THE ISSUE

The Lancaster County commissioners unanimously approved a $492,000 contract with Bucks County-based Bethanna to run a court-mandated parenting skills training program that had been operated for years by YWCA Lancaster, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported last week. “Majority commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons had previously criticized YWCA Lancaster for inappropriately engaging in political advocacy.” Parsons said county staff followed the standard process for bid requests and the commissioners were not involved.

A Lancaster County staff member said last week that what set Bethanna’s parenting skills program apart from YWCA Lancaster’s was its “evidence-based” curriculum and “blue-ribbon standard.”

We’re curious about what constitutes a “blue-ribbon standard” in the eyes of the county commissioners.

Because the Philadelphia Department of Human Services’ scorecard of community umbrella agencies — agencies contracted to handle child welfare services in Philly — ranked Bethanna dead last.

And LNP | LancasterOnline’s archives include an article about Bethanna being found partly liable in a 2018 civil lawsuit over the alleged abuse of a twin brother and sister the agency placed in the care of a New Holland foster couple. A spokesperson for Bethanna said accusations made by the children’s biological father against the foster parents were investigated by the agency and were unfounded. The couple admitted to spanking the children, but criminal charges (including sexual abuse charges against the foster father) were withdrawn. Nevertheless, Bethanna — accused by the children’s biological father of failing to properly vet the foster parents — settled with the plaintiffs before the civil case went to trial. (The case continued with the foster couple and the Defender Association of Philadelphia as defendants; the 2018 ruling was affirmed in 2020 by a Pennsylvania appeals court.)

In selecting Bethanna to deliver its parenting skills program, Lancaster County officials chose an explicitly self-described “Christian organization.” What will that mean, we wonder, for parents in the court-mandated program who are not Christian? Did the county commissioners even ask?

YWCA, for the record, began as a Christian organization, but changed its corporate name in 2015 to reflect its work with individuals of all religious beliefs.

LNP | LancasterOnline readers have raised other concerns about the selection of Bethanna over YWCA Lancaster, a stalwart county institution that has served women and children since it was established here in 1889.

In a letter to the editor published Tuesday, Lancaster resident Mark Stoner noted that “Lancaster County taxpayers will now be paying almost 10% more (and $38,000 over the bid request ‘ceiling’) to contract the services of a Bucks County organization for the county’s parenting skills training program.”

Stoner suggested that Parsons remove “no-nonsense fiscal conservative” from his biography on the county website.

The county’s bid request said it would fund the parenting skills program at $454,000 a year. YWCA’s bid for the county contract came in under that amount, at $449,000, according to YWCA Lancaster CEO Stacie Blake.

We’re glad that Democratic Commissioner John Trescot asked tough questions last week about the bid process. But we’re dismayed that he ultimately voted to approve the pricier bid.

We take Parsons at his word that he was not involved in the bid process. But let’s be honest: The specter of his unwarranted rebuke last summer of YWCA Lancaster likely loomed large over that process.

A brief refresher: Parsons voted last July against funding the YWCA Lancaster parenting skills program because he claimed the revered Lancaster nonprofit had “crossed over into political advocacy.” D’Agostino voted in favor of the funding, but warned that he wouldn’t vote to fund organizations “going forward” that “get involved in politics.”

YWCA Lancaster’s supposed offense? One of its staff members had appeared at a commissioners’ meeting to voice opposition to a decision to remove the county’s sole drop box for mail ballots.

Voter access is not — or, at least, shouldn’t be — a partisan issue.

As Blake pointed out in an August 2022 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column, YWCA Lancaster “was the first in Lancaster to offer voter registration and education” — in 1920. And its apolitical mission to empower women and eliminate racism has supporters “on all sides of the political spectrum and champions in elected offices at all levels throughout Lancaster County.”

But not, alas, in the offices of Commissioners Parsons and D’Agostino.

And that raises at least the appearance of political meddling in the process of choosing social service contractors.

“I don’t believe in this case that there was political influence, but somebody from the outside can very easily look at what was stated in the meetings last year and what was the outcome here and believe that there is political influence and retribution that comes down from county commissioners,” Trescot said last week.

Parsons and/or D’Agostino have picked fights with organizations and individuals before — among them Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association, Franklin & Marshall College and this editorial board.

Most Lancaster County residents are pragmatic. They don’t want their tax dollars to be spent in service of petty political grievances.

D’Agostino and Parsons are both seeking reelection as commissioners this year. If they held no grudge against YWCA Lancaster, they should have stated that publicly for the record, instead of letting perceptions of possible political interference linger. Because it appears petty to indulge in a personal squabble with a proven contractor and then to reject that contractor’s bid in favor of one that costs $43,000 more.

Lancaster County residents want the commissioners to work for them, not to rule the county like a fiefdom.