to four times higher in pregnant Black patients.”

Livingston is a founding member of Patients R Waiting and co-founder of the Diversifying Doulas Initiative, two organizations working to remedy racial inequities in health care.

There are other stresses impacting people here.

In Lancaster County, according to the county health rankings report, 21% of household income for a family with two children — on average — goes to child care. “The authors noted that when a single expense eats up a paycheck, like child care, families are unable to afford other necessities,” Brambila wrote. “Child care is considered unaffordable if it exceeds 7% of a household’s income, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”

We addressed the subject of child care in an editorial earlier this month, examining the struggles of child care facilities here to attract and retain employees.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, experienced child care workers in this county earn annual salaries of just $27,500. The mean salary is lower: $25,400. An entry-level salary pays a paltry $21,200; the median wage posted for child care workers is $11 an hour.

So not only is child care expensive, but those delivering it are underpaid.

Fifteen percent of households in Lancaster County have at least one of four severe housing problems — overcrowding, high housing costs, lack of kitchen facilities or lack of plumbing facilities.

And on the matter of health care access, the county’s number of primary care physicians is trending in the wrong direction. There is just one mental health care provider for every 600 county residents. And 11% of our population of adults under age 65 do not have health insurance.

Despite all of this, Lancaster County ranks high in our overall health outcomes.

“Health outcomes represent how healthy a county is right now,” the report said. “They reflect the physical and mental well-being of residents through measures representing the length and quality of life typically experienced in the community.”

Our county is blessed with fine health systems, as well as Union Community Care, a federally qualified health organization that provides equitable and affordable health care to those who need it.

Nevertheless, gaps remain.

We fear our high ranking says less about our county than it does about how poorly most other counties are faring.