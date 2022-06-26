THE ISSUE: Lancaster County government was allotted $106 million from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The federal relief money may be used to meet a broad range of community needs, including (but not limited to) enhancing and supporting the community’s public health response; addressing the negative economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; replacing lost public-sector revenue; investing in housing projects; and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi and Jade Campos have been reporting this month on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners’ public discussions and decision-making regarding the use of the relief funds. All of the money must be spent by 2026, and “the law also requires local governments to decide by the end of 2024 which projects the money will fund,” Lisi reported.

The commissioners have important decisions to make regarding the spending of these relief funds, which were necessitated by the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic across so many sectors.

This is a historic, one-time pot of money, and the commissioners are correct to be generally targeting expenditures that would be one-time, not recurring, costs. Yet, even within that parameter, we believe there’s a lot of flexibility and much lasting good these funds can do for Lancaster County. These opportunities must not be squandered.

Here are our thoughts on some of the specific discussions about the relief funds that have been reported in LNP | LancasterOnline this month.

Environmental stewardship

On June 15, Lisi reported that Republican commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons and Democratic Commissioner John Trescot agree “that they will prioritize projects with long-lasting effects, such as environmental cleanup and land preservation efforts.”

The idea is that such projects will benefit all or most county residents and be a boon for future generations.

We agree with that philosophy. The county has a tradition of thoughtful environmental stewardship, but the ways in which our natural resources have become fragile and endangered are well-documented. Local organizations and nonprofits have good ideas about how to restore and protect our land; giving them the funding they need to do so is wise.

As one example, the commissioners on Wednesday “approved $3.4 million for a water pollution mitigation project put forward by Lancaster Clean Water Partners, a coalition of organizations working on water-related issues,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Campos reported.

Campos added: “The money will be used for projects to reduce agricultural runoff into area streams, part of a larger effort to reduce high sediment, nitrogen and phosphorus loads that ultimately threaten the health of the Chesapeake Bay’s ecosystem.”

Smaller expenditures can have a big effect, too. The commissioners approved a request for about $120,000 from Martic Township for a rail trail project to connect Conestoga and Providence townships, Campos reported.

“(It’s) one of the smaller requests, but having such a big impact on the community, the rail trail will have a very big economic impact,” Parsons said. “The more we make it accessible, the better it is for Lancaster County.”

Affordable housing

Returning to the June 15 article, Lisi reported that the commissioners “included affordable housing as one type of eligible project in its application form for community ARPA funding requests, but did not single it out as a top priority during the work session.”

Commissioners should give a high priority to funding affordable housing projects, especially those that involve one-time expenditures and don’t put county taxpayers on the hook for future costs.

As we’ve written often in this space, affordable housing is a critical need in Lancaster County — and it’s deeply interconnected with the economic growth and well-being of the county.

A recent analysis by the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities described the shortage of housing for low- and middle-income families as “severe.” It found that there are about 4,300 homes throughout the county with rents low enough to accommodate families of two or three making around $40,000 a year or less.

“To meet the demand for such units, the county would need about 1,150 more to come online each year over a decade, according to the analysis — many times more than the current pace of affordable housing development,” Lisi reported April 25.

Lisi reported this month that the applications to the county for relief funds include $6 million for a low-income housing development for about 210 older adults in Penn Township; $80,000 to help fund repairs to 40 homes with low-income residents; and $189,000 to renovate a three-story apartment building in Denver for five low-income families.

“In another housing request, the YWCA asked for $2.5 million in part to add 16 affordable housing units at its historic downtown Lancaster location,” Lisi reported.

We understand that the commissioners are being careful in their stewardship of the relief funds and that, before making some decisions, they are waiting to see what other applications come in from various parts of the county.

But affordable housing must be a top priority for funding allocations. And we hope these applications can be expedited. The logic of approving environmental cleanup projects because they are a boon to all or most of the county and produce benefits for future generations also applies to affordable housing.

We must do a better job of providing housing options for all who seek to work and raise families in Lancaster County.

General fund

Finally, we have some concerns regarding a June 17 article by Lisi indicating that some of the federal pandemic relief funds could “simply go to existing county operations.” It also raised the question of “whether a change to the law would allow the county to use (some of the funds) for building a new prison.”

The story centered around a preliminary budget document outlining potential ways to spend the federal money. Those measures have not yet been approved or discussed much by the commissioners, Lisi reported.

But we find it troubling that there’s even the possibility that, according to Lisi, “the county could use as much as 70% of its American Rescue Plan Act allotment on existing county operations, equipment and technology upgrades. That would leave roughly $33.5 million for outside projects requested by local organizations and municipalities.”

Such a course of action would go against the philosophy of using the money for the lasting good of the county and its residents.

Further, we’re concerned that moving those millions into the general fund might make it difficult, if not impossible, to determine where the relief funds are ultimately deployed. That’s terrible for transparency.

D’Agostino pointed out that it’s within the guidelines to move relief funds into the general fund to cover general government services.

He’s correct, but it seems to us that doing so would be a huge missed opportunity.

Trescot said he would be “adamantly opposed” to using relief funds for the new jail, which is expected to cost over $100 million. He instead believes that now is the time to be aggressive regarding transformational projects in the county.

We agree. The American Rescue Plan Act funds should benefit the people of Lancaster County in the most tangible and lasting ways possible.