THE ISSUE

After two days of public comments and “some tense debate between the Lancaster County commissioners and community members,” the Republican county commissioners said Wednesday that they are removing the drop box where voters could return their mail-in ballots, Hurubie Meko reported Thursday for LNP | LancasterOnline. “The county’s sole drop box, in use for every election since 2020, was located inside the doors of the Chestnut Street entrance of the Lancaster County Government Center in downtown Lancaster city. ... The decision was confirmed over an hour and a half into Wednesday’s meeting by Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who was in favor of removing the drop box along with Commissioner Josh Parsons. Commissioner John Trescot, the lone Democrat on the board, opposed the removal.” In Harrisburg last week, the Republican-controlled state Senate approved along party lines a bill that would eliminate the use of drop boxes in Pennsylvania elections.

A robust representative democracy encourages voting and seeks to make it convenient for voters.

A political party that is still smarting from a previous election loss, and is willing to do whatever it takes to avoid losing again, seeks to make voting more difficult for those it doesn’t expect will cast ballots for its candidates.

Let’s be real: This is what is behind the efforts of the Republican county commissioners in Lancaster County and the state lawmakers in Harrisburg to eliminate drop boxes.

A record number of Americans voted in the 2020 presidential election, which was won by President Joe Biden. But too many Republicans want Americans to believe that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump; this is the Big Lie that is fueling their efforts to restrict voting however they can.

They want you to believe that rampant electoral fraud was the reason Trump lost.

But no evidence of widespread voter fraud or irregularity has been found that might have altered the election outcome in Pennsylvania — Lancaster County included — or any other state. This was confirmed by Trump’s former election cybersecurity chief, former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, Trump-appointed judges and numerous Republican election officials.

Nevertheless, D’Agostino and Parsons last week removed a drop box from the Lancaster County Government Center in the face of public outcry without even putting it to a vote. It was an “administrative” matter, they said.

In truth, it was a nakedly partisan move. Or at least that’s what we’re left to conclude, as the Republican commissioners never explained their reasoning.

Given that this decision will affect thousands of voters, they ought to explain it publicly.

Ginning up fears

The vote by Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate to eliminate drop boxes across the state was a similarly partisan move.

State Sen. Ryan Aument, of West Hempfield Township, was among the lead sponsors of that drop box bill. In a news release, he called drop boxes “breeding grounds for suspicious activity,” and said eliminating them “will go a long way toward restoring the public’s confidence in our elections and results.”

If Pennsylvanians lack trust in our elections, that’s because Republicans have been ginning up fears about election security since Trump’s defeat and his subsequent attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

In December 2020, Aument correctly dismissed allegations of widespread fraud in the presidential election. But Aument will be challenged in next month’s primary by an Ephrata Township resident active in Audit the Vote PA, which peddles the false claim that Trump won Pennsylvania in 2020. So now Aument apparently must pander to the Big Lie faction of his party.

Voting by mail or drop box

No substantive difference exists between voting by mail and voting by drop box.

As Pew's Stateline reported in 2020, Charles Stewart III, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology political science professor who has studied election mechanics extensively, has found no evidence of drop box misuse.

In fact, Pew noted, there is “little evidence that drop boxes are any less secure than other voting methods.”

Ballot drop boxes have been a “major part of the landscape” in states such as Colorado, Utah and Washington, which have entirely vote-by-mail elections, Stewart told Pew, but their usage expanded in other states in 2020.

In Pennsylvania, as in other states, mail ballots are bar-coded and tracked from the moment they are sent to the voters who request them to when they are returned and counted by election officials. Each ballot’s unique identifier protects against fraud, whether the ballot is mailed or dropped into a drop box. This prevents the counting of duplicate ballots.

So mail-in voting, including by drop box, has been shown to be reliable. What hasn’t proven to be reliable of late has been the U.S. Postal Service.

The action taken by Commissioners D’Agostino and Parsons will force voters who do not wish to vote, or cannot vote, on Election Day to vote by mail and rely on the Postal Service.

We all have experienced challenges with mail delivery in the last few years. Dropping a completed ballot in a secure drop box is a more reliable method of ensuring that the ballot will be counted than dropping the ballot into a mailbox.

For voters with mobility issues who find it difficult to navigate parking, this has been a particular convenience. These voters could be dropped off at the county building’s entrance; parking spaces on Chestnut Street allowed vehicle drivers to wait for the voters. And the voters could drop their ballots in the drop box located right before the county sheriff’s deputies — but still in full view of those deputies — in the Lancaster County Government Center.

Now, however, they will need to traipse to the county elections office, which is beyond the security checkpoint and up either a short set of stairs or a ramp. And because of the possibility of lines in the office, vehicles won’t be able to idle outside, waiting for them to reemerge.

Convenience, it appears, must be sacrificed in order to curb the virtually nonexistent problem of voter fraud.

The truth is that convenience and voting security are not mutually exclusive.

The Gov. Wolf issue

In the 2021 municipal election, Gov. Tom Wolf’s wife, first lady Frances Wolf, dropped off his ballot for him.

This violated the legal requirement that voters must drop off their own ballots.

Wolf should not be given a pass on this mistake. However, no question exists whether he was properly registered to vote or completed his ballot.

In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, even state Rep. Seth Grove, the York County Republican who chairs the state House committee that considers election issues, shrugged off the matter, saying, “This happens.” Grove added: “No one is an election law expert, right?”

Now, however, Wolf’s mistake is being amplified to justify the unjustifiable elimination of drop boxes. This is happening despite the fact that Wolf’s ballot was legitimate — unlike, say, that of the Delaware County man who cast a ballot for Trump in the name of his long-deceased mother, according to multiple news reports.

Unpopular decision

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, none of the members of the public who attended the commissioners’ meetings last week spoke up in support of removing the county’s single drop box. As speakers stood up to assert at Tuesday’s work session that the change was unnecessary and might amount to voter suppression, Parsons rebuked one speaker, saying, “You don’t have a right to get up and say it’s voter suppression.”

In fact, Commissioner Parsons, that citizen’s right to speak is ensured by the First Amendment, which prohibits government interference in speech.

Eliminating the county’s drop box will be inconvenient not just for voters, but for the Lancaster County Board of Elections.

According to One United Lancaster (a news website of United Way of Lancaster), Christa Miller, chief clerk/chief registrar of voter registration and the county’s elections office, said “voters dropped several thousand ballots (in) the drop box for the fall election, including more than 1,000 on Election Day itself.”

If the elections office has to accept that many additional ballots in person, it will probably have to assign a temporary worker to the task, Miller acknowledged. She said space is tight in her office, but her employees will “make do.”

They shouldn’t have to “make do.”

As Mary Glazier of Manor Township wrote in a letter to the editor last week, “Ideally, in a county this large and spread out, there should be multiple drop boxes.”

She added: “Let’s not create obstacles to voting. Let’s facilitate it.”

Indeed.