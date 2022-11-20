THE ISSUE

Respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — is a “common respiratory virus that almost all children contract at some point,” Dr. Alexandra Solosko, a local hospital pediatrician employed by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, wrote in last week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section. “It often causes mild cold symptoms such as runny nose or cough, but in some children — especially newborns and young infants, premature babies and children with underlying heart or lung disease, including asthma — it can be especially dangerous. It can also cause severe illness in the elderly. This year, we are seeing more severe illness in older children and young adults as well.” Last Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association sent a letter to the Biden administration seeking an emergency declaration to “support the national response to the alarming surge of pediatric hospitalizations” due to RSV, influenza and “the continuing children’s mental health emergency.”

Dr. Solosko is seeing, as she put it, “the worst surge” of RSV she has seen in her “nearly 20 years of providing hospital care.”

She wrote powerfully of recently sitting in the emergency department at 2 a.m., “just outside the rooms of some critically ill children who are struggling to breathe.”

She was dividing her time between the emergency department and hospital pediatric unit because, she explained, there “are no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in the Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland area, and so I continue to manage these little ones in the emergency department.”

RSV isn’t serious in most children who contract it. But young children who weren’t exposed to the virus when COVID-19 mitigation measures were fully in place may be getting it now, Solosko noted. And with “COVID-19 now in the mix and increases in other viral illnesses, we are also seeing more co-infections (when a child contracts more than one virus at once).”

As she detailed, many “emergency departments, pediatric units and pediatric intensive care units are full, or even operating at over 100% capacity. A child may need to wait hours or even days in the emergency department before an inpatient bed becomes available.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported earlier this month that “experts at West Virginia University and elsewhere are warning of the possibility of a ‘tridemic,’ with simultaneous outbreaks of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.”

We can fret about this. Or we can take preventive measures to protect children, older adults — especially those with chronic heart and lung disease — and people with compromised immune systems for whom any of those respiratory viruses could be particularly dangerous.

We know how to do this. COVID-19 has taught us how.

Preventive measures

As Solosko wrote, treatment of RSV “is largely supportive, meaning we help to support a child’s body while the immune system fights off the virus. Unfortunately, there are no medications that can make it go away faster. Children who are seriously ill may need measures like oxygen, intravenous fluids or breathing support with a machine.”

There is no vaccine yet for RSV, though there are vaccines in the works (thank you, science). There are vaccines, however, for COVID-19 and influenza, so please take advantage of them. Get the omicron bivalent booster if you haven’t already. You can get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

“While these vaccines will not prevent RSV, they will decrease the likelihood of severe COVID-19 and flu infections, and the likelihood of transmitting these viruses to vulnerable children and infants who cannot yet be vaccinated,” Solosko wrote. “Both of these things will decrease the crowding in emergency departments and increase the availability of hospital beds.”

Among her other recommendations: “Wear your mask when out and in groups — this will protect not only against COVID-19, but also against RSV, flu and other respiratory illnesses.”

We know that many people dislike wearing face masks. But it’s a simple and effective measure to help curb the spread of respiratory illnesses.

It’s also important to wash hands and clean frequently touched surfaces regularly. RSV is highly contagious and is spread primarily through contact and droplets from an infected person’s nose or throat.

So parents should “not allow visitors to come see your baby if they are sick or were recently exposed to someone who was sick,” Solosko wrote. “Do not allow visitors to kiss your infant. Encourage any visitors to your home to wear masks.”

Imposing restrictions on visitors can be hard, we know, especially around the holidays. But those who love your infant should understand.

Keep children home from school if they have any symptoms of illness. And while we know that — sadly — not everyone gets paid time off, it’s important that adults stay home, too, when they’re not feeling well.

We only can imagine the torment of waiting even a few hours for a seriously ill child to be admitted to the hospital. Emergency departments offer essential, lifesaving care, but they can be crowded and noisy, and so they aren’t the best places for ailing and frightened little ones.

We should try to do what we can to help lessen the crush of respiratory cases now taxing hospitals and physicians’ offices.

“From nurses to respiratory therapists to housekeeping staff to phlebotomists to physicians to chaplains, and everyone else, we have pulled together in what feels like an impossibly difficult situation and we are making it work,” Solosko wrote last Sunday. “Our community physicians are also caring for unimaginable numbers of sick children who need to be seen in the office, and they are doing so with competence and grace.”

We keep asking health care workers to cope with “impossibly difficult” situations.

They need our help.

Earlier this month, the Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency issued a statement about RSV, pointing out that it is “a highly contagious seasonal virus that can cause severe respiratory infections. Be aware of the risks it may pose to you and your loved ones.”

The Lancaster County Health Advisory Council appeared to be the co-author of that statement, but it has otherwise been quiet, despite the need for effective public health messaging. (We continue to believe that this county needs an agency staffed with epidemiologists and public health experts who could deliver such messaging.)

RSV isn’t new. But it’s particularly problematic this year, not least because it’s spreading at the same time as flu and COVID-19. If this viral combination produces the dreaded “tridemic,” already exhausted health care workers will have to deal with the consequences.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Influenza Hospitalization Surveillance Network reports that “influenza activity is elevated across the country.”

The CDC estimates that, so far this season, there have been at least 4.4 million illnesses, 38,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths from flu. And the cumulative hospitalization rate — just for flu — “is higher than the rate observed” at this point “during every previous season since 2010-2011.”

So, again, get your flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. Mask up if you have young children or older relatives who might be vulnerable to respiratory viruses. Wash hands regularly. These are simple measures that can help us to avoid the complexities of serious illness.