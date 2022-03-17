“Wrestling (is) for both sexes, and I think we have proved it.”

— McCaskey wrestler Ytzel Figueroa-Rivera.

As we wrote March 6, Lancaster County student-athletes are making some history of their own in this Women’s History Month.

They are the girls wrestlers establishing a league of their own in what the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has recognized as an “emerging sport.”

As Matt Pawlikowski reported for LNP | LancasterOnline in Tuesday’s edition, nearly 300 girls from across Pennsylvania competed in the MyHouse Girls State Championships at Central Dauphin High School on Sunday.

“Journie Rodriguez, wrestling at 112 pounds, capped a sizzling year for McCaskey as the top finisher from the unofficial Lancaster-Lebanon League contingent, taking home a second-place silver medal” in a bracket that “arguably was one of the toughest of the tourney," Pawlikowski reported.

“I feel great, and even the outcome, even though I got second, I can see the improvement,” Rodriguez said. “This shows me where I am at. I am still a freshman. I love the hard competition because it motivates me and pushes me. To get better, the only way you get there is by wrestling the toughest girls.”

We love that these girls are unafraid to show their strength and ambition.

Claire Shipman, Katty Kay and JillEllyn Riley, authors of a 2018 book, “The Confidence Code for Girls,” cite a survey that showed that between the ages of 8 and 14, girls’ confidence levels fall by 30%. The effects of this drop in self-confidence, they write, can be long-lasting, making girls so afraid of failure that they avoid taking risks and exploring new possibilities.

These girls wrestlers are flipping that trend on its head.

Congratulations to Rodriguez, her McCaskey teammates and all the Lancaster County student-athletes making history in what used to be the male-dominated sport of wrestling. The future looks bright for their sport — and for them.

And to our Irish American readers, a very happy St. Patrick’s Day!