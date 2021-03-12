THE ISSUE: Lancaster city hired a social worker to join its police department in September 2019. In her first 18 months on the job, Leilany Tran referred more than 400 cases for social work, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported Tuesday. To help with that workload, the department hired a second social worker, Grace Mentzer, earlier this year. Now-retired Capt. Sonja Stebbins first proposed using social workers in the department after studying the concept at Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff & Command.

The headline on Nephin’s article states: “How social workers are transforming the city police department.”

And there’s no doubt they are. Nephin details how Tran — and now Mentzer — have bolstered the effectiveness of the city police force and helped at-risk members of the community.

We think their success provides a blueprint for hiring and deploying social workers that should be followed by other police departments in Lancaster County. Lancaster city is not the only place where people are dealing with mental health issues and problems associated with homelessness, addiction, hunger or aging.

To understand the benefits of having social workers within law enforcement agencies, it’s important to understand what they handle in their daily duties — and what they leave to the police.

Nephin’s article lays that out. He begins by noting a tragic example that is surely on the mind of many: “After Ricardo Muñoz was fatally shot last September by a Lancaster police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call, some people asked: Why didn’t the department’s social worker respond?”

Wasn’t that precisely the kind of situation in which a social worker could have responded?

“In a word, no, or at least not exactly,” Nephin explained.

The crucial distinction is that, while Muñoz’s family was seeking mental health care for a loved one, one of Muñoz’s sisters “said her brother was being aggressive, had punched the inside of a car and was trying to break into his mother’s home,” Nephin wrote.

An already-unfolding domestic situation with the clear potential for violence is not something social workers should handle.

“They think you’re responding to the shooting or murder or, you know, whatever,” Tran said of how some people incorrectly view her job. “These are the misperceptions that you find yourself having to educate other people you interact with.”

We still believe that the multiple heartbreaks of the Muñoz shooting — for Muñoz and his family and for the Lancaster city police officer who will have to live with the trauma for the rest of his life — show that the crisis intervention infrastructure in Lancaster County needs significant work.

Having more social workers within police departments can help to address some problems earlier, hopefully long before police intervention is needed. That’s good for everyone.

When Tran came aboard in 2019, her role within the 135-officer department was to help “assess the mental health and social service needs of people they come across and connect residents with appropriate services,” Nephin wrote, adding that it would also “create more time for police to do the actual work of policing.”

One example: Someone who lives outside Lancaster and cannot reach an elderly relative might call 911 and ask for an officer to do a welfare check. Tran and Mentzer can now handle those calls, freeing up police officers’ time and, crucially, making sure the proper social service agencies get involved, if needed.

Social workers can also “calm a victim of domestic violence during an interview. Or help someone in a mental health crisis understand that she is there to help them, not arrest them,” Nephin wrote.

All of this can lead to better outcomes, Sgt. Donald Morant, of the department’s community engagement office, told Nephin.

“We don’t like to have to arrest somebody who is mentally ill,” Morant said.

The presence of social workers in Lancaster has shed some light on how much of officers’ time is spent dealing with issues about which they might not be experts. In addition to taking those calls in the past, officers would have to “arrange services themselves or do what they could to mitigate the situation with the knowledge they had,” Nephin wrote.

Embedded social workers have helped to educate the whole department about the appropriate agencies and partnerships to use in certain situations. That expertise proved especially valuable last year.

“There’s all kinds of insecurities that our community deals with,” Kristin Labezius, a mental health case manager at Community Services Group, told Nephin, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated mental health problems here.

Rebecca Saner, Lancaster County Food Hub’s outreach programs coordinator, applauded Tran’s work.

“Leilany is actually out building relationships in the community,” she said.

The benefits of social workers within the city police department are clear. We hope the value of those positions remains understood when future budgets are debated.

The city should continue to monitor what percentage of law enforcement calls and work hours involve situations that could be handled by social workers and, as warranted, bolster its staffing beyond just two positions.

And, again, law enforcement departments across the county should strongly consider adding social worker positions, too.

To paraphrase what we wrote in a December 2018 editorial, a community is only as strong as its people, and it’s a wise use of taxpayer funds to hire trained individuals who will listen to and support the needs of the most vulnerable citizens.