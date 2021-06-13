THE ISSUE

Local high school graduations are slated to wrap up Wednesday when Octorara High School holds its commencement. Unlike the high school graduation season of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns canceled in-person graduations, Lancaster County high schools this year were able to hold more traditional ceremonies because of COVID-19 vaccination and masking. Below, we reflect on some student commencement speeches, as reported by LNP | LancasterOnline’s journalists.

Most years, when student speakers at high school commencement ceremonies talk about having overcome difficulty, some adults exchange knowing glances and patronizing smiles, even the occasional eye roll, as they think, “Wait until you see what comes in adulthood.”

An adult’s notion of adversity often differs from that of a teenager who hasn’t yet experienced much of the world.

Not so this year.

The Class of 2021 experienced real challenges: months of separation from their friends and classmates, interrupted classes and routines, COVID-19 exposure worries and subsequent quarantines, canceled extracurricular events and — most of all — the unnerving thrum of uncertainty and anxiety that comes with living through a deadly pandemic.

While graduation ceremonies looked more like actual graduation ceremonies this year, the pandemic continues. So the next chapter for members of the Class of 2021 may be a bit precarious.

But we found much of what was said at local high school graduations to be reassuring and inspiring — and so worth amplifying. The resilience of these young people can be glimpsed in some of the sentiments they expressed in commencement speeches. That resilience is a wonder to behold.

Cocalico High School graduates Joy Gonzalez and Olivia Sensenig shared the parable of a carrot, an egg and a coffee bean placed in a pot of boiling water.

“The carrot goes in tough and comes out softened, the egg starts out soft and becomes hardened, and the coffee bean emerges the same as before, though it has changed the water around it into something better than before,” Sensenig said.

“Like a coffee bean, we need to let these experiences shape us into a better person, while improving both ourselves as well as the environment around us,” Gonzalez said.

If you attended a motivational workshop, you may have heard that story. But it seems particularly apt for the Class of 2021.

Manheim Central High School student speaker Troy Peters said, with notable understatement, that he and his classmates didn’t have a perfect year.

“It definitely had its losses and gains,” he said. “But without the ability to overcome, we would’ve gotten nothing done.”

Lancaster Catholic High School valedictorian Brendan McNamara said, of his fellow graduates, “We never gave up, always kept moving forward and stepped up when times were the toughest.”

This strength will serve them well.

Lampeter-Strasburg senior class president Colin McDonald said, “Last March, we were truly thrown out onto a frontier fraught with danger and the unknown. When the school closed for ‘two weeks,’ none of us knew what we were in for. And this year, our last year here at L-S, looked like none other before it.”

“Even two months ago,” he noted, “we didn’t know if we would be able to gather here today to celebrate this accomplishment.”

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Brian Markley reported, the seniors at Lampeter-Strasburg were divided into halves — one half would attend school in person while the other worked online; then the halves would switch. Graduation week “was the first time that the class was together as a whole since the school year started,” Markley noted.

For those who crave routine and disdain disruption, this couldn’t have been easy.

“It took hard work and determination from all of us to pull this off,” McDonald said, noting that the students “came together to ensure the circumstances of the world would not define us.”

Had they chosen to be angry at a world so riven with devastation and sorrow, who would have blamed them? And no one would have blamed them for feigning indifference or pretending that everything was OK.

Manheim Township graduate Grace Bowman seemed to acknowledge that temptation.

During the storm that was the past year, “we have been swept under the tide, tossing and turning out of control,” Bowman said.

“A lot of us got lost,” she noted, “as storms have a habit of separating people. A lot of us got stuck as storms have a habit of knocking people over. And a lot of us got angry as storms have a habit of staying past their welcome.”

But then she said this: “All of us got stronger, as storms have a habit of testing will. All of us got smarter, as storms have a habit of sparking innovations to stop the chaos, and all of us will get through it.”

Columbia High School senior class president Emma Grove spoke courageously of her experience with anxiety and depression — and in so doing, likely helped others by being so open.

Grove told of her desire to be perfect from a young age, and of how she came to realize, wisely, that a healthier goal than perfection was happiness.

She cited a lyric in the Miley Cyrus song, “The Climb,” which was — so appropriately — the class song: “The struggles I’m facing, the chances I’m taking, sometimes might knock me down, but no, I’m not breaking.”

We’re in awe of Grove’s bravery. And of the eloquence of so many of these student speakers.

“We’ve gone from our junior year being ripped away from us to the uncertainties of our senior year. In this sea of faces I see so much strength and diversity,” said McCaskey graduate Elian Arce Negron. “Let us take this time to experience our newfound independence as we set out on this new chapter of our lives.”

Consider this, too, from Conestoga Valley graduate Shaylee Daniels: “We were handed a year not like any like it before, and told to make do,” she said. “We are pioneers of this new world and will prove resilient because of our ability to embrace the unchangeable hand we were dealt.”

Garden Spot High School graduate Aislyn Freed said, “The world will always throw curveballs at us no matter what.” The key, she told her fellow graduates, will be to “maintain a positive attitude and understand that they have a chance to change the world one person at a time.”

“We, the courageous seniors, are finally reaching the end of our youth and the beginning of a challenging future ahead,” Freed said. “We were born to fight the battles that life throws at us.”

We don’t doubt this for a moment.

Nor the genuineness of this: Recalling events canceled by COVID-19 — homecoming, musicals and sports seasons — Garden Spot graduate S. Haven Kha said, “It’s not always about the big events ... but the little pockets of joy that we can find and treasure. Sometimes it’s not always about what you’re going through, but who you’re going through it with that makes all the difference.”

That is both lovely and true.

Ephrata High School student speaker Ashlyn Mazzocchi smartly pointed out that graduating amid a pandemic proved that special events and moments cannot be taken for granted.

“We missed out on our opportunity to have one last everything: one last student section, one last field trip, one last ‘Meet the Mounts,’ and one last homecoming,” she said. “Yet, we kept smiling behind the masks and made the best out of the situation.”

Hempfield High School valedictorian and class president Mili Ramani said that most, if not all, of the members of the Class of 2021 “have changed and grown in ways that would not have been possible if this past year had not been so challenging.”

Said Ramani: “Being here today means that we have successfully made it through an incredibly important chapter of our lives.”

Indeed they have.

We congratulate them all. And we’ll be rooting for them.