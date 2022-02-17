THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported in Wednesday’s edition, “The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is no longer using civil forfeiture funds to help pay the salaries of members of the county’s drug task force. The past use of forfeiture funds and the transparency about how seized assets were used prompted a legal dispute in 2019 between the county commissioners and former District Attorney Craig Stedman. In partial response, District Attorney Heather Adams made moving away from using civil forfeiture funds for salaries a goal soon after she took office in 2020. Now, money for salaries comes from more funding from the county commissioners and contributions from 40 of the county’s 60 municipalities.”

Like other such offices in Pennsylvania — a state that shamefully continues to allow this practice — the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office used to seize assets that police merely believed were connected to illegal drug activity.

A person didn’t have to be convicted — or even charged — in order to lose his or her assets (cars, houses, cash, etc.) to law enforcement.

Former District Attorney Craig Stedman said in 2019 that he ended this practice. He said his office only sought forfeiture on cash and property after an accused person was convicted — unless the accused was not in custody and the two-year statute of limitations on forfeiture was about to expire, or a seized item’s value might quickly depreciate.

Those exceptions were worrying, because seizing assets before conviction turns on its head the constitutional principle of the presumption of innocence.

Also alarming: Lancaster County used the proceeds from seized assets to fund the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

It looked sketchy — county records tracking the use of civil forfeiture funds were kept hidden from the public — and we believed it undermined the integrity of the drug task force. Especially when LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker reported in early 2019 that Stedman had used drug forfeiture proceeds to lease and maintain an SUV.

This paper’s news journalists fought doggedly in court for access to the county records showing how drug forfeiture proceeds were spent and, with assistance from the nonprofit Institute for Justice, LNP | LancasterOnline prevailed. Detailed expenditure records finally were released Jan. 3, 2020 — on Stedman’s final day as the county’s top prosecutor. He is now a county judge.

It was a sorry saga that we hope never to see repeated.

Adams has been more forthcoming. Under her leadership, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office posted online, in February 2020, detailed expenditure records from its drug forfeiture account. In June 2020, Adams disclosed a likely “internal theft” of drug task force funds.

Crucially, she also seems to have resolved a yearslong conflict between county and municipal officials over just who was responsible for paying for the work of the task force.

We laud her for this. As we noted in an editorial nearly two years ago, the bickering had gone on long enough. “The task force — which is run by the district attorney’s office — is a necessary unit investigating drug crime in Lancaster County,” we wrote in March 2020. “Its sustainability is in the best interests of all county and municipal officials — and residents.”

Adams told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nephin that she worked with the county commissioners to get them to provide more funding for the task force. (The relationship between Stedman and county Commissioner Josh Parsons had become so toxic that cooperation seemed impossible.)

Adams said that being transparent about how the money is spent enabled the commissioners to budget more.

Transparency, as we’ve said all along regarding this matter, is essential.

The funding shift, Adams said in an email, enables the task force “to operate without the negative perception that they are ‘seizing’ their salary.”

It strikes us as critical that any law enforcement entity be seen as completely above reproach — not beyond questioning, but above reproach.

Instead of using forfeiture proceeds for salaries, Adams said the money can be used for a range of drug abuse or crime prevention programs. She offered as examples funding a crime prevention program at an organization such as the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster or a drug treatment program.

This would be great.

We were heartened to read Adams’ statement that the task force is in the “best financial position it has been in years.” She noted that at the end of 2019 there was $10,722 in the accounts used to reimburse the salaries of municipal police officers who served on the task force — including the forfeiture account. At the end of 2021, the task force accounts had $1,158,117.

Well done, District Attorney Adams.

‘An awful day’

Nephin also reported Wednesday on the sentencing of a Lancaster County man who entered the U.S. Capitol illegally on Jan. 6, 2021.

Edward McAlanis, 42, of East Cocalico Township, was sentenced to two years’ probation after pleading guilty to one count of unlawfully parading in the U.S. Capitol.

As Nephin reported, “McAlanis documented his entry into the building with photographs that he posted to social media, which led to charges after friends provided the images to police.”

His adventure cost him his job as a financial adviser and his position as chairman of the East Cocalico Township recreation board.

We were struck by something McAlanis said to federal magistrate Judge Dabney Friedrich during his sentencing Tuesday morning.

“It was just an awful day in many respects,” he said. “Going back, I wish I could take it back.”

Regrets — he has a few.

We do, too. We regret that the insurrection ever happened. It was not merely “awful.”

It was a horrific attack on democracy.