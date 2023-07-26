THE ISSUE

“Area pediatricians are urging parents and caregivers to make sure their children are up to date on vaccines as public health officials warn of a possible surge of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this winter,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Christina van Waasbergen reported last week. “Ideally, school-age children who haven’t yet received a bivalent COVID-19 booster should get it at least two weeks before school starts to give them time to build up immunity, said Dr. Vinitha Moopen, a pediatrician at WellSpan Family & Pediatric Medicine — Rothsville in Warwick Township. Bivalent boosters target both the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron variant. With many schools starting on or close to Aug. 22, that means the next several weeks are key.”

This is a two-part plea.

— Please talk to your child’s pediatrician to make sure your kiddo is up to date on not just the standard childhood immunizations, but also on the vaccines that protect against COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

— And please do not rely on spurious information from the likes of the right-wing group FreePA, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the anti-vaxxers and quacks who abound on social media.

Your child’s pediatrician went to medical school to study childhood diseases, infection prevention and the best practices in medical care for children. Contrary to one widely circulated falsehood, pediatricians aren’t collecting hefty bonuses from insurers for fulfilling vaccination quotas. They consistently are among the lowest-paid specialist physicians, so your child’s pediatrician isn’t in the field to make money.

Your pediatrician wants to help you keep your child healthy. And, as the American Academy of Pediatrics puts it, “Immunizations are a safe, effective way to protect children from disease ... as well as hospitalization, disability, and death.”

Sometimes, we cannot believe we even have to argue for immunization, but this is the world in which we now live.

It’s a world that has largely forgotten the devastating toll that diseases such as measles and polio used to exact.

It’s a world that — understandably — wants to move on from the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We want to move on, too. And, thankfully, the threat of COVID-19 has been diminished by legitimate medical treatments and effective, safe vaccination. But it remains a threat.

Just ask anyone who’s had long COVID, the sometimes-debilitating symptoms that persist weeks and months after coronavirus infection. Long COVID appears to be less common in children than in adults, but according to an article published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics, researchers documented more than 20 symptoms lasting for at least three months in children and teens after COVID-19 infection. “The most commonly documented were sore throat, persistent fever, sleep disturbance, fatigue, and muscle weakness,” the article noted. (Imagine your child suffering through three months or more with a sore throat or fever. Or any of those symptoms.)

Children ages 6 and older need at least one dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine to be considered up to date, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Jennifer Ammons, a pediatrician at Roseville Pediatrics in Lancaster, advised parents whose children aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to arrange vaccination as soon as possible — particularly if their children need more than one dose.

Children ages 6 months to 5 years may need multiple doses — including at least one dose of the updated vaccine — to be up to date, according to the CDC.

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week, state data shows that only 16.4% of Lancaster County residents have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster since Sept. 2, 2022.

That is not good.

The freedom that COVID-19 vaccination has provided us will only endure if we avail ourselves of it. Before too long, our lives will move back indoors, where we’re easier targets for viruses. We ought to be prepared.

This means talking to credible medical professionals about childhood immunization and the vaccines to protect against COVID-19, RSV and the flu.

This means ignoring and countering vaccination misinformation peddled by grifters and charlatans such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was blasted by his own sister, Kerry Kennedy, last week over his “deplorable and untruthful” assertion that COVID-19 was “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. He denied that he was being racist and antisemitic, but his horrific remarks had been captured on video.

For decades, he and others have caused real harm by spreading fake science and lies aimed at discouraging parents from getting their children immunized. One awful result has been the rebound of measles, which was technically eliminated — thanks to vaccination — in the United States more than two decades ago.

This rebound has been enabled in Pennsylvania by the ease with which parents can obtain philosophical and religious exemptions to vaccination requirements for their school-age children — even though no major religion has a theological objection to immunization. As the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1994, the right to practice religion freely “does not include the liberty to expose the community or the child to communicable disease or the latter to ill health or death.”

We continue to implore state lawmakers to end these personal-belief exemptions.

In the meantime, we ask parents to get their kids ready for school by ensuring they’re protected against vaccine-preventable illnesses.

It may be easier on a hot July day to put off illness-related worries, but summertime is fleeting. The first day of school will be here before we know it.