THE ISSUE

Dr. Janine Everett, who studies health disparities and inequities as director of the public health program at Franklin & Marshall College, told LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer Hurubie Meko that her initial assessment of the COVID-19 long-term care facility data finally released in late May by the state Department of Health is that it “isn’t very helpful.” Pennsylvania released the information May 19 on “a downloadable spreadsheet with cases and deaths in close to 600 long-term care facilities throughout the state,” Meko reported Sunday. But just as quickly, health care advocates and media outlets began pointing out inaccuracies in the data.

Context is everything.

Especially in a health crisis.

That’s why we must continue to demand that the state Department of Health do better with transparency and with the extent of data it makes available to those who are trying to understand and combat the novel coronavirus.

The stakes are incredibly high.

Here in Lancaster County — where we have had more than 3,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — we officially move today into the “yellow” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s recovery plan. More businesses will be open. More people will be out in public and gathering socially. (It’s First Friday and, additionally, there will almost certainly be another day of public protests advocating for criminal justice reform and an end to police brutality.)

Amid all this, it is encouraging that Lancaster County government has made arrangements for contact tracing and increased availability of testing through a multimillion-dollar contract (using federal relief funds) with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

But part of the multifaceted ongoing response that we need also involves the availability of — to use Everett’s word — “helpful” data from the state.

Getting that remains a struggle.

In our May 24 editorial, we wrote: “The Pennsylvania Department of Health hasn’t covered itself in glory in its handling of COVID-19 data. And that’s putting it mildly.”

It was only after first offering numerous excuses — and after a federal disclosure requirement that COVID-19 nursing home data be released — that Pennsylvania finally provided such data last month. These are needed numbers about the facilities that have borne the brunt of deaths from the virus across the commonwealth.

But the first tranche of data left much to be desired. Spotlight PA’s Aneri Pattani noted May 21 that “nursing home owners and the associations that represent them say the health department’s data is riddled with inaccuracies and, despite knowing about it for days, officials took little action in response.” (Spotlight PA is an independent newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer, with partners including LNP Media Group.)

Locally, the state’s nursing home data did not match the numbers Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni — a model of transparency throughout this crisis — has been providing.

Overall, the state data is missing such details as the number of people tested, the number of beds at each facility, and the rate of infection at each location, Everett explained to LNP | LancasterOnline’s Meko.

Without that necessary context, a spreadsheet is little more than a collection of numbers. And that can lead to misinterpretations that might be worse than having no data at all.

“People are going to make unfair judgments with incomplete data,” Everett said.

Especially crucial is knowing how many residents are in each facility. That would allow for per capita comparisons — helpful in identifying where the virus has posed the greatest risk.

Another necessary part of the process is agreeing upon definitions and collection methods for the data. The state has struggled there, too.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Health has made multiple changes to data collection and reporting methods, and efforts to communicate those changes have led to more questions and, sometimes, backtracking by the department,” Meko reported May 31.

We grant that this crisis is unprecedented in our time, and there must be some room for updates and corrections. But the number of needed fixes is concerning.

The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication, initially found 16 homes with data discrepancies that were adjusted by the state health department. Some of those corrections were jaw-dropping. On May 22, The Caucus reported that Kirkland Village in Bethlehem, Northampton County, went from showing 44 resident cases, 10 employee cases and six deaths to nothing being reported from that facility.

State Department of Health spokesperson Nate Wardle told Spotlight PA late last month that nursing home data shared with the public was originally supposed to come directly from the facilities, but not enough of them reported their numbers in time. So, instead, “the health department used its electronic disease surveillance system, which matches case information and facility address, to compile its own list,” Spotlight PA wrote.

We hope this method is improved upon quickly. The state should take the lead and not have relied upon facility employees — who must be swamped by the demands of caring for residents with COVID-19 — to do extra work.

There are still so many unknowns regarding this pandemic. Uncertainty surrounds effective treatments, vaccines, immunity and reinfection.

So we must embrace the things we do know.

We know that masks work.

We know that hand-washing works.

We know that social distancing is effective.

Data from long-term care facilities is on the list of things we should know. There should be no uncertainty around the imperative to get accurate numbers and provide them to the public in a helpful format.