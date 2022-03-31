THE ISSUE

More than 100 people responded Thursday, March 10, to an online advertisement selling sex, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported Saturday. The “would-be sex buyers were interacting with an undercover female detective working on the first sting operation conducted by the county’s Human Trafficking Task Force,” recently created by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Fourteen men showed up at the East Hempfield Township hotel where the sting was conducted; 13 were charged with patronizing prostitutes, and one was charged with conspiracy.

County District Attorney Heather Adams found it eye-opening that over eight hours, so many people seeking to pay for sex responded to an online ad.

“The fact that 100 people called shows that there’s a demand for this in Lancaster,” Adams said last week. “So this is the first step. It’s attacking the demand.”

The aim is that by curbing the demand, there will be fewer reasons for victims to be trafficked. It is a necessary reversal of the way prostitution investigations traditionally have been conducted, when the prostitutes — too often victims of human trafficking — were arrested, but the buyers and the exploiters were not.

The old way compounded the trauma of being forced into prostitution and spared those — the consumers and the traffickers — who benefited from that trauma.

As the introduction to a 2021 report from the Villanova Law Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation states, “Persons in prostitution continue to be criminalized, meanwhile, those who purchase sex, the force driving the market, continue to be rehabilitated.”

Written by institute director and co-founder Shea M. Rhodes, the introduction notes that even individuals “who buy and sell children for sex” still may not be charged with trafficking in minors; instead, they may plea to lesser charges, “minimizing the harm suffered by their victims.”

As Rhodes declares, “Justice matters.”

Indeed it does, and we laud the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office for its new emphasis on seeking justice and better lives for trafficking victims.

The task force includes the county prison and sheriff’s office, adult and juvenile probation offices, the Lancaster County Children & Youth Agency, the county Drug & Alcohol Commission, Victim and Witness Services, the Pennsylvania State Police, municipal police departments and the FBI. The Lancaster County Children’s Alliance, YWCA Lancaster, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s SAFE (sexual assault forensic nurse examiner) program, North Star Initiative and ZOE International also are partners.

In announcing the task force’s creation in January, the district attorney’s office defined human trafficking in a statement as “the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act,” and noted that it can take many forms. “One of the many myths of human trafficking,” the statement continued, “is that victims will attempt to leave their trafficker when in public or when they get the chance; the reality is that they may be afraid to get help because they are often threatened by violence, fear their trafficker and may not be in possession of their identification.”

So the task force rightly was designed to have a victim-centered approach.

District Attorney Adams told Nephin in an interview last week that in creating the task force, “I’ve learned more about the trauma that the victims of human trafficking are put through.”

Trafficking victims may rely on their traffickers for housing and food money. They may be dealing with addictions. “And if we take them out of that situation, they’re going to be like, ‘Where am I getting my next meal? Where am I going to stay tonight?’ ” Adams noted. “So we solidified the relationship with those victim service providers to get (victims) in a position they need to be” to get help.

Rhodes, of the Villanova Law Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation, told Nephin that offering services is critical.

“I really think it’s important that persons in prostitution are offered the opportunity to have social support,” she said.

She praised the Lancaster County task force for aiming to end demand by targeting sex buyers.

“Law enforcement, no matter where you are, can arrest and prosecute, and arrest and prosecute, and arrest and prosecute traffickers, but the way that human trafficking has to be looked at is through the lens that human trafficking is a business enterprise,” Rhodes told Nephin. “Every single dollar that goes into a trafficker’s pocket is coming out of a sex buyer.”

Proponents of decriminalizing prostitution generally point out that some people are working voluntarily in the sex trade. But we agree with the Villanova institute that there are inherent harms in selling sex. As the institute puts it, “The normalization of the sex trade perpetuates the idea that women are a commodity for sale.”

This idea causes harm to girls and women — and it is mostly, though not exclusively, girls and women in the sex trade, many of them females of color — in a multitude of ways. (Related note: An adult cannot legally have sex with a child; that’s sexual assault.)

So we think Adams had it right when she told Nephin that while some prostitutes may face charges, “we’re mindful of what they’ve been through already. And we can still connect them with services and make sure that they don’t go back to that lifestyle because with so many of them, there’s issues.”

“One, sometimes they don’t see themselves as victims,” she noted. “So that’s something we have to overcome. Two, it’s just the lifestyle that they’ve come to accept and they go back to and we don’t want to see that ever.”

The task force’s goal, she said, is “to identify the victims of human trafficking and then successfully prosecute the traffickers.”

It is an excellent goal, one that too few law enforcement agencies have embraced.

As the spring 2021 report of the Villanova institute states, there were 195 arrests for selling sex in Pennsylvania in 2020 — and only 90 arrests for buying sex. “Only 5 of the 31 counties that reported arrests targeted the demand for commercial sexual exploitation, by arresting buyers more frequently than sellers.”

Those arrest numbers, while low because of the pandemic, nevertheless illustrate that too many law enforcement agencies still haven’t shifted their emphasis to ending the demand in the sex trafficking market.

So kudos to DA Adams, her office and the agencies involved in the human trafficking task force for embracing a wiser approach. We believe it not only will help individuals get out of dangerous situations, but it will place the focus of prosecution where it belongs: on those benefiting from the exploitation of children and vulnerable adults.

GET HELP:

YWCA Lancaster 24-hour sexual assault hotline: 717-392-7273

National human trafficking hotline: 1-888-373-7888