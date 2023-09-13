The Jewish High Holy Days begin Friday evening at sundown with Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year. It will be followed by Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which begins at sundown Sept. 24.

As The Associated Press noted, this sacred period is meant to be one “of joy and reflection,” but has also become a season of “heightened vigilance.”

The AP reported that Jewish security experts and religious leaders recently “hosted several webinars to help prepare for the season. Among the topics: How to respond to an ‘active threat’ targeting the Jewish community, and how to stop severe bleeding.”

This urgent need to address the profane, while preparing for the sacred, owes to the shameful increase in antisemitic violence and threats in recent years. This virulent hatred was seen most horrifically in the fatal shootings of 11 Jewish congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. But antisemitism also has surfaced in professional sports and music, on college campuses, in Christian nationalist rhetoric, and in local government and school board politics as well as national politics.

We must refuse to laugh at antisemitic jokes and we must call out antisemitic remarks, even when it’s uncomfortable to do so. We must denounce politicians who use antisemitic memes and language. We must stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors.

To those neighbors, we extend our wishes for meaningful and safe High Holy Days.