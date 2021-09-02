THE ISSUE

“In May, when Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced a new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff, the hospital’s vaccination rate was about 66%,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported last week. As the Sept. 1 employee vaccination deadline neared, roughly 98% of Lancaster General Health employees were either vaccinated or had obtained an approved exemption. Brambila noted that roughly 4 in 10 hospitals nationally have a COVID-19 vaccination staff mandate.

Thank you, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, for doing the right thing.

For requiring your employees to get vaccinated.

For stepping up in the absence of a county public health department and filling a leadership vacuum here by issuing recommendations to Lancaster County schools about how best to keep children safe, especially as the highly transmissible delta variant has the nation, and this county, in its grip. And for reinforcing on social media your physicians’ message about the need for universal masking in county schools.

We particularly appreciated — and want to amplify — this tweet from Lancaster General Health on Wednesday, because it made clear the importance of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s mask mandate for K-12 schools and child care facilities: “We’re seeing sharp increases in COVID-19 cases, especially in school-age patients and siblings of kids who recently returned to school. Mom and family medicine physician Dr. Heidi Kistler says requiring masks in schools is the best way to protect children.”

Indeed it is. The science affirms this.

And employee vaccination is the best way to protect patients.

Which is why today we again implore Lancaster County’s other health systems to institute their own staff vaccination mandates.

Home care providers — whose employees go from one elderly person’s home to another — also should require their health care workers to be vaccinated, in our view.

There is a reason why the Biden administration recently announced an emergency regulation that will require staff vaccinations at nursing homes that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding. Because people working closely with the medically frail and vulnerable can pass lethal viruses onto their patients. Especially when the virus in question is COVID-19.

As we wrote in June, we don’t want our immunocompromised loved ones to share physical space with unvaccinated health care workers who could make them sick.

And we don’t think anyone should need to wonder whether the health care employee in the room with them — whether restocking supplies or drawing blood or administering medications or delivering a diagnosis — had the common sense and basic decency to get inoculated against COVID-19.

Guarding against irresponsibly infecting others would seem to be a fundamental job requirement of a health care employee. Which is why we’re glad that health care personnel — even volunteers and contractors — at Veterans Health Administration facilities now are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“If you’re a health care worker and you don’t realize the value of the vaccine, I question your clinical judgment,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious diseases physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Brambila.

And if any health care worker quits because of a COVID-19 vaccination mandate, Adalja added, “good riddance.”

He noted that we’re “in a pandemic of the unvaccinated and it’s disgusting to me that there are health care workers who are not vaccinated.”

We find it appalling, too.

And it’s inexplicable that neither UPMC nor WellSpan Health intend to implement a staff vaccination mandate, despite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration having granted full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23.

As Brambila reported, unvaccinated WellSpan Health employees working in patient care areas will be required to be tested for COVID-19 every other week starting Sept. 12. But by the time an employee tests positive for COVID-19, how many patients might have been exposed to the virus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated people with breakthrough infections caused by the delta variant “can spread the virus to others. However, vaccinated people appear to spread the virus for a shorter time.” And the “greatest risk of transmission is among unvaccinated people who are much more likely to get infected, and therefore transmit the virus.”

As Brambila reported, the systemwide percentage of vaccinated employees that UPMC has provided has remained unchanged for three months: 70%. She noted that vaccine acceptance rates often differ among facilities, and UPMC operates 40 hospitals. If 70% of UPMC Lititz employees are vaccinated, that would mean that 3 out of 10 are not.

WellSpan declined to disclose its percentage of vaccinated staff, so patients at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital only can guess whether the health care workers there are inoculated against COVID-19.

Penn State Health does not mandate COVID-19 vaccination for its employees, either. Spokesperson Scott Gilbert said this “could change in the future, as we continue to evaluate the best path forward to ensure the health of our staff, patients and others. Meantime, we continue to monitor the health of our staff on a daily basis while also enforcing masking and social distancing protocols at all of our facilities.”

In July, more than 50 groups including the American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association and the American Public Health Association issued a joint statement calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of all health care and long-term care workers.

Mandatory vaccination, those groups wrote, “is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers to put patients as well as residents of long-term care facilities first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being.”

We couldn’t agree more, especially given the stakes.

As LNP | LancasterOnline reports, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Lancaster County increased sixfold in August, compared with July. New COVID-19 cases soared from 565 in July to 3,509 in August, “the highest monthly count in Lancaster County since April, according to state Department of Health data.” And “the portion of the county’s total population that is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus increased only modestly, from 45% on July 31 to 47% on Aug. 31, leaving more than a quarter-million people here still highly vulnerable to infection heading into the cooler months of the fall.”

Please, if you haven’t gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, do so now.

And health systems serving Lancaster County: “Strongly encouraging” employees to do the right thing isn’t enough.

Employee vaccine mandates are permitted under U.S. law, which is why baseball teams such as the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, and companies such as United Airlines, Microsoft, Tyson Foods and CVS, are imposing them.

You should worry, hospital officials, if baseball teams have stronger health policies in place than you do. And your patients should worry, too.