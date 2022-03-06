THE ISSUE

As Matt Pawlikowski reported in last Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline, Lancaster County has become a leader in the movement to sanction girls wrestling in Pennsylvania. “McCaskey High School became the first board-approved girls team in the state in 2020,” he noted. Even as participation in scholastic sports overall dropped for the first time in decades, girls wrestling is seeing a surge in interest and participation across the United States. It was recently recognized as an “emerging sport” by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Today, McCaskey High School will host the Women’s Central Region Championships, “with more than 150 girls expected to hit the mats in the contest not sanctioned by the PIAA,” LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Pawlikowski reported.

In this Women’s History Month, Lancaster County student-athletes are making some history of their own.

In June, we’ll mark the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, the landmark federal law signed in 1972 that prohibits the exclusion of anyone on the basis of sex from participating in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

Laura Eckert Thompson — LNP | LancasterOnline’s first woman sports editor, and so a trailblazer in her own right — said in an email that the “progress we as women in sports have made has been amazing. But it’s still not uniform. I still hear some of the same grumbling about women in sports that I did when I started in the business 33 years ago.”

Of the growth in girls wrestling, she said: “I think it’s great that girls are getting a chance to compete in another sport that they have previously run into so many walls to pursue, and that, at least in Lancaster County, there is such a tangible groundswell of support, especially from some notable male coaches and athletic directors.”

One such athletic director is McCaskey’s Jon Mitchell, who is part of the Pennsylvania Girls High School Wrestling Task Force. As Pawlikowski wrote last Sunday, Mitchell has helped schools jump-start girls wrestling programs throughout the state, as he has done in Lancaster.

A longtime wrestling coach, Mitchell took up the cause of girls wrestling after taking a group from Lancaster County to women’s national events two decades ago.

“I remember the first national tournament,” he told Pawlikowski. “There were 273 girls from 37 states. And they all looked around and said, ‘Hey, I’m not the only one who does this.’ And I think that is huge.”

It is indeed.

Mitchell helped to start a state tournament for girls, which has endured. It will be held at Central Dauphin next Sunday.

Nicely done, AD Mitchell.

The support of adults like Mitchell is admirable. So, too, is the competitive fire of the girls participating in the sport.

“This is not just a boy-dominated sport anymore. We are starting to take over,” declared Journie Rodriguez, one of McCaskey’s top girls wrestlers.

Penn Manor wrestler Trinity Mowery, who has recruited other girls at her high school to her sport, said, “We’re here to prove that we deserve to be here, can be here, and work just as hard as everyone else.”

That is clearly the case: Mowery was part of the Pennsylvania team at nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last summer. She’s been training since she was in the sixth grade.

Women’s wrestling has been an Olympic sport since 2004. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the first Black woman to win an Olympic wrestling gold medal for the U.S. Afterward, she spoke of what she thought her accomplishment meant to girls: “It means that they see someone like themselves on that podium. Showing them that just because you’re a female it doesn’t mean you can’t accomplish the biggest of goals.”

That’s not so different from what Mowery said. Both statements illuminate just why it’s so essential that girls get the chance to compete in the sport they love.

As The New York Times reported last year, Mensah-Stock “started wrestling in 10th grade after she was bullied in track and field, her sport of choice. She reluctantly switched to wrestling at the behest of her twin sister, a wrestler, but soon found that the sport not only unlocked her athletic ability but also helped her develop confidence.”

Only a few are going to reach the dizzying heights of Olympic competition. But athletic competition at any level can inspire self-confidence. As the website of the organization Wrestle Like a Girl puts it, “Wrestling benefits female athletes in a myriad of ways, instilling within them: confidence, grit, resilience, mental toughness, self-esteem, self-reliance, and discipline.” Wrestling also encourages physical fitness and teaches basic self-defense.

All of this is why we’re so encouraged by the evidence that a once “boy-dominated sport,” in Rodriguez’s words, has opened to girls.

Lacking teams of their own, many girls have competed on boys teams. As Pawlikowski reported, “Pennsylvania high school wrestling has experienced a 200% increase in girls participating on high school boys teams in the past few years, according to the grassroots organization SanctionPA. ... More than 300 girls represent the 12 PIAA districts, with another 280 on junior high squads.”

This works for some girls. But not every girl. So the development of girls teams is important — even if girls wrestling has some distance to go before attaining full status within the PIAA.

As Pawlikowski explained, the PIAA requires 100 teams for a sport to be sanctioned; there are 34 schools in Pennsylvania that have board-approved teams.

Last month, however, the PIAA classified girls wrestling as an emerging sport — a step on the road to full status. Girls wrestling has surpassed the PIAA’s requirement of 25 teams for that classification.

So far, Pawlikowski reported, six schools across the Lancaster-Lebanon League have approved teams. “McCaskey, Manheim Township, Penn Manor and Annville-Cleona are up and running. Lancaster Catholic and Warwick are two of the more recent schools to get approval to field programs and are expected to have teams competing next winter,” he noted.

This is progress.

With the enthusiasm and support of high school athletic directors and wrestling coaches, the future of girls wrestling seems bright.

Manheim Central boys coach Quint Eno said women are asking for the spotlight that wrestling is providing, and as the father of two daughters, he’s pleased to see it.

“I think motivating and empowering women is important,” Eno said, “and it’s really cool to see wrestling do that.”

It really is.