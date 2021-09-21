THE ISSUE

Dr. Kenneth Brown wrote the Merck & Co. research protocols to study ivermectin as a treatment for river blindness, a disease that is transmitted by the bites of black flies that breed near rivers and streams and is prevalent in 36 countries in Africa, Latin America and Yemen. Ivermectin also is used to treat intestinal roundworm infections, rosacea and head lice in humans and to deworm pets and livestock. Brown, an 85-year-old retired physician who lives in Lancaster County, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila that ivermectin should not be used to treat COVID-19.

You may give your dog or cat ivermectin to prevent against heartworm disease. If you’re fortunate enough to have a horse, you may give your horse ivermectin to control parasites.

What you absolutely should not do is take ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

For one thing, humans buying the equine versions of the drug to treat themselves are causing supply shortages for responsible horse owners.

For another, horse deworming paste is not going to help you stave off, or treat, the potentially deadly novel coronavirus. But it may make you seriously ill — a fact that makes the “just say neigh” jokes circulating on social media a whole lot less funny.

There are legitimate human uses for ivermectin, as Dr. Brown told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Brambila last week.

More than 4 billion doses of ivermectin (renamed Mectizan) have been administered across the world in the effort to eliminate river blindness, a leading cause of preventable blindness worldwide.

Brown told Brambila that he saw firsthand in west Africa the profound impact of the drug, as it was administered by local townspeople who were trained through Merck’s donation program.

Freedom from river blindness is a remarkable advance. Infection with the parasitic worm Onchocerca volvulus can cause not only permanent blindness but severe itching and disfiguring skin conditions, according to the World Health Organization.

But just because ivermectin works in treating some human conditions does not mean it should be used to treat COVID-19.

As Brown put it perfectly, “It is a danger to trust the dream we wish for rather than the science we have. Ivermectin is a gift, not magic and not a panacea.”

In a letter to LNP | LancasterOnline, Brown also said this: “No respected medical or regulatory body recommends the use of ivermectin for preventing or treating COVID-19 illness.” And he would know.

It is true that an Australian study in 2020 found that ivermectin inhibited the novel coronavirus in the laboratory.

But there’s a major catch: The researchers also noted that using ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment was “not very likely because the antiviral concentrations would be attainable only after massive overdose.”

That is, a human would need to take far more ivermectin than is safe for it to have any effect at all on the novel coronavirus.

As Brambila reported, “Federal agencies, medical associations and even the Australian researchers who discovered ivermectin inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ... have all cautioned against using it to treat COVID-19.”

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, told Brambila that ivermectin is not something the health system’s doctors use to treat COVID-19.

“We’re going to keep sticking to the science,” Ripchinski said.

As well they should.

Unfortunately, Fox News hosts like Laura Ingraham have pushed dubious COVID-19 “remedies” including ivermectin, as has U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican who generally favors dangerous conspiracy theories over reliable science.

As Brambila explained, the conspiracy theory around ivermectin holds that Big Pharma “doesn’t want the public to use ivermectin as a COVID-19 cure because the pharmaceutical companies don’t make vast sums of money on what is, essentially in the U.S., a horse dewormer.”

The truth is that doctors don’t want people to use a livestock dewormer because humans are not livestock. It seems self-evident that a drug formulated for a 1,400-pound horse or cow would be dangerous for a human who weighs one-seventh that.

Moreover, there are no established safety protocols for ivermectin’s use as a COVID-19 treatment.

Nevertheless, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Brambila reported, “prescriptions for ivermectin skyrocketed across the United States in January from an average of 3,600 per week from March 16, 2019, to March, 13, 2020, to a peak of 39,000 in the week ending Jan. 8. And so, too, have calls to poison control centers.”

People are demanding that their physicians and pharmacists prescribe and dispense ivermectin. Some people have even gone to court to try to force hospitals to administer ivermectin to loved ones with COVID-19.

The angry insistence that ivermectin works to treat COVID-19 — even in the absence of any robust clinical data that would support that use of the drug — is disturbing.

“I get some of the most voluminous amounts of hate mail every time I speak out against ivermectin,” Amesh Adalja, an infectious diseases physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

We find it mind-boggling that people are willing to risk their health by ingesting ivermectin, rather than getting any of the effective, safe and free COVID-19 vaccines approved in the United States only after intensive clinical trials and investigation.

As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website notes, “Even the levels of ivermectin for approved human uses can interact with other medications, like blood-thinners. You can also overdose on ivermectin, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension (low blood pressure), allergic reactions (itching and hives), dizziness, ataxia (problems with balance), seizures, coma and even death.”

In Brown’s view, the ivermectin craze reveals an anti-science bias. We agree. There’s no other explanation for why people would spurn COVID-19 vaccines, but embrace ivermectin.

Brown wisely urges people not to get their “information or medical advice from Facebook or Instagram.”

“No social media can be reliably accurate,” he said.

That’s a fact.