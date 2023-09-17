THE ISSUE: LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin wrote earlier this month about Earnest Jones, a Lancaster resident and U.S. Army veteran who died by suicide Feb. 24 at age 44. The horrors Jones witnessed while serving in Afghanistan played a role in his death, according to friend and fellow Army veteran Andrew Eichelberger. “He just couldn’t get it out of his mind,” said Eichelberger, of Strasburg Township. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, the suicide rate for veterans was 57% higher in 2020 than for nonveteran adults.

It is 55 days until Veterans Day, the annual federal holiday devoted to honoring U.S. military veterans for their service and sacrifice.

We talk a good game in this country about appreciating veterans. But too many veterans are left to suffer in silence as they navigate the complexities of post-military life.

Military service is difficult. Even boot camp — the loss of personal control over one’s schedule, the distance from family and friends, the grueling physical and mental routines — can be traumatic. And that’s before deployment.

Returning home to the chaos of ordinary life and an uncertain future has its own challenges. Add post-traumatic stress to the mix and it’s no wonder many veterans struggle.

We owe a sacred debt to those who serve in the U.S. military. We too often default on that debt, especially when it comes to ensuring the mental health of those who have served. The toll is devastating.

Federal officials estimate that veteran suicides represent approximately 22% of all suicide deaths in the U.S. By contrast, veterans represent just about 6% of the U.S. population.

Last January, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that veterans in “acute suicidal crisis” can receive emergency health care at no cost at any VA or non-VA health care facility. This can include inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days; importantly, veterans don’t have to be enrolled in the VA system to use this benefit. This policy was put into place as part of the VA’s national strategy for preventing veteran suicide. And it’s a hopeful one.

But veterans shouldn’t need to be in acute crisis to get mental health services in a timely fashion. We used the VA’s Access to Care website to find the average wait times for individual mental health services near us. The average wait time for new patients at the VA clinic in Willow Street was 40 days as of early Friday afternoon. At the Lebanon VA Medical Center, it was 22 days. And at both the York and Berks County VA clinics, it was 66 days.

This should be a matter of urgency for members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nephin reported, Earnest Jones “used alcohol and drugs to cope with the horrors he saw as a U.S. Army mortuary affairs specialist in Afghanistan. Jones got sober and sought therapy, but the horrors remained.”

Nephin interviewed Jones’ friend, Andrew Eichelberger, who spoke candidly about his own struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Eichelberger made the essential point that it’s OK to talk about such things. “It’s the only way things are going to get better,” he said.

He also has experienced suicidal thoughts related to his military service, which began with his enlistment in September 1997 and ended in October 2005. He saw combat as an armored crew member on M1 Abrams tanks.

Combat veterans, Eichelberger said, can have survivor’s guilt that can fuel suicidal thoughts. “It’s like, ‘Why am I here?’ ... And oftentimes to forget what you witnessed ... you turn to alcohol or substances.”

He noted that even veterans who weren’t deployed can die by suicide. “All veterans struggle, but not all get help,” Eichelberger said.

Getting therapy has made a difference for him. So, too, has his employer at Lancaster Foundry Supply, who “sat down with me and said, ‘What can I do to accommodate you and your PTSD and make you successful?’ ”

There is a lesson in that for other employers. And for all of us who know veterans who might need some encouragement to talk openly about their struggles — something that can be particularly difficult for men to do.

Last week, wounded veterans and active-duty military members from the United States and other nations gathered in Dusseldorf, Germany, for the sixth Invictus Games. That international tournament aims to give competitors “who are wounded, injured or ill in body and soul” an opportunity to recover through sports. (“Invictus” is Latin for “undefeated.”)

The Invictus Games were founded by England’s Prince Harry, a combat veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan. In his bestselling memoir “Spare,” Harry wrote of the “debilitating lethargy and terrifying panic attacks” — the post-traumatic stress — he experienced after returning home from Afghanistan.

Speaking at a military history museum in New York in 2021, the prince spoke about the “invisible wounds” suffered by those who served. “For too long, invisible injuries were treated as just that — invisible — and were destined to be swept under the rug. ... Yet we now know that the mind is just like a muscle. It experiences trauma and pain, whether in conflict or at home, whether in uniform or not. It needs training ... as well as recovery and care, no matter who you are and no matter what you do.”

This is absolutely true. Some injuries may be invisible, but they’re injuries nonetheless and they need attention. Seeking mental health services and talking openly about mental health problems are not signs of weakness. There should be no shame. No stigma. And no one should have to suffer in silence.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

If you are LGBTQ+: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.

Veterans who are in crisis can call the toll-free Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and then pressing 1, by texting to 838255, or chatting online (veteranscrisisline.net). This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.