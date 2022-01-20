THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported last week, “Some of Lancaster County’s 1,026 bridges may be repaired or replaced sooner than expected as Pennsylvania learned Friday it will receive an additional $327 million this year for a federal bridge improvement plan.” The program comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in November. The commonwealth will receive $1.6 billion in federal funding for the bridge program over five years. It will receive a total of about $2.2 billion for other infrastructure programs, “from highway resurfacing to railway improvement, to carbon reduction,” Lisi reported.

We mostly enjoy driving over bridges. They are marvels of engineering, essential structures that link one place to another — and they’re often picturesque, too.

We know that not everyone loves bridges, that there’s an actual word for the fear of crossing them: gephyrophobia.

We only experience it when we drive over Pennsylvania bridges that have been identified as needing repair.

As Lisi reported, the $1.6 billion that Pennsylvania will receive to repair its bridges is the third-most of any state, “with Pennsylvania leapfrogging Texas and Florida for more bridge money despite having a smaller population.”

That, he explained, is “because the funding formula considers the conditions of bridges of each state, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Pennsylvania holds the dubious distinction of having the second-most bridges rated in poor condition with 3,353.”

This was confirmed at a Friday news conference at Columbia River Park by Mike Keiser, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s acting deputy secretary for highway administration.

“We are an older state,” Keiser said, “we do have older infrastructure, and every year about 250 bridges across the state move into the category of what we refer to as ‘poor.’ ”

Bridges in that category have “some more advanced signs of deterioration but are still safe to use,” Lisi explained.

Nevertheless, “poor” is not a description of a bridge’s condition that anyone should feel comfortable with.

Republicans U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey both voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package approved by Congress. (Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, voted in favor.)

Props to Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County for voting for the infrastructure bill.

Fitzpatrick told the Bucks County Courier Times that he worked with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf at an Annapolis, Maryland, meeting to hatch out “what we wanted to put together collectively for Pennsylvania’s infrastructure projects.”

Imagine that. Elected officials from opposing parties meeting to hammer out solutions.

“The bottom line is, there is no Republican way or Democratic way to build a highway,” Fitzpatrick said. “I was elected to solve problems.”

If only other lawmakers — of all political stripes — shared this clear-eyed pragmatism.

The truth is that a bridge or a roadway project can significantly improve an area’s economic prospects. That’s one reason the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was supported by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“After decades of neglect, the state of American infrastructure is poor,” the Chamber pointed out on its website. “America currently ranks 13th in the world when it comes to the overall quality of our infrastructure and the American Society of Civil Engineer’s 2021 Report Card rated it a C-.”

The Chamber supported the bipartisan infrastructure bill because it believed it “will benefit all Americans by creating millions of jobs, improving global competitiveness, and adding trillions of dollars in economic growth at a time when we need it most.”

And this particular legislation was “the most fiscally responsible infrastructure package in at least a decade,” the Chamber said, noting that it “is paid for through a combination of new revenues and savings. Long-term investment in capital assets will save taxpayers money and generate additional economic activity.”

As Lisi reported, state officials highlighted on Friday the $80 million rehabilitation of the Veterans Memorial Bridge that runs over the Susquehanna River. (That bridge was built in 1930.)

“Both Lancaster and York counties have prioritized the project as a linchpin for the further revitalization of the Columbia-Wrightsville area as a tourism and outdoors destination,” Lisi noted. “The four-year project, which includes the first major rehabilitation of the bridge since the 1980s, is scheduled to begin construction next year. It will also better connect popular bike trails on both sides of the river via a bike lane on the bridge.”

Lori Yeich, a central region manager at the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said Friday that the “area is going to be transformed because people are going to be traveling nationally to go to this.”

While that particular project won’t be affected by the additional bridge improvement money, Keiser said that new money will allow state and local officials to tackle more projects for the next five years — the duration of the infrastructure bill.

Lisi reported that it’s “still too early to say how many bridge projects transportation officials may tackle in Lancaster County in the next year or two, thanks to the additional funding.”

He noted that according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, 135 bridges in Lancaster County are rated poor — about 13% of all bridges. (That’s actually an improvement from 2018, when more than 16% of the county’s bridges were categorized as poor in the National Bridge Inventory, LNP | LancasterOnline reported previously.)

“The most trafficked bridges with a rating of poor include the bridge over Amtrak tracks on Route 741 in Manheim Township, and two Route 30 bridges: one in East Lampeter Township that runs over a Pequea Creek tributary and another in Salisbury Township going over Houston Run,” Lisi reported.

Again, these bridges have been judged safe to use. But they need to be repaired. Thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the horizon looks brighter.

And safer.