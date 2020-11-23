THE ISSUE

Two women made history this month when they were chosen to lead their respective caucuses in the Pennsylvania Legislature. Republican state Sen. Kim Ward is the first woman to become majority leader in the history of the General Assembly, which was founded in 1682, Spotlight PA’s Cynthia Fernandez reported Wednesday. Meanwhile, in the state House, “Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was chosen as Democratic minority leader, becoming the first Black woman to lead a caucus in either chamber,” Fernandez wrote.

This is inspiring news that should prompt bipartisan applause.

(There’s a sentence we never dreamed we’d be able to write in 2020.)

While true equality remains in the distance, 2020 was a banner year for women running for political office across the nation. At least 141 women will serve in the new Congress, breaking the record of 127 set in 2019, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. Women will represent 26.4% of Congress.

Then, of course, there’s the presidential ticket. Sen. Kamala Harris became the first woman — and the first Black American, and the first person of South Asian descent — to be elected vice president of the United States. She and President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20.

As we wrote in our Nov. 10 editorial, “When Harris takes the vice presidential oath of office ... young American girls from families of all political stripes will be able to see in her their own limitless possibilities.”

Women as visible role models for the next generation are increasingly making their way into every level of elected office. They are infusing both parties with energy. Republican women fared very well in this year’s election. Meanwhile, at least 51 women of color will be part of the next Congress, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.

Women at the federal, state and local levels are changing the narrative on who leads us and writes our laws.

This new narrative has been especially encouraging in Pennsylvania, as told by the two inspiring stories Spotlight PA’s Fernandez detailed.

McClinton, the new minority leader in the state House, has been in office since 2015. A lifelong Philadelphia resident, her resume includes seven years as an assistant public defender before entering politics. She told Spotlight PA that she hopes to lead state Democrats’ ongoing advocacy for fair funding of public schools, police reform and raising the minimum wage.

“I was a tip wage worker all through law school,” McClinton said, referring to the separate minimum wage for restaurant workers. “I waited tables, and I know what that pressure is like, wondering whether you can pay your bills off of $2 and some change.”

Ward, meanwhile, has been a state senator since 2009, having been the first woman elected to her Westmoreland County seat. She worked as a respiratory therapist before entering politics.

She told Spotlight PA that, as Senate majority leader, she will advance Republicans’ priorities of limited government and reducing the scope of the emergency powers Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf deployed during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“I believe so far in my time in the Senate, my priorities have been things that make life easier, and I’m not saying that in a cliche way,” Ward told Spotlight PA. “I’m going to put a laser beam on priorities of the caucus and try to work closely with (the House) to see where we can find some common goals.”

While they surely disagree on some foundational issues, we hope the backgrounds and approaches of McClinton and Ward help advance the conversation in Harrisburg, which has seen almost total dysfunction this year.

“The chilly relationship between Republicans and Democrats, including Gov. Tom Wolf, became downright arctic over the past year as the administration claimed enormous emergency powers and took drastic measures — including shutting down businesses — to curb the spread of the coronavirus,” Spotlight PA’s Fernandez explained.

“We are divided,” Ward admitted of the relationship between the Wolf administration and Republicans.

Neither the Wolf administration nor the Republicans are solely responsible for how broken Harrisburg is. Pennsylvanians need the two parties to work together.

“Imagine what might have been accomplished if solidarity, collaboration and — yes — compromise had been the path taken in Harrisburg throughout this deadly, stressful health crisis,” we wrote in a September editorial. “Finger-pointing, alas, has been the most actively played sport in Pennsylvania this year.”

We hope having more women in leadership can change the dynamics for state government. Women — as we’ve seen time and again through history — get things done.

Others in Harrisburg seem to agree.

Sen. Ward “is one to have the tenacity to keep working on a new issue until she has some type of resolution,” state Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Fayette, told Spotlight PA.

And, speaking of McClinton’s elevation to House minority leader, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, said this: “As I think about how we move the ball forward and continue to pursue an agenda that centers working people and centers marginalized people, we really couldn’t ask for better leadership at this time.”

It’s clear that the success had by women running for office in 2018 offered inspiration to those who ran in 2020. Incremental gains were made. And women already holding office are moving up the leadership ranks.

This progress must continue until the demographics of our political institutions fully reflect society, strengthening the nation.

“As more diverse women run for and enter office, they can further shift our limited perception of political leadership,” history professors Stacie Taranto and Leandra Zarnow wrote in a recent op-ed for The Washington Post. “Their example will help voters and politicians reconceive what politicians should look like and how they should behave, which is the key to finally achieving equal representation in government at every level.”

That sounds like the America we should want for everyone.