THE ISSUE

More than $20,000 has been raised to assist Lancaster city resident Edna Amaro in securing housing. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jade Campos reported in a Jan. 25 “Lancaster Watchdog” column, the 78-year-old Lancaster city resident faced homelessness after the new owner of her apartment building — a brick duplex on North Water Street — revealed plans to renovate it and nearly triple the monthly rent to $1,300. Having lived for more than five decades in Lancaster, Amaro told Campos that her whole life was in the city: her heart doctor, her church and especially her husband’s remains and her 7-year-old cat, Mr. Tiger.

Imagine being in Edna Amaro’s position.

Imagine being 78 years old and being told you and your beloved cat must move out of the home you had lived in for 45 years. Imagine knowing that your fixed income — $1,150 a month from Social Security — won’t provide you with any cushion as you set about to find a new place to live in a county where housing is at a premium. Imagine encountering waitlist after waitlist as you desperately search for a home you can afford.

There are other individuals experiencing this kind of crisis in Lancaster County. And few of them are going to be assisted by someone like Heather Teysko, who kindly organized a GoFundMe to raise money for Amaro after reading Campos’ reporting.

On that platform, Teysko wrote that Amaro’s story “serves as a microcosm of the homeless crisis, and the way people fall through the holes in the social safety net.”

Indeed it does.

We were moved, inspired and frustrated by Amaro’s story. Moved by the generosity of people. Inspired, because the response to Campos’ reporting affirmed the importance of community journalism like that practiced by LNP | LancasterOnline. And frustrated, because for years we’ve been trying to highlight this county’s housing crisis and seeking to amplify the voices of those working to solve it.

That crisis is not the fault of Josh Gibbel, the new owner of Amaro’s apartment building, who understandably wants to improve his newly acquired property and capitalize on the tight housing market. Gibbel told Campos that the building needs to be brought up to code and the work will be too extensive for Amaro to continue living there. Gibbel said he is allowing Amaro to live rent-free until April, and he plans to put $1,000 toward her next place. Gibbel also said he’d be flexible about the April 1 deadline for her to move out.

Teysko had no previous connection to this story. But she was so moved by this newspaper’s reporting about an elderly stranger in need that she created a fundraiser, as well as an email address (helpednaamaro@gmail.com) to collect rental suggestions for Amaro.

We thank Teysko and the more than 290 people who donated money. And we thank attorney James Orgass of MidPenn Legal Services, who has been working with Amaro since the fall and now is sorting through legal issues so she can utilize the GoFundMe money while keeping her current Social Security benefits.

Amaro told Campos that her “heart is so full” because so many reached out to help her. Lancaster County residents are good and caring people. Compassion is part of the content of their character.

But more is needed to solve the county’s housing crisis.

As Chris Reber reported in the Jan. 22 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, there’s a building boom underway in the county — there are 20 large apartment projects proposed or under construction that would add a combined 3,000 new units to the county’s housing stock. “Add in projects with fewer than 50 units, and the total is even higher,” Reber wrote.

That is promising.

More housing will make the county more attractive to the workers desperately needed by this county’s employers and will thus strengthen the local economy.

But much of the new building is happening in Lancaster city. As Shelby Nauman, CEO of the housing nonprofit Tenfold, and Kate Zimmerman, executive director of Leadership Lancaster, wrote in Sunday’s Perspective section, “we also need to see more progress and investment to create sufficient housing in our rural, suburban and small-town communities in Lancaster County.”

That means that local municipalities will need to heed the Lancaster County comprehensive plan, Places2040, and approve the construction in urban growth areas of high-density developments that include town houses and apartments, instead of land-swallowing McMansions. That means many of us are going to need to shed our Not-In-My-Backyard sensibilities and welcome those developments.

It also means public investment, a phrase that seems to be anathema to Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons — though it shouldn’t be to Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who served as CEO of the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership for 10 years.

That organization joined with Tabor Community Services to form Tenfold.

An analysis by the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities described this county’s shortage of housing for low- and middle-income families as “severe.”

Nauman and Zimmerman cited a 2020 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development study that suggested Lancaster County needs to create more than 18,000 new units that are affordable for lower-income households alone, just to keep up with current demand.

The City of Lancaster received $39.5 million in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act and has allocated $10 million to affordable housing.

Lancaster County has so far allocated half of that amount to six affordable housing projects — and that’s out of $106 million in federal relief money it originally received.

In their column Sunday, Nauman and Zimmerman called on the Lancaster County commissioners “to invest public funds in affordable housing at a rate that matches or exceeds the recent American Rescue Plan Act investments made in Lancaster city.”

We’ve made a similar request before. We repeat it today.

We’re heartened by the public response to Edna Amaro’s plight. But this county’s housing crisis isn’t going to be solved by a single fundraiser.

As Nauman and Zimmerman wrote Sunday, “Providing a decent home to each resident of our county should not be an insurmountable problem when faced together.”

Everyone deserves a safe and decent home. That not everyone has one is a countywide issue that requires a countywide solution.