Lancaster County is experiencing sweltering temperatures this week, so we encourage you to treat the heat with the respect it demands. According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat, on average, has killed more people in the last 10 years than any other weather phenomena.

— So stay hydrated. Water and sports drinks such as Gatorade are the best fluids. Alcoholic beverages are dehydrating.

— Do not leave children or pets in hot vehicles.

— Try to avoid physical work and sports between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. We know this is impossible for some workers, so we implore supervisors to implement water and cooling breaks.

— Familiarize yourself with the symptoms of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, as explained by Johns Hopkins Medicine (bit.ly/HopkinsHeat). Seek medical attention immediately if you or someone else has symptoms of heatstroke.

— Please check on older neighbors and relatives. As the National Institute on Aging points out, “Too much heat is not safe for anyone. It is even riskier if you are older or have health problems. ... Hotter days can cause difficulty in the body’s ability to regulate its temperature. This can be challenging for older adults who typically do not adjust as well as others to sudden temperature changes. Additionally, older adults are more likely to have chronic medical conditions that affect the body’s response to temperature, and to take prescription medicines that alter the body’s ability to control temperature or sweat.”

Please be safe. We’re likely to face more heat waves in the years to come. We should develop strategies now for coping.