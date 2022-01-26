THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported Sunday, Lancaster County’s Republican Party will provide election training next month to a group “whose members regularly spread disinformation about election fraud and the COVID-19 pandemic. The training, which will be offered to two local chapters of FreePA, has angered some self-described moderates who serve on the county GOP’s area committees. ... Born out of the 2020 ‘Reopen PA’ movement that opposed Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation orders, FreePA has evolved into a formidable force in conservative politics across the state." The group has three chapters in Lancaster County.

The chairman of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County told LNP | LancasterOnline that the election training being offered to FreePA is part of an effort to “unify conservatives in 2022.”

Kirk Radanovic said his party “welcomes individuals who are concerned about the future of our country.”

We’re concerned about the future of our country, too. And, given this development, about the future of Lancaster County’s Republican Party.

The party’s alignment with FreePA does not bode well for this county’s many moderate Republicans who believe in science and vaccination, favor reasoned discourse over bitter polemics, and prefer sensible policy to angry partisanship.

In a column published in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, Joe Mohler laid out the reasons FreePA is an unsuitable ally for the county GOP.

Mohler, chairman of the Lancaster Township Republican Committee, accurately described the FreePA website as a “hub for spreading inflammatory and verifiably false information.”

That website links, for instance, to “an unhinged ‘Vaccine Death Report,’ ” Mohler pointed out. That so-called report equates COVID-19 vaccination to “worldwide genocide.” And it falsely claims that during the 1918 Spanish influenza pandemic, which killed at least 50 million people, “only the vaccinated died.”

Mohler pointed to a set of recommendations on the website titled “Preventative Measures to Protect You and Your Family,” which labels hospitals and medical centers “globalist corporations.”

As the American Jewish Committee explains, “globalist” is a “coded word for Jews who are seen as international elites conspiring to weaken or dismantle ‘Western’ society.”

Mohler pointed out a terrible irony in this ill-advised alignment with FreePA: “Leadership in the county GOP will meet with — and even train — members of an organization like FreePA, yet if a local media reporter wishes to attend an event like the most recent 2022 winter reception, we find that the county Republican committee isn’t so accommodating.”

He offered this wry suggestion: “Perhaps local media outlets, in an attempt to reconcile their strained relationships with the county GOP, ought to embrace the baseless claims about COVID-19 vaccination. Or assert that the World Health Organization is a criminal network run by globalist crooks. Would our congressman then, finally, hold a public town hall?”

“Perception is reality,” Mohler wrote, and this training outreach makes it “abundantly clear that the county GOP stands with this organization. Why else would our congressman grant FreePA a private audience and a current county commissioner have his photo on its website?”

He was referring, of course, to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who in July spoke at a FreePA event from which journalists were barred, and county Commissioner Josh Parsons.

The election training being provided to FreePA will be conducted by the county GOP’s vice chair, Jenna Geesey, and its executive director, Michael Fitzpatrick. Geesey also is Smucker’s reelection campaign manager.

It will cover registering voters, becoming committee members, filing election petitions, working the polls, canvassing and “much more.” Even without the “much more,” we’re concerned. Everyone should be.

FreePA has a warped view of our Constitution and democracy. Its website is littered with references to “patriots” and defying “tyranny” and working to “secure our elections” — the kind of language employed by those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Lancaster County chapter’s October meeting notes make clear the extent to which FreePA members have embraced the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. That document falsely claims that “MyPillow” CEO Mike Lindell “has complete and irrefutable evidence that the 2020 election was fraudulently reported, which fraud (sic) was done by China through cyber-electronics.”

That document, ludicrously, also urges members to demand that their school boards dissolve their affiliation with the “fundamentally marxist” Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

And it discusses becoming a private membership organization to gain “certain immunities from government overreach,” because “it is only a matter of time before they come for us all, so to speak.” This is either paranoid or grandiose — or both.

Is this kind of dangerous nonsense now embraced by the Lancaster County GOP under the banner of “unifying conservatives”? If so, where do Republicans who are fiscally and socially conservative, but staunchly pro-democracy, find a political home?

There is nothing genuinely conservative about FreePA. We can understand why someone like Mohler — a young Republican who wants his party to move away from Trumpism and return to its traditional conservative ideals — is so alarmed by the county GOP’s alignment with FreePA.

Shelley Castetter, a long-time county GOP committeewoman in Solanco who runs Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s campaign, told LNP | LancasterOnline that she is concerned by the “message it is sending to anybody who doesn’t support FreePA.”

Said Castetter: “The party is very strongly sending a message of, ‘We don’t want you. We are going to train these people to go out and take committee seats.’ ”

Adam Bills, the area chair for Pequea Valley, told LNP | LancasterOnline that he sees no reason why any “Republican voter who is willing to advocate for conservative candidates ... shouldn’t be able to serve as a committee member.”

In his column Sunday, Mohler provided a reason to be wary of FreePA, and it’s a solid one: “Some of us find that group’s conduct to be reckless, provocative and designed to exploit people’s base instincts.”

FreePA traffics in misinformation and disinformation. It has spread harmful lies about vaccination in this lethal pandemic. It labels as “traitors” the Republican members of Congress who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will enable Lancaster County to repair some of its 135 bridges in poor condition. It actively seeks to undermine faith in a secure and legitimate presidential election.

We wish that instead of viewing it as an ally, the county GOP recognized it as the menace it is.