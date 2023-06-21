THE ISSUE: Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, the same as the federal minimum. The Legislature last increased the state’s minimum wage in 2006, and every neighboring state — including West Virginia — currently has a higher minimum wage. That could change soon. The Democratic-controlled state House of Representatives voted 103-100, mostly along party lines, Tuesday night to pass House Bill 1500, which would gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2026 and tie future increases to the rate of inflation. The measure advances to the Republican-controlled state Senate.

It’s absolutely time for Pennsylvania to significantly raise its minimum wage.

And the prospects for such legislation getting to the governor’s desk appear brighter than they have in years, with some needed bipartisanship starting to emerge.

The bill that passed the state House on Tuesday would raise the state’s minimum wage to $11 per hour on Jan. 1, 2024, to $13 per hour on Jan. 1, 2025, and to $15 per hour on Jan. 1, 2026. It would also set the tipped wage, currently $2.83 per hour, to 60% of the minimum wage.

A companion bill, Senate Bill 743, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Dan Laughlin of Erie County, includes the same yearly increases in minimum wage as the House bill. It, however, would set the tipped wage at a lower figure — 40% of minimum wage.

“I have heard from my constituents and have listened to both sides of the political aisle,” Laughlin stated last month. “On average, a worker who earns minimum wage will only earn $15,000 per year. Due to the rising costs, workers are unable to pay for basic necessities and forced to rely on public assistance. It is time we address the issue and I believe this bill is the most responsible way to approach it.”

We agree.

It may be a long shot for either the House bill or even Laughlin’s slightly modified proposal to pass the Republican-controlled Senate. That’s the political reality of a Harrisburg that’s still deeply divided.

But we’re hoping that a deal to significantly raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is somehow folded into the complex state budget negotiations, which must be completed by June 30.

Such a deal might ultimately be a compromise that isn’t quite as good as the House bill for Pennsylvania’s lowest-earning workers, but it would still represent urgently needed progress.

Laughlin and the Democrats are right about the need to finally address this long-standing issue. Raising the minimum wage would be pro-worker, pro-family initiative. And there should be bipartisan agreement that those aims are good for the commonwealth and its future.

Democratic state Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El has been advocating for a higher minimum wage since long before Lancaster voters sent him to Harrisburg.

In a 2019 column for LNP | LancasterOnline, he wrote that it is time to “envision a wage that recognizes the value of the human beings who work for it. ... A minimum wage increase is not the only policy we need, but it’s one that will help working Pennsylvanians and stimulate our economy.”

As Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro noted earlier this year in his proposal for a $15 minimum wage as part of the state budget package, many businesses have already been offering wages well above the minimum to address worker shortages. We’ve seen that in Lancaster County, where, as just one example, WellSpan Health announced that it’s hiking its minimum wage to $17 per hour, effective July 2.

But a hands-off approach by Harrisburg that allows market forces to control the wage floor is not sufficient for Pennsylvania’s lowest-paid workers.

Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla of Lancaster noted during the House debate Tuesday that some businesses that pay “above minimum wage” only pay a small amount above $7.25 per hour, making statistics on the percentage of such businesses misleading.

“This bill is long overdue,” Sturla concluded. “This will move Pennsylvania forward in a manner that provides dignity for people who are willing to work.”

During a time when finding workers has been especially difficult for some nonprofits and organizations that provide social services, including child care, a higher minimum wage requirement could help them with recruitment and retention.

And speaking of child care, Pennsylvania parents earning the minimum wage or just above can rarely afford it. That means they often “need to make difficult decisions — to trust their child to care of uncertain quality (or even safety) or not to work at all even though their family needs the income,” Diana Polson wrote in 2019 for the Keystone Research Center and Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center.

Forcing families into such no-win decisions regarding their children is detrimental to Pennsylvania’s future. Raising the minimum wage can be part of the solution. Party leaders and Shapiro must get a meaningful hike in the state’s minimum wage across the finish line this month.