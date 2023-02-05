THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported Jan. 27, “No charges will be filed after seven people complained to police about ‘explicit’ content in three Hempfield School District library books. That’s because the material in the books does not meet the definitions of pornography or obscenity, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams. Her recent decision in the Hempfield case is the third time she’s rejected complaints to Lancaster County police about school library books since 2021. It’s a situation law enforcers are facing nationwide as activists critical of library and classroom content take their complaints to police.”

Pennsylvania is now second only to Texas in school district book bans, according to the organization PEN America, which defends free expression.

For the birthplace of American democracy, that is a dubious and worrying distinction. And it should alarm anyone who believes in the First Amendment and the freedom to read.

“Reading is a foundational skill, critical to future learning and exercising our democratic freedoms,” wrote Lissa Holland, executive director of the Lancaster Public Library, and Aaron Sherman, president of the library’s board of trustees, in a Jan. 8 column in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

Indeed it is.

Kudos, then, to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams for declining to file frivolous charges against the Hempfield School District over school library books.

As Stalnecker reported, an initial complaint filed with East Hempfield police on Nov. 19 was followed by six supporting complaints over the books “Push” by Sapphire, “Flamer” by Mike Curato, and “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out” by Susan Kuklin.

Those books deal with the issues that generally draw the ire of would-be book banners: sexual assault and abuse, bullying and, especially, LGBTQ relationships. Other subjects often targeted include eating disorders, mental illness, history and race.

Adams, a Republican, explained in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline that to meet the legal definition of pornographic, materials must depict images of real children rather than computer-generated images, while obscene materials are considered those that lack “serious literary, artistic, political, educational or scientific value.”

The books in question “have been awarded numerous awards by established literary organizations, and as such do not meet the definition of ‘obscene’ under the Pennsylvania Crimes Code,” Adams wrote.

She added: “Whether these books have a place in public school libraries is a different debate.”

We’d argue that they do, that challenging books on challenging subjects help young people to navigate their increasingly complicated world. When we silence diverse voices, we fail to equip children with the knowledge, compassion, empathy and reasoning they need to flourish in a diverse society. And softening the hard edges of life — or history — only will dull their ability to interact with people whose lives differ from their own.

Still, we laud Adams for following the law and declining to cave to public pressure from a very small but very loud minority. Such pressure seems certain to grow in intensity. And the policing of library books is a frightening trend.

Adams declined to file charges in two other cases.

— “Lighter Than My Shadow,” a graphic memoir by Katie Green about her recovery from an eating disorder, was the subject of a complaint filed through the New Holland Police Department school resource officer against the Eastern Lancaster County School District for its presence in the Garden Spot High School library, Adams wrote.

That book was “subsequently banned from the school library, becoming the first and, so far, only book banned by a public school district in Lancaster County in recent history,” Stalnecker reported.

— In the Warwick School District, the book “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe was the subject of a complaint filed through the school’s security officer and the Lititz Borough Police Department.

As Stalnecker reported, at least 27 police reports were filed in 2022 over school library books across the United States, including in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey and Texas, according to a report by the American Library Association.

American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania spokesperson Andy Hoover said some parents in the Central Bucks School District called for a district librarian to be investigated over library content.

In that same Bucks County district, where the school board has passed a policy banning teachers from engaging in “advocacy activities,” a librarian was ordered last month by a principal to remove posters bearing a quote from Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.

As WHYY reported, the quote was from Wiesel’s 1986 Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech: “I swore never to be silent whenever and wherever human beings endure suffering and humiliation. We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”

The principal reversed his decision after a public outcry, but when the words of a hero such as Wiesel are muted out of fear, we’re on a perilous path.

We urge parents, educators and other Lancaster County residents to hold fast against efforts to criminalize books and the educated professionals who carefully choose library books.

Parents have every right to opt their own children out of reading certain books. But they cannot be allowed to make those decisions for other parents’ children. And both school officials and elected officials must resist the pressure exerted by those who fear our changing and increasingly diverse county and nation.

In November, Matthew Good resigned his position as a librarian in the Donegal School District because of a new policy requiring students to get parental permission to check out books that were already approved and among the library collection.

In a column in the Dec. 4 Perspective section, Good wrote that he was “troubled by the need for this requirement, as existing school board policy already had afforded parents the option to exempt their child from materials they deemed objectionable.”

The purpose of a library, he wrote, is “to seek knowledge, to share thoughts, to raise questions. We share stories in order to understand, to empathize, to learn about the things we do not know. We only need to look at the past for instruction, to see what happens when we fail to recognize the humanity in all people.”

Restrictive reading policies. Arguments for book bans. Policing of thoughts and words.

We ought to heed the words of Elie Wiesel. He knew from harrowing experience where such things lead.