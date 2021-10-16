THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported Thursday, “Ollie Calloway Jones, a retired principal at Carter & MacRae Elementary School known for her fierce advocacy for students and boundless generosity, died Monday. She was 79. In Lancaster city, Jones led Carter & MacRae, one of the county’s poorest and most diverse schools, for 11 years, from 2001 until her retirement in 2012.” Her commitment to those in need didn’t end with her retirement. In 2015, former Lancaster city Mayor J. Richard Gray appointed Jones to be a member of his Mayor’s Commission to Combat Poverty.

Most educators positively influence children in ways small and large. But some go the extra mile by fearlessly working to ensure that their students’ needs are met. And some leave a legacy that even they couldn’t have foreseen at the start of their careers.

Jones’ legacy includes “Ollie’s Closet,” which, as Geli explained, began with Jones giving students supplies from her own office closet. Now, the closet — which gets support from St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster — is a locker room-sized storage room that supplies students in need with anything from school uniforms and school supplies to soap and bedding.

And Ollie’s Closet is just one of the contributions that Jones made to the education and lives of children in Lancaster city.

As Geli noted, “Jones helped boost student achievement, in part because of her commitment to using technology to boost literacy skills.”

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported in 2011, Carter & MacRae had “the largest transient and homeless student populations and one of the highest poverty rates of any School District of Lancaster school.” One-third of its students were nonnative English speakers. Nevertheless, the school met the state’s measure of academic success for six years in a row, and its reading curriculum served as a model for the state. It was named a Title 1 Distinguished School for boosting Hispanic students' science test scores by 36% in 2010.

As Geli reported, Jones “and her staff revamped the curriculum so social studies and science were taught separately from other subjects, and reading was taught in every classroom every day.” Jones “rewarded students with lanyards with a gold star on them, ice cream or pizza parties or movie nights.” (We imagine she paid for much of that out of her own pocket.)

Said Jones, in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline in 2011, after her retirement was announced: “I didn’t understand the concept of urban schools, period, so I did not accept that these were urban kids. These were just kids, these were just students, and they could learn as well as anyone else. I heard all of the sad, sad stories about these kids, and my ambition was to prove them wrong.”

She did that by expecting a great deal from the school’s students. According to a 2012 letter to the editor, Jones created a “knowledge fair,” which required each student to choose a subject, write a research paper and then design and build a cardboard diorama relating to the chosen subject. “What is astounding is the range of the subjects covered; these were not wimpy subjects easily crafted,” the letter writer noted, “but were studies of individuals, events and subjects that would be a challenge for a college student or adult.”

In her 2011 interview, Jones said she sought to make Carter & MacRae an oasis, "a place of peace, serenity and respect" for students whose lives outside the school walls were challenging.

According to Geli’s reporting, Carter & MacRae Dean of Students Keith Corrigan said Jones “wanted to change this school, and she wanted the kids to feel safe.” And she made her vision known from the start. He recalls her saying: “We’re gonna take this school over, curb to curb, to make sure we do what’s best for our families and students.”

To set the tone each school day, she had students gather for an intensive 15-minute physical workout.

“The whole idea was to bring this community of learners together to have fun and help them physically,” Jones said. “Everything that went wrong at home and on the way to school is put aside because you’re doing this exercise.”

As research has shown, exercise can improve cognitive function, relieve stress and increase attention and motivation. So this was a great idea.

Jones told LNP | LancasterOnline in 2011 that she may have ruffled feathers over the years. “I could have used a little more tact. I could have been a little more flexible,” she said. “But I felt like I had a job to do.”

She offered a glimpse of her plainspokenness when, asked what she’d miss when she retired, she said, “I’ll miss the kids coming up and hugging you, the relationships you build with kids and knowing that you’re doing something that touches the future.”

Then she added: “I won’t miss the barriers and sometimes what I feel is the ignorance and apathy of the bureaucracy. I won’t miss that.”

In our experience, the best champions of children are willing to call out bureaucratic ignorance and apathy when they are intent on advancing the interests of their students. Jones’ candor demonstrates that she was such a champion.

She also told LNP | LancasterOnline this in 2011: “You pick your battles, and if it’s best for kids, that’s where I go.

“I always take my time and try to decide, ‘Is this best for kids?’ And if it is, it’s worth fighting for."

Every student should have such an educator in his or her corner. We’re glad for Jones’ students that they had her.