THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported Wednesday, national topics including abortion, voter access and democracy, which “are dominating cable news networks and punditry about the 2022 general election,” took over last Tuesday’s meeting of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. “Several residents were critical of the board’s two Republicans, citing the officials’ rhetoric about the commonwealth’s election laws, their threats to cut ties to nonprofits that engage in political advocacy and comments (earlier this month) warning local hospitals against becoming an urgent care partner of the newly opened Planned Parenthood clinic.” As illustrated by this newspaper's letters to the editor, the rhetoric and actions of Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino have other county residents concerned, too.

What is going on in the boardroom in the Lancaster County Government Center?

According to the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, the role of county commissioners is to work to enhance “the quality of life for their county’s residents.”

County commissioners’ areas of responsibility include corrections and judicial administration, community and economic development, environmental planning and land use, the provision of human services, emergency management, elections administration and real estate tax assessment.

County residents need services. State and federal government largely fund those services. The commissioners serve as the intermediary, fulfilling their responsibilities by approving contracts with service providers.

That’s their role.

It is not their role to engage in inflammatory political fights.

Last month, we were embarrassed after Parsons and D’Agostino unsuccessfully pushed a resolution calling for the repeal of the 2019 Pennsylvania law that expanded voting by mail at a County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania conference. Among those who rebuffed that effort was a county commissioner, and past association president, from ruby-red Tioga County.

Now, we’re feeling not secondhand embarrassment, but genuine alarm at the increasingly strident views of two of the county’s three commissioners.

Most Lancaster County residents — whether Republican, Democratic or independent — tend toward moderation, pragmatism and cooperation. This is a county in which businesses, government entities, nonprofit organizations and private institutions often find common ground on which to advance the public good.

Parsons and D’Agostino now are railing against long-established institutions such as YWCA Lancaster and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health in their zeal to reshape county government to reflect their personal political views.

The abortion issue

Earlier this month, Parsons — using his official Twitter and Facebook accounts — denounced Planned Parenthood Keystone’s announcement that it was opening a Lancaster city facility where medication abortions would be offered.

“The vast majority of the citizens of Lancaster County, myself included, are opposed to Planned Parenthood’s stated mission to bring abortion on demand to Lancaster County,” Parsons wrote. (D’Agostino similarly asserted that the “majority of Lancastrians” oppose abortion.)

But then Parsons went further: “I would anticipate any hospital (partnering with Planned Parenthood) will see many people and organizations, including Lancaster County government, reevaluate relationships they have with such an organization.”

It’s undoubtedly true that many Lancaster County residents are opposed to abortion; we routinely publish anti-abortion letters to the editor. But “the vast majority”? Parsons may wish to talk to people outside of his right-wing bubble. Or perhaps read the letters to the editor in this newspaper.

More alarmingly, Parsons seemed to threaten local hospitals should they establish transfer agreements with Planned Parenthood Keystone. Such agreements are required under Pennsylvania law to ensure that women who experience complications when undergoing abortions can be transferred to a nearby hospital quickly to get the care they need.

Parsons seems to be telling hospitals to turn away women in need of urgent, competent care — or else risk losing any contracts they hold with county government, or risk being denied county approval for tax-exempt bonds for construction projects.

“I think that is now the second time Commissioner Parsons seems to have made a threat against an organization in the county, and I think that is a very inappropriate use of his position as a commissioner,” said John Trescot, the lone Democratic county commissioner.

Trescot was referring to a previous instance in which Parsons cast the lone vote against a YWCA Lancaster program because he alleged that organization engaged in “political advocacy.”

At Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, Trescot said elected officials shouldn’t punish hospitals and nonprofits because of their own religious or cultural beliefs. “I find that (to be) a very scary kind of government,” he said.

We do, too.

Parsons’ overreach was noted by several writers of letters published in today’s Perspective section. One Manheim Township woman asked: “Does he think that women really want a local politician in the room with them when they consult their doctor?”

Parsons insisted Tuesday that abortions are not health care. A doctor whose letter to the editor is published today strongly disagrees.

Dr. Emily Kirchner, a family physician practicing in Lancaster city, wrote: “I have been privileged to partner with patients through pregnancy, childbirth, infertility, miscarriage and abortion. It is a part of health care, and it is crucial we have more access to it in Lancaster County.”

In pressing for the creation of a public health department in Lancaster County, this editorial board made the case that politics shouldn’t play a part in public health. Instead of such a department, the commissioners created a health advisory council.

Representatives from each of the county’s four major health systems — Lancaster General Health, WellSpan Health, Penn State Health and UPMC — sit on that council.

We wonder now if these health care executives are concerned they may damage their systems’ brands by associating with a county commissioner who uses women’s health care as a political weapon.

On democracy

The three county commissioners constitute the Lancaster County Board of Elections, so discussing election law falls within their purview. What concerns us is why D’Agostino, chairman of the commissioners, has joined Parsons in campaigning against the 2019 bipartisan election reform law that enabled no-excuse mail voting in Pennsylvania.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisi reported, a citizen requested at last Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting that the commissioners stand behind the election system so that misunderstandings that would harm our democracy don’t proliferate.

In response, Parsons parroted the increasingly standard right-wing line that “people are suspicious about elections.”

As we’ve pointed out repeatedly, if people are “suspicious about elections,” that’s because Republicans such as Parsons keep pushing the false narrative that there are reasons to question the integrity of our elections.

We’ll state this yet again: The 2020 election in which Joe Biden was elected president was deemed “the most secure in American history” by Trump’s own election cybersecurity chief. Trump’s attorney general confirmed that there was no widespread fraud that might have altered the election’s outcome.

Which bring us to this: As LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker reported last Sunday, “Two weeks before beginning the process to remove Lancaster County’s single mail-in ballot drop box, Commissioner Ray D’Agostino attended an election integrity conference hosted by an attorney who sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.”

The “Pennsylvania Election Summit” in Camp Hill was hosted by Cleta Mitchell, an attorney with the Conservative Partnership Institute, a national nonprofit organization. As Walker reported, “Mitchell and her allies have described U.S. elections as riven with fraud and have supported efforts to restrict or eliminate early voting, voting by mail and have called for strict voter ID requirements.”

And speakers at the conference “repeated debunked conspiracy theories about fraud costing Donald Trump reelection in the 2020 presidential election.”

As Walker noted, Mitchell “has continued to make false claims about the 2020 results in battleground states. ... She was on Trump’s Jan. 3, 2021, call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger when Trump asked him to ‘find’ 11,780 votes, enough to flip the state from Biden to him.” Mitchell now is recruiting like-minded activists to “monitor” future elections.

A writer of a letter to the editor published today argues that D’Agostino, in his role overseeing county elections, might have wanted to attend the conference to “listen to critics, to see if they have any solid evidence for their claims or suggestions for improving the integrity of vote counts.”

A conference hosted by a prominent perpetrator of the Big Lie was not going to offer reasonable suggestions for improving election integrity. In fact, that conference seemed aimed at derailing future elections — and our democracy.

D’Agostino should explain to county residents why he thought listening to debunked conspiracy theories in a Camp Hill hotel would be worth his time.

And both he and Parsons should consider venturing outside the Lancaster County Government Center, and their partisan echo chamber, once in a while. Or perhaps they should just focus on doing their jobs.